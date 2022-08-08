ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

"The perfect storm": With 1 in 4 nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals face crisis

BALTIMORE -- With one in every four nurse positions vacant, Maryland hospitals are facing a critical staffing shortage. An annual workforce report by the Maryland Hospital Association reveals a state-wide shortage of 5,000 full-time registered nurses and 4,000 licensed practical nurses."Which obviously makes running the hospital very challenging," said Ed Lovern, CEO of Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital. "We expect this trend to get worse in the next dozen years or so…if we don't do anything differently... to get twice as bad as it is now."Audrey Dewitt was a health care worker in Baltimore City for 39 years before she retired, and...
Maryland universities drop COVID-19 vaccine requirements, masks optional

The University of Maryland Baltimore dropped COVID-19 vaccination requirements for all of its faculty, staff and contractors who work on campus at the beginning of August. The move affects more than 10,000 individuals with ties to the college. Several universities across the state have already adopted similar rules as students...
BALTIMORE, MD
ExpressCare offers 'test-to-treat' program for Maryland community

Following COVID-19's peak and variant surges earlier this year, state and federal regulations have relaxed. The vaccination rate in Maryland is high, and morbidity has lessened compared to early in the pandemic. People have become less vigilant as a result, and unfortunately, COVID positivity rates are rising."Transmission has risen because the strains are more transmissible and less virulent," says Jonathan Thierman, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer for LifeBridge Health Partners, which operates ExpressCare, an urgent care center chain in Maryland. "Viruses mutate over time and as they evolve, they become more contagious and less dangerous. We've moved in a predictable...
White power flyers posted in Howard County; Executive says hate will not be tolerated

COLUMBIA, Md. - After white power flyers were recently found in Howard County, Executive Calvin Ball released a statement addressing hate bias. "In recent days, we have become aware of a hate bias Incident that took place at Lake Kittamaqundi over the weekend. The Howard County Police Department is investigating the incident and has identified similar flyers in various states revealing that this is not an isolated occurrence," Ball stated. "Incidents of hate and discrimination toward anyone in our communities will not be tolerated. In Howard County, we value every individual, and believe that our diversity is our greatest strength. The actions of few who wish to divide us will never be stronger than our commitment to a safe, inclusive community for all."
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Water rescues underway as flash floods slam D.C. area

Water levels rose quickly Wednesday afternoon in the nation's capital, giving way to disastrous effects on area travel. Travel across the Washington, D.C., area became chaotic Wednesday as flash flooding quickly rose water to disastrous levels, prompting numerous water rescues. Flash flood warnings were issued for the nation's capital, as...
WASHINGTON, DC
Storms bring lightning to Maryland, particularly south of Baltimore

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.) -- This is a nasty storm going into Anne Arundel County with hail, frequent lightning and strong winds! It seems to be interacting with a low level east-southeast wind, so it might be rotating. It's over 50,000 feet tall. Driving will be difficult!. UPDATE (5:13 p.m.) --...
BALTIMORE, MD
University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health appoints four new board members

University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has appointed four new members to its board of directors. Here are the details provided by UM UCH:. University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health Appoints Four New Board Members. BEL AIR, Md. (August 8, 2022) – University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health (UM UCH)...
BEL AIR, MD
Maryland Farmers’ Market Week gets under way

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan has declared August 7-13 as Maryland Farmers’ Market Week to recognize the 97 farmers markets across the state that provide citizens with access to fresh, local produce and other Maryland-made items. Residents are encouraged to celebrate Maryland Farmers’ Market Week by visiting a nearby market and buying local products. A list of current locations throughout the state is available via the 2022 Maryland Farmers Market Directory.
