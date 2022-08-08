ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only superstar who hasn’t chased stats at some point in his career. “I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,'” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.'”
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now

Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition

A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade

Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll

The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas

Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."

If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
Kevin Durant demands Nets trade him or fire brass; owner responds

In a meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reportedly requested that the team fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or honor his trade request. Durant "does not have faith in the team’s direction," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported. Later Monday, Tsai had...
