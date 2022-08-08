ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvine, CA

California dermatologist arrested on suspicion of poisoning husband

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grBn4_0h9dM5kt00
Poison Stock photo of clearly labeled poison. A California dermatologist has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband of 10 years after he handed over “video evidence” supporting his claims. (JosefePhotography/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

IRVINE, Calif. — A California dermatologist has been arrested on suspicion of poisoning her husband of 10 years after he handed over “video evidence” supporting his claims.

Police interviewed Dr. Yue Yu on Thursday evening and executed a search warrant at the couple’s Irvine home, the Los Angeles Times reported.

According to police, Yu’s husband, who has not been identified publicly, “sustained significant internal injuries but is expected to recover,” the newspaper reported.

Providence Medical Group previously listed Yu as a dermatologist with an office in Mission Viejo but has since removed her biography, according to The Sacramento Bee.

In a statement emailed to multiple news outlets, the hospital confirmed that it is aware of Yu’s arrest and is cooperating with authorities.

“This incident is a domestic matter that occurred in Irvine, and we want to reassure our community there has been no impact on our patients,” the hospital stated.

Yu, whose bail was set at $30,000, posted bond and was released from custody Friday evening, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged

The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Watch: Small plane lands on California freeway, catches fire; nobody hurt

CORONA, Calif. — Nobody was injured when a small plane landed on a California freeway, sparking a blaze, authorities said Tuesday. According to KABC-TV, the incident occurred about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on state Route 91 near Lincoln Avenue in Corona. The Federal Aviation Administration said a single-engine Piper PA-32 carrying two people was headed to Corona Municipal Airport when the plane began to have engine trouble, The Associated Press reported. Video footage from the scene showed the aircraft make an emergency landing on the freeway’s eastbound lanes, clipping a Toyota Tundra, striking a sound wall and catching fire, The Press-Enterprise reported.
CORONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Irvine, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Mission Viejo, CA
State
California State
Mission Viejo, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Irvine, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Former stuntman, wrestling promoter Gene LeBell dead at 89

ST, LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Gene LeBell, a stuntman and actor who also co-promoted professional wrestling matches in Los Angeles for two decades, died Tuesday. He was 89. LeBell died in his sleep Tuesday at his home in Sherman Oaks, California, his trustee and business manager, Kellie Cunningham, told The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
122K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy