The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a hybrid in-person/virtual Community Advisory Group meeting in August for the Colorado Legacy Land Facility/Lincoln Park Superfund Site. The next morning, the Community Advisory Group will host a trolley tour of the Lincoln Park area, known as Operable Unit 2 of the site. The public is welcome to join the Community Advisory Group meeting, the Lincoln Park tour, or both.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO