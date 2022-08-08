Read full article on original website
The City of Ely receives $10,000 for an All-Veterans Memorial
Ely, Iowa – On Monday, August 8, 2022, Aureon and South Slope Cooperative Communications provided a total of $10,000 to the American Legion St. Quentin Post 555. The American Legion plan to build an All-Veterans Memorial in downtown Ely for the city’s revitalization project. The Iowa Area Development...
City of Cedar Rapids shares tool for residents to report property concerns
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The city of Cedar Rapids is sharing a platform residents can use to report issues in their neighborhood. It’s called My CR and the city says it’s the most efficient way to report a concern and prompt action when it comes to property. ”We’re...
Donor Support Exceeds $2.8 Million for ReLeaf Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (August 9, 2022) - In the two years since a powerful derecho devastated the Cedar Rapids tree canopy, donors have contributed more than $2.8 million to support the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids recovery plan in a fundraising campaign led by Trees Forever. This (i.e. contributions) is added to...
Work continues to restore tree canopy in Cedar Rapids two years after the Iowa Derecho
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Homes will be repaired and businesses will be fixed, but the tree loss from the August 10th, 2020 derecho will be felt for years to come. "In the 75 square miles of Cedar Rapids we've lot approximately 670,000 trees and we've planted...
Cedar Rapids Public Library Fifth Avenue entrance now open
The Fifth Avenue entrance of the Downtown Library is now open for holds, pickup and material returns during regular hours. The library had been closed due to a fire in the commons area last month. Patrons will receive a notification when items you have placed on hold are available for...
CANCELLED -Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley
Police Update: The Quickfind has been cancelled as the runaway has been located. No other details are available. Cedar Rapids Police are looking for your help in locating 12-year-old Maleah Madley. She was last seen on August 9, at 10pm at Peace Avenue NW. Madley has a tattoo on right...
E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement
Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
Ingredion issues statement in response to union strike, CR plant still fulfilling orders
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — More than 110 members of BCTGM Local 100G were still holding the picket line last week against Ingredion, Inc. Iowa's News Now first reported on August 1st, the initial strike came after the negotiating committee did not recommend the contract, anticipated it being voted down, and held a strike vote on Monday morning.
Cedar Rapids Public Library opens pop-up computer center downtown during closure
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Public Library has opened up a computer center downtown during the closure of the library following a fire. The fire on July 27th has the downtown library closed until September. Library staff partnered with Waypoint to open a cooling and computer center next to the Madge Phillips Center Shelter at 520 Fourth Ave. SE.
City High leaders remember man who saved boy from drowning
Iowa City, IA — Leaders at City High School in Iowa City are mourning the loss of a member of their staff who drowned after saving a boy he didn't know from the same fate. Johnson County officials say 42-year-old Wegayewu Faris jumped in to save an 8-year-old near River Junction.
The Crunch Berry Run makes its return
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids will have a burst of color running through it in mid-September. The Crunch Berry Run will return for the third year on September 17, 2022. The fundraiser is an untimed 5k hosted by Murals & More, a Cedar Rapids nonprofit group. People can...
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
Sticker shock: Palo residents upset after water bills skyrocket
PALO, Iowa — Residents are upset about overflowing water bills in a small Linn County community. Dozens of people came out Monday for a meeting about the issue in Palo, a town of about 1,400 people. People in Palo are experiencing a surge in their water bills, many of...
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Dubuque
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Dubuque, IA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Eastern Iowa teachers have help getting supplies
The countdown to the first day of school is on, and a lot of places go back to class two weeks from today. Many teachers are spending their own money in order to get their classrooms ready, but there is some additional help they're able to get here in Eastern Iowa.
Deadline to settle insurance claims is now from August 2020 derecho
Tomorrow marks two years since Eastern Iowa was battered by the August 2020 derecho. More than half a million Iowans lost power and there was more than 11 billion dollars in damage reported-the costliest thunderstorm in American history. You might be one of the tens of thousands of people in...
UTVs now allowed in Marion
MARION, Iowa — The City of Marion announced today that utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) are now allowed on city streets starting Tuesday, August 9. In a statement released by the City of Marion, they said UTVs are only allowed to be driven between the hours 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Iowa restaurant owner says third-party delivery law hasn’t been working
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — One Eastern Iowa restaurant owner said a new law that went into effect July 1 isn’t working, KCRG reports. Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that makes it so third-party delivery companies need to have a contract with the restaurant in order to use its likeness and menu on its website.
A Dubuque University No Longer on Lockdown After Social Threat
Sunday night August 7 at around 10:30 PM, the Dubuque County Emergency Communication Center received reports of a threat of violence that was posted on social media and directed at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Dr. Dubuque Police and Clarke University officials began investigating the threat and found it was posted by a former student. Clarke University officials locked down their facilities out of an abundance of caution while Dubuque Police continued to investigate the incident and obtained a warrant for the former student’s arrest.
