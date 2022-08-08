ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony

The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Better or Worse? Conflicting Reviews on Mavs Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks exceeded expectations during the postseason by winning their first playoff series since 2011 and advanced to the Western Conference finals. The Mavs fell to the Golden State Warriors in five games. Their struggles included getting outrebounded 234-177 and being outscored 115.2-106.6. The Mavs upgraded their frontcourt with...
DALLAS, TX
960 The Ref

Report: Kevin Durant told Nets ownership to choose between him, Steve Nash-Sean Marks pairing

Kevin Durant is not happy with Brooklyn Nets management and still wants to be traded barring a change, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports. Per the report, Durant met with team owner Joseph Tsai over the weekend and told him to choose between himself and the pairing of head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Durant previously requested a trade from the Nets in June following a tumultuous season that resulted in a first-round playoff sweep to the Boston Celtics.
NBA
