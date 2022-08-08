Read full article on original website
Louisiana: Farmers Get Updates at AgCenter ‘Crops School’
Late-afternoon thunderstorms forced the LSU AgCenter’s second annual Agronomic Crops School indoors — but farmers and others who came to the Dean Lee Research and Extension Center for the Aug. 4 event were still able to get updates on research projects and current crop issues. The event normally...
Mississippi: How Is the Cotton Crop? – Podcast
Brian visits the Crop Doctors’ Podcast studio in Stoneville to visit with Tom and Jason on the current state of the cotton crop in Mississippi. Topics include the environmental influence on where the crop is currently, variety types, PGR management, nematode considerations, and Brian’s late-season recommendations.
Minnesota: Fall Fertilizer Outlook – What to Know About Prices, Inhibitors, Biologicals, & More – Podcast
This episode of the Nutrient Management Podcast is our annual fall fertilizer outlook. What is the current status of fertilizer prices and availability in Minnesota? What should growers be thinking about heading into fall? Should more growers consider inhibitors and biological products that aim to increase fertilizer efficiency?
Iowa: Don’t Let the Pigweeds Produce Seed
This is the time of the year when late-season pigweeds (waterhemp and Palmer amaranth) poke through the soybean canopy and produce seeds. These late-season pigweeds either emerged after herbicide applications, or survived inappropriately timed or less-than-effective postemergence herbicides. Given waterhemp and Palmer amaranth’s propensity to evolve resistance to herbicides, it...
Webinar: Indiana Farmland Values Scale New Heights – Aug. 24
Purdue ag economists Todd Kuethe, James Mintert, and Michael Langemeier will host a free webinar to break down the 2022 Purdue Farmland Values Survey results and the USDA’s Land Values report at 1:00 p.m. (EDT) August 24th. During the webinar the Purdue team will discuss findings from this year’s survey, including both regional and land productivity breakdowns.
Nebraska: 2022 Weed Management Field Day Presentations Available Online
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln Weed Management Field Day featured research and demonstrations by the Department of Agronomy and Horticulture Weed Science team and Nebraska Extension at Nebraska’s South Central Agricultural Laboratory near Clay Center on June 29. Field day presentations were recorded and are available online. Demonstrations included...
Illinois Farm Real Estate Values Increase $1K per Acre for 2022
Each year the National Agricultural Statistics Service of the USDA releases estimated average farm real estate values by state. The estimates are based on surveys of farmers from selected geographical areas. The surveys follow strict statistical guidelines. Estimated values may be revised the following year based on additional information. Revisions...
Kansas: Entomologist Shares Insights on Sorghum Aphids
Though infestations have been minimal, Kansas extension professionals have reported separate incidents of sugarcane aphids in early August. Near Ellsworth, Kan., Midway Extension District agricultural agent Craig Dinkel reported a single case of the sugarcane aphid (now also called the sorghum aphid) in a farmer’s sorghum crop. Additional cases have been reported in Pottawatomie and Sedgwick counties.
Kansas Sorghum: Be on Look for Midge, Sugarcane Aphids
While there’s no reason for alarm, a pair of Kansas extension agents are at least urging the state’s sorghum producers to be on the lookout for a couple of pests that have recently shown up in this year’s crop. Anthony Zukoff, the coordinator of the Insect Diagnostics...
