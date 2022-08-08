Read full article on original website
Related
See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe inNetflix's Blonde
Ana de Armas is taking on the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde film and the resemblance is uncanny. See pictures of the actress in character side-by-side with the real-life blonde bombshell.
digitalspy.com
Channing Tatum replacing Chris Evans in new Scarlett Johansson movie
Channing Tatum is set to replace Chris Evans in new romantic comedy movie Project Artemis. The new Apple movie, which will co-star Scarlett Johansson, has been through a number of changes recently, with original director Jason Bateman also pulling out over creative differences. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tatum is...
Popculture
Chuck Norris' Grandson Caught Cheating, Kicked off of Kevin and Frankie Jonas' New Show
The series premiere of ABC's Claim to Fame, a new reality series featuring 12 celebrity relatives and hosted by brothers Kevin Jonas and Frankie Jonas, got off to a shocking start Monday night. Maxwell Norris, the 22-year-old grandson of Walker, Texas Ranger star Chuck Norris, was disqualified from the show for cheating. Producers accused him of breaking the rules by hiding his cell phone among his personal belongings.
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kurt Russell, Son Wyatt Russell Set to Star in Major New Apple Series
Kurt Russell and son Wyatt Russell are set to star in a new Apple series, according to Variety. The series, also co-produced with Legendary, stars the Russells in an upcoming live-action series about Godzilla and the Titans. The father-son duo joined other cast members such as Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe,...
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu Series About America’s First Serial Killer
An adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book 'Devil in the White City' is coming to Hulu, with Keanu Reeves in a starring role.
Brad Pitt Says Ana de Armas Is ‘Phenomenal’ as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
Brad Pitt stands up for Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe after audiences share mixed reactions
Ryan Gosling shares ‘wife’ Eva Mendes’ reaction to actor’s Ken photo from new Barbie film
Ryan Gosling was asked on The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.Gosling is set to appear as the iconic doll in the forthcoming film Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig, features an all-star cast including America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.In June, photos of Gosling in character were released online, causing a Twitter storm. They showed the La La Land star with bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.Appearing on The One Show on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Love Actually’ Actor Bill Nighy Signed by UTA (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. UTA has signed BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actor Bill Nighy in all areas. The global talent, entertainment and sports company will help build upon Nighy’s career across a range of verticals. Over a career spanning five decades, Nighy won several awards, including a supporting actor film BAFTA for “Love Actually” (2003), the BAFTA TV best actor award for “State of Play” (2003) and the Golden Globe for best actor in a miniseries for “Gideon’s Daughter.” He is also known for his roles in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Recently, Nighy starred...
‘Breaking’ Official Trailer Promises Acting Chops and Drama
The first trailer for 'Breaking' showcases a tense standoff between police and a desperate veteran
24 Movie Mistakes I Can't Believe They Kept In The Final Product
TIL the iconic Star Wars lightsaber sound was caused by the sound designer using a faulty mic.
‘Euphoria’: The Cast Took Naps Between Takes of 1 Iconic Scene
'Euphoria' is full of intricate and time-consuming shots. The cast even fell asleep while filming one iconic scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Timothée Chalamet Leads a Cannibal Romance in First Teaser for Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones and All’
“Bones and All” is nearly upon us. And, thanks to Timothée Chalamet, we now have a brief first look at the darkly-tinged romantic thriller (watch below). It might be the most haunting 30 seconds of your day. Luca Guadagnino’s latest stars Chalamet and Taylor Russell as a pair...
Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline Reunite in Trailer for 'The Good House' About Rekindled Romance
Sigourney Weaver plays a woman finding a new chance at love in her latest film. In the new romance The Good House, the Oscar nominee, 72, stars as Hildy Good, a newly single New England realtor whose family worries about her drinking habits. Per the official synopsis, Hildy's "compartmentalized life begins to unravel as she rekindles a romance with her old high school flame Frank Getchell," played by Kevin Kline, 74.
‘Predator’ Star Jesse Ventura Praises “Thoughtful” and “Creative” Prequel ‘Prey’
Predator star Jesse Ventura has nothing but positive reviews for Hulu’s prequel of the long-running franchise, Prey. Ventura, who played Blain Cooper in the original Predator film, took to social media to share his thoughts on Hulu’s prequel, praising star Amber Midthunder and director Dan Trachtenberg. More from The Hollywood ReporterMike Tyson Claims Hulu Stole His Life Story for Upcoming Series: "Heads Will Roll for This"Events of the Week: 'Bullet Train,' 'A League of Their Own' and MoreHulu's 'Mike' Team on Retelling Tyson Story: "Endlessly Fascinating" “@AmberMidthunder, you definitely ain’t got time to bleed,” Ventura wrote, adding, “Welcome to the Predator...
EW.com
Harry Styles, My Policeman cast win early acting award in the Oscars race
The cast of My Policeman has cuffed an early awards season accolade on the Oscars trail. Ahead of the annual event's 2022 edition, Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett won the Toronto International Film Festival's 2022 TIFF Tribute Award for Performance — the first time the prize has gone to an ensemble instead of an individual artist.
NPR
'Yellowjackets' Star Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey spoke with Fresh Air producer Ann Marie Baldonado about coming up as an actress in the '90s and 2000s, when she was typecast as the best friend. Now she's the lead in the Showtime series Yellowjackets. John Powers reviews the second season of Reservation Dogs.
Timothee Chalamet, Taylor Russell Go on Wild Ride in Teaser for ‘Bones and All’
It’s first cannibal love while looking to survive on the margins of society in the first teaser for Luca Guadagnino’s Bones and All, which MGM acquired ahead of its Venice bow. The teaser was unveiled by Timothée Chalamet on his Twitter account on Thursday. More from The Hollywood ReporterSnoop Dogg, Kenya Barris Team for 'The Underdoggs' Comedy for MGMSylvester Stallone Doubles Down on 'Rocky' Ownership Complaints Over 'Drago' SpinoffVenice Film Festival: 12 Films Likely to Premiere on the Lido “You don’t think I’m a bad person,” the nomadic Lee, played by Chalamet, asks Maren (Taylor Russell) at one point as she’s on...
Andy Serkis to direct, produce 'Madame Tussauds' biopic series
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Andy Serkis is set to direct and produce Madame!, an upcoming biopic period series about the life of Marie Tussaud, the 20th-century French artist famous for founding the iconic wax museum Madame Tussauds. Serkis will helm the series through his Imaginarium Productions, which has signed a...
Sony Classics Sets Release Dates For Hugh Jackman-Laura Dern Drama ‘The Son’ & Four Others
Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Classics has announced October-December release plans for The Return of Tanya Tucker; Salavatore: Shoemaker Of Dreams; The Son; Living; and Turn Every Page. Additionally, it said, One Fine Morning, written and directed by Mia Hansen-Løve and starring Léa Seydoux, and Davy Chou’s Return To Seoul, which were both acquired out of Cannes, will have one-week qualifying runs by the end of the year before their 2023 releases. Kathlyn Horan’s The Return Of Tanya Tucker, featuring Brandi Carlile will be released on October 21, 2022 in New York and Los Angeles before expanding to additional markets....
Nicki Swift
47K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0