2023 will not have ‘Field of Dreams’ game due to construction
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - There will be no Field of Dreams game in 2023, due to the construction planned for at movie site. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Hall of Famer and part-owner of the movie site Frank Thomas says he’s excited to get more bats in the hands of young players.
City High hopes to set state high school football attendance record with Kinnick game
City High principal John Bacon is hoping that the community comes out in droves for the opening football game on the 26th at Kinnick Stadium. Bacon is hoping to break the record for attendance at an Iowa high school football game that night, which research shows would be achieved if at least 16,000 people show up.
Castro ditches phone, brings bat, Pirates beat D-backs 6-4
PHOENIX (AP) — Rodolfo Castro had two hits to spark the offense one night after a smartphone faux pas, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-4 on Wednesday. The 23-year-old Castro mistakenly left his phone in the back pocket of his baseball pants during Tuesday’s game, and it came flying out on a headfirst slide into third base. It was not the kind of impression the youngster wanted to make: He’s split time between the minors and big leagues over the past two years and had just been recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis. On Wednesday, he left his phone in the clubhouse but clearly remembered to bring his bat. The sparse crowd at Chase Field didn’t give Castro too much grief for the phone gaffe, though a couple of jeers could be heard during his first at-bat. Castro didn’t seem to mind, responding with a single. He added a triple in the sixth inning and scored on Greg Allen’s double to make it 5-2.
Pujols, Arenado homer as Cardinals beat Rockies 9-5
DENVER (AP) — Albert Pujols and Nolan Arenado homered and combined for seven hits, and Jose Quintana made his second strong start for St. Louis in the Cardinals’ 9-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Pujols and Arenado had run-scoring hits in the Cardinals’ five-run first inning and connected on back-to-back homers in the sixth for an 8-2 lead. Pujols had four hits and finished a triple short of the cycle. Arenado also was a triple short of the cycle. “I never thought this could be possible,” Arenado said about playing on the same team with Pujols. “I’ve always thought about that. I’ve been thinking about that for years. It is amazing to learn from a guy like that. To have him hitting behind me is pretty cool, and obviously going back-to-back with him is very cool.” Quintana (4-5) gave up two runs and seven hits and struck out six in his second quality start since being obtain from Pittsburgh on Aug. 1. He has given two runs and eight hits in 12 innings for the Cardinals, with 13 strikeouts and four walks.
Howe: 10 Most Indispensable Hawkeyes for '22
Players Iowa Needs to Come Through This Season
Iowa announces Kid Captains for 2022 football season
The Iowa Wave from the Kinnick Stadium stands is one of the greatest traditions in college football. The Hawkeyes’ relationship with UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, however, extends beyond The Wave. Since 2009, groups of Stead patients have been Kid Captains for the Hawkeyes. On Tuesday, the 2022...
'Not everybody gets to do this': Cubs and Reds little league teams play at Field of Dreams site
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — On Thursday, the grown-ups will take to the field. But on Wednesday afternoon, the Field of Dreams was about the little leaguers. The young baseball players can't believe they get to play on the iconic field!. "Not everybody gets to do this, and I'm one of...
