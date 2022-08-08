Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
A secret two-player mode has been found in Super Punch-Out! 28 years later
Video game secrets typically don't stay hidden this long. With the ability to search code and the internet to share discoveries, games don’t often keep secrets for long, but a new discovery reveals a feature that has gone undiscovered for more than 28 years. One social media user who...
dotesports.com
Do Jade Statues stack in Teamfight Tactics? Explained
Teamfight Tactic‘s 7th set—Dragonlands—was released on July 26 for fans around the world. Since then, players have been slowly figuring out every new mechanic brought with the expansion, but one of the new traits, “Jade,” seems to have many users confused. In TFT Dragonlands, a...
dotesports.com
When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?
Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials. The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the...
dotesports.com
Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires
Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today. Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him...
dotesports.com
Riot experimenting with items, meta champions, potential ‘pets’ in 2023 changes to League’s jungle position
Riot Games has published a developer update detailing some of the early changes coming to the jungle role in League of Legends. Some iteration of these updates and alterations are expected to go live when the 2023 preseason patch drops later this year. One of the most important factors Riot...
ng-sportingnews.com
Little League Softball World Series schedule: Full bracket, times, channels for every 2022 game
The future of softball is making the pilgrimage to Greenville, N.C., for the 2022 Little League Softball World Series. Much like its Williamsport-based baseball counterpart, the tournament has undergone a few changes since the last time it hosted teams hailing from both the United States and abroad. The most significant...
dotesports.com
New York Excelsior confirms Myunb0ng was not made aware of his release before Twitter announcement
The New York Excelsior acquired a new support in An “ANSOONJAE” Soon-Jae earlier today and announced the drop of its previous support, Seo “Myunb0ng” Sang-min, soon after. For all intents and purposes, it was a routine set of announcements for an Overwatch League team. But Myunb0ng...
dotesports.com
League of Legends turrets still broken following latest patch
The turrets in League of Legends have been broken for over a week—and they’re still broken even after Patch 12.15 hit the live servers today. For some reason, turret shot damage doesn’t increase past the first hit. Instead of dealing up to 120 percent extra damage on the third hit, turret damage caps at just 40 percent, as discovered by YouTuber and content creator Vandiril.
dotesports.com
Vantage point: ImperialHal, NiceWigg, and more sound off on Apex’s newest legend
Vantage is now live in Apex Legends, with a big gun strapped to her back and a fuzzy bat at her side. The recon character is made for sniping and scouting, able to easily see enemies and identify vital information about them and their squad from far away. As is...
dotesports.com
Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.15
Finally, it’s patch day. In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh. The devs...
dotesports.com
Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022
Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
dotesports.com
Reaver Episode 5 bundle goes live in VALORANT
The time is here, the waiting is complete: the new Reaver bundle for VALORANT Episode Five is now officially live in the in-game store. The new bundle, officially titled the Reaver Episode Five bundle, has replaced the Run It Back Two bundle as the featured bundle in the store. The collection is available for purchase until Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 8am CT.
dotesports.com
‘They’re affecting my health’: Tyler1’s frustration with ‘bad’ League players hits new heights
Twitch star Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp claims his frustration with League of Legends players who aren’t on his level in public matches has gotten so bad that it’s physically making him sick. The explosive streamer has shown time and time again that he’s one of the most...
dotesports.com
KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster
KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
dotesports.com
Fortnite Competitive teases The Daily Bugle map change next week
Fortnite’s map is constantly evolving and changing with new POIs and Landmarks dotting the island. Many players come back each update to see how the map has changed and how it makes players reassess their strategy. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season three, the map has mini Reality Trees forming all across the island, and one’s about to change The Daily Bugle for good.
dotesports.com
Golden Guardians dismisses longtime League esports GM Danan Flander after 4 consecutive losing seasons
Golden Guardians has relieved its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander of his duties, the organization announced today. Flander had served as the GM of Golden Guardians since the 2019 LCS season. During his tenure, he led the team to five LCS playoff appearances. The team’s best season under his direction came in 2020 when Golden Guardians finished just two series away from an appearance at the League World Championship.
dotesports.com
PUBG publisher will show off new IP and The Callisto Protocol at Gamescom
KRAFTON, the publisher of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, will be at this year’s Gamescom with news about two projects from its independent studios. KRAFTON will begin activities at the event’s opening show, Opening Night Live, on Aug. 23. Charlie Cleveland, co-founder and director of Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will officially reveal a new IP that will take place in a sci-fi setting with imaginative turn-based gameplay.
dotesports.com
YouTube to host first interactive gaming livestream event on the platform
You, your favorite streamer, and thousands of others will embark on an epic journey. YouTube: Game On, a new gaming livestream event, will premiere on the streaming platform on Aug. 27. The event is set to be one of the biggest gaming specials YouTube has ever organized with more than 60 content creators invited.
dotesports.com
Tundra, Team Spirit, and Aster are locked in for Dota 2’s The International 2022
Dota 2 teams have secured their invites to the International 2022 after the upper bracket quarter-finals of the Arlington Major. Tundra, Team Spirit, and Aster are headed to the most prestigious event on the Dota 2 calendar. Despite crashing out of the tournament early, Tundra could guarantee their seat with...
dotesports.com
VALORANT devs have taken ‘wrong’ approach to Chamber nerfs, FaZe dicey says
FaZe Clan’s Quan “dicey” Tran has voiced his concerns about the changes made to VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber in the latest patch. The 19-year-old pro player called out the developers for nerfing the wrong abilities. “They’re [Riot Games] doing it wrong,” dicey said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com.
