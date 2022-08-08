ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

Do Jade Statues stack in Teamfight Tactics? Explained

Teamfight Tactic‘s 7th set—Dragonlands—was released on July 26 for fans around the world. Since then, players have been slowly figuring out every new mechanic brought with the expansion, but one of the new traits, “Jade,” seems to have many users confused. In TFT Dragonlands, a...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

When does Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 end?

Overwatch is six years old, and Blizzard has been celebrating the occasion with a series of events. The last part of the sixth-anniversary celebration is about to start, featuring festive skins and event specials. The first and second volumes of the event came bundled with Remixed skins, which are the...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Holo holo forever: TSM’s star top laner Huni retires

Veteran top laner Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon has decided to retire from professional League of Legends play after an incredible seven-and-a-half-year career, TSM announced today. Last month, the 24-year-old star stepped back from his starting position on TSM’s LCS roster due to recurring wrist problems that were ailing him...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lcs#Broadcasting#Comms#Broadcasters#Broadcasts#Video Game#Esportscharts#Dot Esports#Flyquest#Clg
dotesports.com

League of Legends turrets still broken following latest patch

The turrets in League of Legends have been broken for over a week—and they’re still broken even after Patch 12.15 hit the live servers today. For some reason, turret shot damage doesn’t increase past the first hit. Instead of dealing up to 120 percent extra damage on the third hit, turret damage caps at just 40 percent, as discovered by YouTuber and content creator Vandiril.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
dotesports.com

Here are the notes and updates for League of Legends Patch 12.15

Finally, it’s patch day. In the latest League of Legends update, the Riot Games devs are giving a much-need boost to energy-based champions like Akali, Kennen, and Zed, following up with some adjustments to Master Yi and Sivir, and buffing engage supports such as Leona and Thresh. The devs...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Best Apex Legends players and streamers to watch in 2022

Many streamers and esports pros came from other games to play Apex Legends, many of whom remain for the thrill ride. Due to its cartoonish appearance, abilities, and focus on being a battle royale, Apex is often compared to VALORANT and Call of Duty. Unlike VALORANT, Apex gives its characters a lot more personality in-game, including multiple powers, executions, and animations that emphasize their personalities.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Reaver Episode 5 bundle goes live in VALORANT

The time is here, the waiting is complete: the new Reaver bundle for VALORANT Episode Five is now officially live in the in-game store. The new bundle, officially titled the Reaver Episode Five bundle, has replaced the Run It Back Two bundle as the featured bundle in the store. The collection is available for purchase until Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 8am CT.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

KT calls up PerfecT to LCK roster

KT Rolster is bolstering its League of Legends roster ahead of the 2022 LCK Summer Split playoffs. The org has called up top laner up Lee “PerfecT” Seung-min from KT Challengers to step in as a substitute for Kim “Rascal” Kwang-hee. The 18-year-old has been inactive since January 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Fortnite Competitive teases The Daily Bugle map change next week

Fortnite’s map is constantly evolving and changing with new POIs and Landmarks dotting the island. Many players come back each update to see how the map has changed and how it makes players reassess their strategy. In Fortnite Chapter Three, season three, the map has mini Reality Trees forming all across the island, and one’s about to change The Daily Bugle for good.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Golden Guardians dismisses longtime League esports GM Danan Flander after 4 consecutive losing seasons

Golden Guardians has relieved its League of Legends general manager Danan Flander of his duties, the organization announced today. Flander had served as the GM of Golden Guardians since the 2019 LCS season. During his tenure, he led the team to five LCS playoff appearances. The team’s best season under his direction came in 2020 when Golden Guardians finished just two series away from an appearance at the League World Championship.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

PUBG publisher will show off new IP and The Callisto Protocol at Gamescom

KRAFTON, the publisher of PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, will be at this year’s Gamescom with news about two projects from its independent studios. KRAFTON will begin activities at the event’s opening show, Opening Night Live, on Aug. 23. Charlie Cleveland, co-founder and director of Unknown Worlds, the studio behind Subnautica, will officially reveal a new IP that will take place in a sci-fi setting with imaginative turn-based gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT devs have taken ‘wrong’ approach to Chamber nerfs, FaZe dicey says

FaZe Clan’s Quan “dicey” Tran has voiced his concerns about the changes made to VALORANT’s French sentinel Chamber in the latest patch. The 19-year-old pro player called out the developers for nerfing the wrong abilities. “They’re [Riot Games] doing it wrong,” dicey said in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy