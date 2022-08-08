Read full article on original website
"The perfect storm": With 1 in 4 nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals face crisis
BALTIMORE -- With one in every four nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals are facing a critical staffing shortage. An annual workforce report by the Maryland Hospital Association reveals a state-wide shortage of 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses."Which obviously makes running the hospital very challenging," said Ed Lovern, CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. "We expect this trend to get worse in the next dozen years or so…if we don't do anything differently... to get twice as bad as it is now."Audrey Dewitt was a health care worker in Baltimore City for 39 years before she retired, and...
President, CEO of Ascension Health Care addresses Maryland nursing shortage
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Hospital Association has set up a task force to get real numbers and plan to attack the nursing shortage crisis in Maryland. President and CEO of Ascension Health Care, Ed Lovern, joined FOX45 to talk about the problem.
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional
The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
ExpressCare offers 'test-to-treat' program for Maryland community
Following COVID-19's peak and variant surges earlier this year, state and federal regulations have relaxed. The vaccination rate in Maryland is high, and morbidity has lessened compared to early in the pandemic. People have become less vigilant as a result, and unfortunately, COVID positivity rates are rising."Transmission has risen because the strains are more transmissible and less virulent," says Jonathan Thierman, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer for LifeBridge Health Partners, which operates ExpressCare, an urgent care center chain in Maryland. "Viruses mutate over time and as they evolve, they become more contagious and less dangerous. We've moved in a predictable...
Community Forklift Is Struggling To Find A New Home
Community Forklift, a construction salvage business with a legion of loyal customers, says it is being pushed out of its current home, a 40,000 sq. ft. warehouse in Prince George’s County, and is struggling to find a new location. “No, no, no, no, no, no, no,” said shopper Sarah...
Victims, lawmakers critical of Maryland’s response to stolen benefits
The amount stolen so far this year is more than triple that of last year, but Governor Hogan nor the Department of Human Services has outlined what they plan to do about it.
Amid recount challenge, Montgomery Co. executive gives updates on infection outbreaks, road projects
Montgomery County, Maryland, executive Marc Elrich said he feels “pretty good” about his chances of coming out the victor in his reelection efforts after the Democratic Primary results are certified by the county Board of Elections on Friday. Elrich’s rival, businessman David Blair, has made clear that he...
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated
COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
Almost $1 million in federal funds awarded to Maryland community health centers
The Biden administration has awarded $65,000 each to five Baltimore-based community health systems to collect more in-depth data on patient health and patients' economic/social conditions.
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area
Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
Storms bring lightning to Maryland, particularly south of Baltimore
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) -- This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. Driving will be difficult!. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --...
Tax-Free Week is coming back in Maryland, just in time for back-to-school savings
Person looking through racks of clothingArtem Beliaikin/Unsplash. Back to school is just around the corner, and schools have distributed their supply lists. For teachers in Montgomery County, the pre-service week begins on August 21, and students return to the classroom on August 29.
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health appoints four new board members
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has appointed four new members to its board of directors. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Appoints Four New Board Members. BEL AIR, Md. (August 8, 2022) – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH)...
Audit: Nearly 1000 rental units in Maryland missing lead inspection certificates
A new report out from the Maryland General Assembly's Office of Legislative Audits suggests the State Department of the Environment may have failed to inspect nearly 1000 rental units for lead.
Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
Armed security pilot program quietly rolled out to boost squeegee kids, motorist safety
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As tensions continue to rise between elected leaders, community members, motorists and squeegee kids, a new security guard pilot program was quietly rolled out at a high-trafficked intersection downtown. Mayor Scott has made it clear his administration is looking for ways to protect the safety of...
Man hit, robbed of new shoes at Wheaton Metro Station in Maryland
WHEATON, Md. (DC News Now) — A man who bought a pair of shoes became a crime victim Tuesday after two people robbed him at a Metro station. The Montgomery County Department of Police (MCDP) said the man was waiting at Wheaton Station in the afternoon when the people came up to him, hit him, […]
