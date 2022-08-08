Read full article on original website
Hawks Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Change can be a scary thing. The unknown is a dark place, and it’s not for everyone. At the same time, sometimes we need to venture into it. NBA teams are no different. After all, if our current conditions are challenging enough, we can reach a point where we know that virtually anything new would be improved.
Gilbert Arenas says LeBron James is the only superstar who has never had a season in which he chased stats
Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas recently claimed that Los Angeles Lakers veteran LeBron James is the only superstar who hasn’t chased stats at some point in his career. “I said, ‘LeBron is probably the only player, the only superstar that never had that year,'” Arenas explained. “He never had that year where he says, ‘Eh, frick everybody. I’m trying to get my stats.’ Because I said, ‘If he ever did that, who’s stopping him?’ That man would average 40-something. … When LeBron stepped in, it was all about trying to win a championship. Every year, trying to win a championship, so he’s been building the teams to try to win championships, so he’s never actually had a selfish year where he says, ‘I don’t need anybody. I want to show the world what I can do.'”
Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now
Shaquille O’Neal has had his fair share of relationships throughout the 50 years he has been on this earth. At this point, however, it appears that Shaq is enjoying the single life. In a recent episode of The Big Podcast, The Los Angeles Lakers icon revealed his current relationship status — or the lack thereof […] The post Lakers icon Shaq hilariously reveals that he has 4 ‘side chicks’ right now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-NBA champion arrested at airport with marijuana, ammunition
A former NBA player was arrested at the airport on Saturday due to drug possession, and he also had ammunition in his possession, according to a report. TMZ Sports reported on Wednesday that Iman Shumpert was arrested at Dallas/Fort Worth Airport after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a “green leafy substance.” Shumpert admitted the substance was marijuana.
Look: Kendrick Perkins Reacts To Kevin Durant Ultimatum News
It's been one crazy offseason for Kevin Durant so far. He requested a trade out of Brooklyn back in June and now, he's given the team an ultimatum. He told Nets owner Joe Tsai that he needs to choose between him or the pairing of Steve Nash and Sean Marks, per Shams Charania.
Ashton Hardaway, son of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway, leaves Duncanville to join Sierra Canyon, Bronny James
Ashton Hardaway, the highly-touted son of University of Memphis coach and former NBA great Penny Hardaway, is moving from one national high school basketball power to another. The 6-foot-7 class of 2023 power forward is set to join Bronny James and the Chatsworth, Calif. prep powerhouse ...
Kevin Durant reportedly irked with Ben Simmons when he left group chat after being asked about game four availability
According to one NBA insider, Kevin Durant was reportedly irked when Ben Simmons not just ignored, but left a team group chat when asked if he was playing in game four against Boston.
See LeBron James and Wife Savannah’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Photos
King James, his queen and their royal court. LeBron James is one of the best players in the NBA — and he's doing his best to be a champion father off the court as well. "The crazy thing is, my whole life I grew up resenting my father," the Los Angeles Lakers player told Fatherly […]
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Nets owner responds to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum
Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum. Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner. Durant reportedly told Tsai that...
3 Teams Are Reportedly Frontrunners For Kevin Durant Trade
Nets superstar Kevin Durant reportedly gave the organization an ultimatum over the weekend: me or GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, KD met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to reiterate his trade request. And the NBA insider says that the Celtics, Raptors and Heat are three most likely teams to acquire the all-world hooper.
LeBron James and Donovan Mitchell unable to contain themselves after Kyle Kuzma drops 67 in pro-am game
In a recent pro-am basketball game, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma put up some gaudy numbers. Kuzma posted a quick video to Instagram to show off his dominance in the offseason game. It didn’t take long for some of Kuzma’s NBA colleagues to take notice. Both Lakers superstar...
4 Teams Named Most 'Overrated' In Preseason Coaches' Poll
The 2022 preseason Coaches Poll was released earlier today, which means we finally have an official set of rankings to debate. If you're a college football aficionado, then there are probably a few things from the Coaches Poll you disagree with. Maybe you feel Team A is way too high while people are sleeping on Team B, and so on and so forth.
Former NBA Champion Iman Shumpert Arrested for Felony Marijuana Possession at Texas Airport
Iman Shumpert was arrested on felony marijuana possession charges while traveling in Texas, Us Weekly confirms. The basketball player, 32, was headed to Los Angeles from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when TSA agents found a "sizeable" amount of marijuana inside of his backpack during a screening on Saturday, July 30, according to docs obtained […]
LOOK: Russell Westbrook Posted To His Instagram Story On Monday
Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook posted to his Instagram story on Monday.
Teenage NBA Prospect Abiodun Adegoke Has Reportedly Grown To 7-Foot-11-Inches Tall
When we last checked-in with Abiodun Adegoke back in 2021, he was a 7-foot-9-inch internet sensation destined for a bright future in the NBA. Two years on and he's said to be still growing. According to multiple reports, including his personal Wikipedia page, Adegoke has grown by two inches –...
Former NBA Star Tony Parker’s New 115-Foot Superyacht Just Hit the High Seas
Click here to read the full article. Quick, nimble, big and powerful: These are just some of the qualities four-time NBA world champion Tony Parker has in common with his first superyacht. The 115-footer, which was delivered by AvA Yachts last week, has been christened Infinity Nine after the number “9” on the back of the former player’s San Antonio Spurs jersey. The retired guard reportedly made several visits to the Turkish yard to see the yacht’s build progress before it was officially launched in Antalya on Friday, August 5. Infinity Nine is the second hull in the Turkish yacht builder’s Kando...
Yardbarker
John Salley Says Phil Jackson Wanted Chicago Bulls Players To Dress Professional: "Michael And Everybody, We Were In The Suits. You're Holding More Than Just You. You're Carrying The League And Your Family And You."
If you think fashion among NBA players being weird is a recent thing, then you would be mistaken. These unique fashion trends, to put it mildly, have been a feature in the league for decades at this point as players somehow fancy themselves as fashion icons. One prominent example from...
Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game
WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
FOX Sports
Kevin Durant demands Nets trade him or fire brass; owner responds
In a meeting with Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reportedly requested that the team fire general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash or honor his trade request. Durant "does not have faith in the team’s direction," The Athletic's Shams Charania reported. Later Monday, Tsai had...
