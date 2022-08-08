ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion, IA

cbs2iowa.com

The City of Ely receives $10,000 for an All-Veterans Memorial

Ely, Iowa – On Monday, August 8, 2022, Aureon and South Slope Cooperative Communications provided a total of $10,000 to the American Legion St. Quentin Post 555. The American Legion plan to build an All-Veterans Memorial in downtown Ely for the city’s revitalization project. The Iowa Area Development...
ELY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Donor Support Exceeds $2.8 Million for ReLeaf Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (August 9, 2022) - In the two years since a powerful derecho devastated the Cedar Rapids tree canopy, donors have contributed more than $2.8 million to support the ReLeaf Cedar Rapids recovery plan in a fundraising campaign led by Trees Forever. This (i.e. contributions) is added to...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Public Library Fifth Avenue entrance now open

The Fifth Avenue entrance of the Downtown Library is now open for holds, pickup and material returns during regular hours. The library had been closed due to a fire in the commons area last month. Patrons will receive a notification when items you have placed on hold are available for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

CANCELLED -Operation Quickfind: Maleah Madley

Police Update: The Quickfind has been cancelled as the runaway has been located. No other details are available. Cedar Rapids Police are looking for your help in locating 12-year-old Maleah Madley. She was last seen on August 9, at 10pm at Peace Avenue NW. Madley has a tattoo on right...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement

Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Public Library opens pop-up computer center downtown during closure

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Public Library has opened up a computer center downtown during the closure of the library following a fire. The fire on July 27th has the downtown library closed until September. Library staff partnered with Waypoint to open a cooling and computer center next to the Madge Phillips Center Shelter at 520 Fourth Ave. SE.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

City High leaders remember man who saved boy from drowning

Iowa City, IA — Leaders at City High School in Iowa City are mourning the loss of a member of their staff who drowned after saving a boy he didn't know from the same fate. Johnson County officials say 42-year-old Wegayewu Faris jumped in to save an 8-year-old near River Junction.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

The Crunch Berry Run makes its return

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Cedar Rapids will have a burst of color running through it in mid-September. The Crunch Berry Run will return for the third year on September 17, 2022. The fundraiser is an untimed 5k hosted by Murals & More, a Cedar Rapids nonprofit group. People can...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Sticker shock: Palo residents upset after water bills skyrocket

PALO, Iowa — Residents are upset about overflowing water bills in a small Linn County community. Dozens of people came out Monday for a meeting about the issue in Palo, a town of about 1,400 people. People in Palo are experiencing a surge in their water bills, many of...
PALO, IA
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
BOONE, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Eastern Iowa teachers have help getting supplies

The countdown to the first day of school is on, and a lot of places go back to class two weeks from today. Many teachers are spending their own money in order to get their classrooms ready, but there is some additional help they're able to get here in Eastern Iowa.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Deadline to settle insurance claims is now from August 2020 derecho

Tomorrow marks two years since Eastern Iowa was battered by the August 2020 derecho. More than half a million Iowans lost power and there was more than 11 billion dollars in damage reported-the costliest thunderstorm in American history. You might be one of the tens of thousands of people in...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

UTVs now allowed in Marion

MARION, Iowa — The City of Marion announced today that utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) are now allowed on city streets starting Tuesday, August 9. In a statement released by the City of Marion, they said UTVs are only allowed to be driven between the hours 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.
MARION, IA
AM 1490 WDBQ

A Dubuque University No Longer on Lockdown After Social Threat

Sunday night August 7 at around 10:30 PM, the Dubuque County Emergency Communication Center received reports of a threat of violence that was posted on social media and directed at Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Dr. Dubuque Police and Clarke University officials began investigating the threat and found it was posted by a former student. Clarke University officials locked down their facilities out of an abundance of caution while Dubuque Police continued to investigate the incident and obtained a warrant for the former student’s arrest.
DUBUQUE, IA

