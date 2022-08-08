Read full article on original website
Girls' Night Out show this Friday at The Red Brick Tavern in Conroe
CONROE, TX -- It’s Girls’ Night Out this Friday, August 12, as Texas Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Year, Morgan Ashley, and 2020 Texas Songwriter of the Year finalist Kris Rogge Fisher take the stage at The Red Brick Tavern, located at 119 Simonton Street in Conroe, at 9:30pm.
Tejas Got Soul will spotlight Houston’s music heritage with free concert series this fall
HOUSTON, TEXAS — This fall season, music fans can discover Houston’s musical heritage with Tejas Got Soul, a monthly concert series at Discovery Green spotlighting the city’s Tejano history and talent made possible by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.
Former jail turned dive bar and live music venue in Spring now for sale
Jailhouse Saloon closed in June and the building will soon have a new owner.
USA Pet Resorts Opens In Spring, Texas
USA Pet Resorts opened its newest location in Spring, Texas on April 15th 2022. The pet resort is set on a 2 acre campus with supervised outdoor training and play yards. The 10,000 square foot facility features private villas, and roomy bungalows for their overnight guests with several large indoor training and play rooms. The exclusive Day Club is open 7 days a week and convenient for working families to drop off their pets for a full day of resort fun and adventure. The resort swimming pool and dock diving facility is included for all overnight lodging or day club guests, as well as available for rental by the hour for drop in guests. The resort offers convenient home pickup and delivery, professional K9 training and grooming services. USA Pet Resorts is located 21120 Spring Town Drive, Spring, Texas 77388.
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: August 12 to 14, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, August 12 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
5 Must Do Things in Magnolia
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Located just next to The Woodlands in southwestern Montgomery County,...
Top 5: Soul food restaurants in Houston
Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
Houston Super Lawyer Sings With a Country Music Star, Throws His Wife the Sweetest Bday Bash — This Is Tony Buzbee In Love
Frances Moody Buzbee and Catherine Hart Swab dancing to the sounds of Clay Walker at the Buzbee 30th birthday bash. (Photo by Pixel Studio Productions) So he might not be the greatest singer in the world but it’s a surefire thing that Tony Buzbee is one of the nation’s most successful litigators, an unabashed showman and madly in love with Frances Moody Buzbee. All were evidenced when the former Marine and Texas A&M grad wooed his bride of one year with a 30th birthday party that will long be remembered as a rhinestone cowgirl extravaganza.
Gorgeous! Ever Seen A Waterwall? Check Out The Popular Attraction In This Texas City
I am quite familiar with the band Oasis' song Wonderwall, but yesterday while scrolling through TikTok, I knew nothing of a 'waterwall.' Even better? It is here in Texas, and it is magnificent. That is the only word that I can think of to describe it. It is similar to a waterfall, one could say, but it does not flow into a river or stream. It is simply, as it is called, waterwall.
Popshelf now open on FM 1960 in Champions area
The retailer offers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, and party goods. (Courtesy Popshelf) Officials with Popshelf announced a new location opened Aug. 1 at 5650 FM 1960 W., Houston. The retailer offers seasonal and home decor; health and beauty products; cleaning supplies; and party goods. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company.
Saigon Pho a perfect reintroduction to Vietnamese cuisine
Before last week, it had been some time since I’d last enjoyed a good bowl of pho. It’s not that I don’t like Vietnamese food – quite the opposite, having eaten my way through pounds of pho back in my college days. Maybe instead that oversaturation led to my longstanding break.
MoCo Food Hall now open in Conroe
MoCo Food Hall is located at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) MoCo Food Hall had its grand opening Aug. 6 at 109 Metcalf St., Conroe. According to a news release from the business, the food hall offers restaurant concepts offering items, such as Cajun food, pizza by the slice, burgers and salads. Coffee and juice bars open at 7 a.m., and all restaurants close at 11 p.m. www.mocofoodhall.com.
Ready for Adventure? This Luxury Cruise Line Leaves from Galveston, TX in 2023!
If you're ready for a new adventure aboard a luxury cruise ship, get ready. Norwegian Cruise Lines has announced they'll start launching from Galveston, Texas next year. This is huge news for Texans! And congrats to our fellow Texans in Galveston who will be bringing the world's third largest cruise line to our Texas port in 2023!
2022's Top 10 Retail Center Experiences: La Centerra At Cinco Ranch is No. 7
One unique feature of Poag Shopping Centers’ La Centerra (besides the clock tower that’s visible for miles) is that it’s a dog-friendly property. Most of its stores and restaurants allow dog access. That draws both dog owners and lovers, of course, something that led to the creation of its annual Paws Fest.
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
Houston Restaurant Weeks: B&B Butchers, Trattoria Sofia, NoPo
Houston Restaurant Weeks is underway now through September 5. FOX 26's Ruben Dominguez and Katie Stone from HRW check out the menus at B&B Butchers, Trattoria Sofia, and NoPo. For more menus visit https://bit.ly/3QBkZHf.
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
Houston oncologist reflects on Olivia Newton-John's cancer battle
HOUSTON — After a 30-year battle with breast cancer, Olivia Newton-John passed away on Aug. 8. She was 73. Announcing her death, her husband wrote: "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer."
A Margaritaville Resort Here In Texas? Yep! It’s The Perfect Labor Day Getaway
We are a little less than a month out from the 3-day Labor Day weekend. Plenty of time to plan a weekend getaway. Have I got a suggestion for you! You've heard the Margaritaville song by Jimmy Buffett, right? 'Wasting away again in Margaritaville....' are the lyrics. You might have sung along to it at a karaoke bar a time or two before.
Dog Stolen In Houston Turns Up In Borger…Five Years Later
One of the worst feelings in the world is losing your pet. Whether it be a pet passing, running away, or being stolen. A lot of times, a pet that runs away or that is stolen is never found. The owner(s) never get the closure you need when you lose a pet. I mean, they ARE a part of the family.
