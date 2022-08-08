ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jeffersonville distribution center to hosting hiring fair this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new distribution center is looking to hire dozens of workers in Jeffersonville. Crescent Electric Supply Company, which distributes electric hardware and supplies, is hosting a job fair at its distribution center in Jeffersonville on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Dairy Kastle closes 2 months early due to staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local ice cream shop is shutting its doors early for the season due to staffing shortages. Dairy Kastle posted on Twitter saying their last day will be Sunday, August 14 and will reopen in March. The post said they are closing early due to a staff shortage.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Baptist Health opens urgent care center and ER in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened a new urgent care Center and emergency room in southern Indiana. A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the facility on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. It's staffed with board-certified physicians and equipped with on-site lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT scanners.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Parts of Louisville are littered with trash | VIEWER RESPONSE

If you look around, parts of Louisville are littered with trash.  I see it all the time. Someone pulls up next to me at a stoplight, rolls their window down and chucks out a piece of trash.  I'll never understand why people litter. It's lazy and disrespectful. . I...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana launching program to offer mental health, addiction recovery in county jails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is launching a new program that will offer mental health and addiction peer recovery professionals in county jails. According to a news release, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction is leading a program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky Science Center to use new corporate partnership to upgrade hands-on exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center will receive upgrades thanks to a new partnership with GE Appliances. The partnership will help provide financial support for MakerPlace activities and programming. MakerPlace is a hands-on exhibit that blends science, technology, engineering, art, and math with creativity. "Thanks to GE Appliances’...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

IMAGES | Get some ideas at the Tour of Remodeled Homes in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Does your home need a refresh? Maybe there are some things you have always wanted to add or change but haven't yet. Well, the 2022 Tour of Remodeled homes in Louisville could help with remodeling ideas. Ten homes remodeled homes will be featured Saturday and Sunday...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
LOUISVILLE, KY

