ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 0

Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
MindBodyGreen

How Often Should You Wake Up At Night? We Asked A Sleep Specialist

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's not uncommon to wake up in the middle of the night, whether from a bad dream or for a bathroom break. Sometimes, we don't even remember waking up during the night come morning. So, how many wakeups are considered normal? To find out, we asked sleep and health psychologist Joshua Tal, Ph.D.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tech#A Split Second#Walmart Greeter#Calculators#Lifehacks
Scary Mommy

Yes, My 9 Year Old Still Sleeps With Me. Deal.

I’m going to say something that’s going to upset some people: I let my 9-year-old son — and my 6-year-old son, for that matter — sleep in bed with us. We didn’t intentionally start co-sleeping, and what we do isn’t really co-sleeping, anyway, but that’s what it’s come to. To be clear, both of my children have their own, very comfortable beds in their own rooms. But somewhere along the way they just found their way into our bed. And they’ve stayed there.
KIDS
Scary Mommy

Your Kid Probably Doesn't Need A New Backpack

It’s back-to-school season, which means that parents are being encouraged to buy, buy, buy. My own son has the usual list of supplies his teachers would like him to bring to school on the first day, but I won’t be going out to buy everything on that list. Here’s why.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Walmart
Scary Mommy

That Splash Pad Your Kid Loves Could Be A Germ Factory — 6 Tips To Avoid A Waterborne Illness

When it's stifling outside, one of the easiest ways to beat the heat is to head to your local splash pad. The water-fueled play areas have become ubiquitous across the United States, but a new report detailing two recent outbreaks of acute gastrointestinal illnesses at a splash pad in Kansas have parents wondering, Are splash pads safe for kids? Just how hygienic (or unhygienic) is this warm weather staple?
KANSAS STATE
Tyla

Woman shares cheap bathroom cleaning hack

With the cost of living crisis showing no signs of letting up and inflation at a 40-year high, it's of the utmost importance to save money when you can. This brilliant £5 cleaning hack is on hand to do just that, and it promises to leave your bathroom sparkling without breaking the bank. Watch below:
BUSINESS
Maya Devi

Internet went crazy over a dog with an 'old man-like' face

There is a great variety in the appearances of various living beings. While most of them have regular looks, some have rather unusual appearances. One such case is that of a dog that has a hairy wise old man-like face. In his viral picture, he can be seen staring into the lens with a look of disgust on his face while being held by one of its owners.
Scary Mommy

Am I The Last Mom In America Giving My Daughter A Barbie?

I recently found myself on the floor of my parents’ house, rifling through the Barbie collection left over from my 1990s childhood which — I’m very sorry to report — is now considered “vintage.” (The pain of the geriatric millennial.) It was a big pile of stuff, including several dolls, a few stray shoes and tiny accessories, and a whole bunch of brightly colored, completely off-the-wall outfits. Because when I was a kid, I might have longed for an American Girl doll, but it was Barbie who was always there.
KIDS
Scary Mommy

I Thought I Was A Bad Mom. I Actually Had Undiagnosed ADHD.

The funny thing about being a writer is that my fiction often knows things about me before I do. For example, one of the characters in my debut novel, Love, Lists, and Fancy Ships, is a thirteen-year-old girl with ADHD named Greyson. Her personality is heavily informed by my own teenage self, and yet it never occurred to me that perhaps Greyson and I were so much alike because I had ADHD too.
MENTAL HEALTH
Vice

Why Do I Always Want to Bite the People I Love?

It happened to me. I was laying in bed with my partner, wrapped in a snug embrace, when a glimpse of their bare skin ignited a wild, feral impulse within me: I had to bite it. I’ve felt this urge before and I’m sure I’ll feel it again. When it arises, intense feelings of adoration, delight and confusion normally race through my body – biting offers me the somatic release that I desperately crave.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
In Touch Weekly

Unlocking The Key To Wellness: How Your Sleep Habits Change Everything

A quick Google search for activities to improve your wellness will give you more results than you could ever read through. On one hand, you have the crowd of people who believe, without a shadow of a doubt, that the food you consume is the end-all-be-all to improving and maintaining health. On the other hand, a sizable portion of the American population has taken up gym-related activities for both physical and mental health reasons. Assuredly, there is someone in your life who you might categorize as a gym rat. It seems that everyone and their mother are using the latest groundbreaking idea that will supposedly allow you to reach your health goals.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy

14K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Scary Mommy is one of the largest, most influential and trusted sources of entertainment and information for millennial moms online. We’re a community of millions of women, supporting each other through acceptance, empowerment, and the shared experience of motherhood. Our original content informs, entertains, and unites with a fresh and unfiltered perspective on parenting, news, trending topics, and personal stories. Scary Mommy is part of Some Spider Studios, a fast-growing media & entertainment company that is building multiple identity-based brands that lead their space. Taking control of the present and shaping the future, we’re scary fierce, scary proud, and scary strong.

 https://scarymommy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy