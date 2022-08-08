Read full article on original website
New York Rangers prospect Brett Berard on Team USA for WJC
New York Rangers prospect forward Brett Berard will be in action at the World Junior Championship taking place in Edmonton from August 9th to the 20th. On Sunday, Team USA announced its roster confirming what many suspected, that Berard would be on the team. He along with Brock Faber, Landon Slaggert, and Tyler Kleven helped the U.S. capture Gold in 2021.
NHL
Trouba named Rangers captain, first since McDonagh in 2018
GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- Jacob Trouba admitted he was at a loss for words when he was informed by Chris Drury that he would be the next captain of the New York Rangers. "I told him I had goosebumps," Trouba said Tuesday after Drury, the Rangers general manager, handed him his No. 8 blue sweater with a 'C' stitched on the front. "Me and my wife laughed about that after because I didn't know what to say. But he told me, and I was excited."
NHL
Coyotes Sign Crouse to Five-Year Contract
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have signed forward Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract. As per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed. "We are very pleased to sign Lawson to a long-term contract," said Armstrong. "He is a...
NHL
Three questions facing Buffalo Sabres
23-year-old forward Mittelstadt meeting expectations among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Buffalo Sabres. [Sabres 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. How will Owen Power handle the pressure...
NHL
Three questions facing Arizona Coyotes
Chychrun bouncing back amid trade rumors, 14-game road trip among concerns. NHL.com is providing in-depth analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8 to Sept. 8. Today, three important questions facing the Arizona Coyotes. [Coyotes 32 in 32: Season preview | Top prospects | Fantasy breakdown]. 1. What...
NHL
Inside look at Buffalo Sabres
Sticking with development plan despite 11 straight seasons out of playoffs. NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 8-Sept. 8. Today, the Buffalo Sabres. The Buffalo Sabres won't be lured by any quick fixes, even if they've missed the Stanley...
NHL
VGK Sign Forward Nicolas Roy to Five-Year Contract Extension
VEGAS (August 8, 2022) - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, August 8, that the team has signed forward Nicolas Roy to a five-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $3,000,000. Roy earned career-highs in games played (78), goals (15), assists (24) and points (39)...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Sweden Connection Still Delivers the Best Prospects
The Swedish Hockey League (SHL) is one of the most competitive hockey leagues in the world, falling right behind the NHL. This being said, it is the best environment for prospects to round out their game before heading up to the NHL level of play. Other major hockey leagues that serve as a similar stepping stone are the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). So, what makes the SHL stand out, especially regarding Detroit Red Wings prospects?
Which pair of Pittsburgh Penguins superstars is the better "on-ice" duo?
Yardbarker
Stanley Cup Memories, Penguins Core Goes for Four, and More!
In sports, filling the shoes of a legend is never an easy task. Josh Getzoff has done just that, taking over as the radio play-by-play announcer for the legendary voice of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Mike Lange. Getzoff joined "Penguins Lunch" to discuss his time with the Penguins and some of...
NHL
Bedard, projected No. 1 pick in 2023 Draft, off to fast start at WJC
EDMONTON -- Connor Bedard is beginning his most important season to date with his biggest tournament so far. Projected to be the No. 1 selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, the 17-year-old forward is taking a top-line role with Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship at Rogers Place, before playing with Regina of the WHL this season.
Detroit Red Wings Sign Jake Walman
The arbitration period is over for the 2022 offseason. Jake Walman, who was the final hearing scheduled, has settled his case with the Detroit Red Wings after exchanging figures yesterday. The two sides have agreed to a one-year, one-way, $1.05MM contract according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. Walman had filed for $1.75MM, while the Red Wings had filed for a two-way, $775K contract.
Bakersfield Condors sign five to AHL deals
The Bakersfield Condors have made a number of moves Tuesday as they fill out their roster for the 2022-23 season. Graham McPhee, 22, was drafted by the Oilers in the 5th round of the 2016 draft and joined the Condors full-time last year. Over 36 games, the left winger has scored five goals and 11 points. He’s the son of Vegas Golden Knights president of hockey operations George McPhee.
Yardbarker
New York Rangers boast 7 prospects at World Junior Championship
The World Junior Championship are set to begin today with the New York Rangers boasting 7 prospects in the tournament. Back in December, the tournament was cancelled due to a flare up of COVID-19. Edmonton will be hosting the event which runs through August 20th. Team USA won Gold in...
NHL
Oilers superfan Stelter dies at age 6
Encouraged team to 'Play La Bamba, baby,' was inspiration during playoff run. Ben Stelter, the Edmonton Oilers superfan who befriended captain Connor McDavid and encouraged them to "Play La Bamba, baby" after each win in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, has died at the age of 6. Ben's father, Mike...
NHL
NHL mascots skate with fans at American Dream
Gritty, Bernie the St. Bernard join 11 others at New Jersey event. Thirteen of hockey's most recognizable faces skated alongside fans at The Rink at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Monday. The New Jersey Devils' Devil, Philadelphia Flyers' Gritty and Colorado Avalanche's Bernie the St. Bernard gathered...
Yardbarker
The Union has 3 MLS All-stars for the first time!
The Philadelphia Union is continuing to set records in 2022! For the first time ever Philadelphia will have three Allstars in the 2022 MLS All-star game. Andre Blake, Kai Wagner, and Jakob Glesnes are the three that will represent Philadelphia Union for MLS as they take on the All-stars of Mexico’s Liga MX.
NHL
Blues, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre hiring for upcoming season
New opportunities available to work some of the most electric events in town. A new hockey season brings new opportunities, and the St. Louis Blues are excited to welcome new faces into the family!. The Blues, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre and Levy Restaurants have a wide variety of event-night roles...
