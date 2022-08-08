ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

2 USC Trojans burning questions as 2022 preseason camp kicks off

The winds of change have found a foothold and have been blowing right through Los Angeles all summer. Out goes Clay Helton and interim Donte Williams, and in comes Lincoln Riley and a set of expectations unrivaled in this USC football program since the days of Reggie Bush, Matt Leinart, LenDale White and others under Pete Carroll. However, that doesn’t mean that there are zero questions for the new regime to answer as far as the 2022 season goes. It will be a challenging one, even with the loads of additions made through the transfer portal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Josh Heupel reviews Tennessee’s first preseason scrimmage

Tennessee returned to the newly-sodded, still-under-construction Neyland Stadium on Tuesday morning for its first scrimmage of preseason training camp, and second-year head coach Josh Heupel left generally pleased by what saw from his football team. It’s an important week for the Vols as they will practice three more times this week before holding their second scrimmage on Sunday – at which point the season opener will be a little more than two weeks away. After Tuesday’s closed scrimmage, Heupel shared his thoughts on what he saw, including some standouts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Aggies among redshirt freshmen to watch

We spend so much time focused on recruiting as college football fans that the latest class of true freshmen are often the ones with the most intrigue and excitement heading into a new season. But for most, even very high level recruits, the jump from the high school level to the FBS, especially to the pinnacle, the SEC, is massive, and many benefit from the opportunity to take a redshirt year. However, too often fans and analysts lose interest in these types, moving on to the shiny new class. However, on Tuesday, Chris Hummer of 247Sports  released a list of “Redshirt Freshmen...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jimbo Fisher announces coaching staff shuffle

The Texas A&M football team opened fall camp last week and it didn’t take long for observers to notice that there had been some shuffling among the Aggies offensive coaches. Co-offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey, who had worked with the quarterbacks all the way through the spring, was working with the tight ends while co-offensive coordinator James Coley, who had been with the tight ends, was with the receivers. Which means that Dameyune Craig who had been the receivers coach, was working with the quarterbacks (along side Jimbo of course). Each of these guys have worked with these positions in the past, Dickey coached tight ends at LSU from 1991-1993, Coley coached receivers at Georgia in 2016-2017, and Craig played quarterback at Auburn and in the NFL, and worked with the quarterbacks at Florida State under Jimbo in 2010-2012 and at Tuskegee in 2006-2007. It’s definitely unusual for a staff to start up the merry-go-round and shuffle assignments between spring ball and the fall season, but each of these guys are high level coaches, with extensive backgrounds in offensive football, and those position groups shouldn’t miss a beat in 2022.  
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Maguire
247Sports

TCU football 2022 fall camp notes: 8/9

The Frogs hit the practice fields for the second time this week and HFB was there to catch the action...for the first hour of availability at least. Here are some notes from today's first hour of practice. - The biggest notable to me today was the players out. Hodges-Tomlinson did...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy