Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Record
Polis pushes plan to turn Colorado’s school bus fleet electric. Critics say it’s impractical
The wheels on the bus still go round ‘n round, but the motor won’t go vroom, vroom, vroom. Instead, the buses outside of Aurora School Public Schools Edna & John W. Mosley campus Tuesday whirred as they went, powered by electric motors and as displays of what state leaders hope will be the norm in the not-too-distant future.
Daily Record
Colorado Legacy Land Facility/Lincoln Park Superfund Site meeting set for Aug. 16
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a hybrid in-person/virtual Community Advisory Group meeting in August for the Colorado Legacy Land Facility/Lincoln Park Superfund Site. The next morning, the Community Advisory Group will host a trolley tour of the Lincoln Park area, known as Operable Unit 2 of the site. The public is welcome to join the Community Advisory Group meeting, the Lincoln Park tour, or both.
Comments / 0