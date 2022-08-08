ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Mourns Mom With Sweet Photos After Tragic Death

By Audrey Rock
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Just hours after her death, Olivia Newton-John‘s only child, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, 36, took to her Instagram account to pay a silent, heartwarming tribute to her famous mom. The simple, uncaptioned throwback photo gallery featured a black and white shot of Chloe as a young child, as she cradled Olivia’s face in a kiss. She wore a long, lace-embellished skirt, along with pearls around her neck, while her then-young mother Olivia wore a white shirt and skirt with matching lace scarf around her neck. In the pic, Olivia knelt down in front of Chloe as Chloe kissed her mama.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R0HaC_0h9dQBgC00
Olivia Newton-John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi attend a premiere in Los Angeles on April 1, 2016. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Additional pics included the iconic Grease actress snuggling up to Chloe as a baby, and several others of the mother-daughter duo sitting together for an on-camera interview in later years. Chloe also included a radiant selfie showcasing how much she looks like her late mother. Just three days ago on August 5, the daughter of Olivia and her ex-husband Matt Lattanzi posted a gorgeous pic with her mother, both standing on the grass, in formal wear. “I worship this woman,” Chloe captioned the jaw-dropping photo. “My mother. My best friend. @therealonj.”

Chloe, who is also a singer and actress, had no shortage of support from friends and followers following Olivia’s death on Monday morning, August 8 after a long battle with breast cancer. “So sorry Chloe to hear the sad news of your beautiful mum,” wrote one of her 37K followers. “Such an inspiration during my breast cancer journey. Wrapping you up in the biggest hug.”

“Sorry for your loss with love from Australia,” wrote another follower. “Such a beautiful woman.” “So very deeply sorry for your loss,” reacted a fan. “I know that she will be forever your angel. Sending you so many healing prayers through this difficult time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NPnn1_0h9dQBgC00
Olivia Newton-John and Chloe Lattanzi attend a ‘Grease’ 20th Anniversary Re-Release Party (Bei/Shutterstock)

News of the stunning actress/singer’s death came Monday with an official statement from her husband John Easterling, posted to her official Facebook page. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the statement read. “We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

