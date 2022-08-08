Read full article on original website
Louisville Metro Government says it's making progress on city's vacant, abandoned properties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government said it's making progress on vacant and abandoned properties across the city. Thursday, city leaders and developers announced results from a the first phase of a recent property condition survey conducted mostly in west and south Louisville neighborhoods. The survey also looked at...
Metro United Way launches new online platform connecting Jefferson County residents with needed resources
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit launched a new platform to help connect people to the resources they need. Metro United Way's virtual United Community Care Coordination Center is now open to anyone in Louisville and Jefferson County in partnership with another local nonprofit, The Hope Buss. MUW said...
As industrial boom continues in Hardin County, more businesses aim to call it home
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- As work begins on Ford's Blue Oval SK plant in Glendale, the opportunity to bring business to Hardin County is getting attractive. Due to the location of the county on the state's map, and the addition of the battery plant, industry leaders believe Elizabethtown is an ideal spot for growth.
JCPS board member says he will push to change district masking policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Board of Education member said he wants to change the district's COVID-19 masking policy. Board member James Craig, who represents District 3, said he will bring up the masking policy at Tuesday's board meeting, but whether three others join him in that effort remains unclear.
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
Decca Restaurant in Louisville's NuLu district announces plans to close soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular restaurant in Louisville's NuLu entertainment district is calling it quits after more than 10 years of service. According to its Facebook page, Decca Restaurant, located at 812 East Market Street, is closing its doors in September. "Thank you for your support," the Facebook post...
Louisville judge upholds order for Portland gas station to vacate
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A judge upheld an order for a Louisville gas station to vacate on Friday. Boone's Marathon gas station in Portland has been ordered to shutdown for 90 days after a string of violence at the business. The order to vacate was issued earlier this month following...
Jeffersonville distribution center to hosting hiring fair this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new distribution center is looking to hire dozens of workers in Jeffersonville. Crescent Electric Supply Company, which distributes electric hardware and supplies, is hosting a job fair at its distribution center in Jeffersonville on Friday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Homearama returns to Norton Commons in new Oldham County section
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- Homearama is returning to Norton Commons for a fifth time this fall. The 2022 tour will include 10 homes that are near a park in The Hamlet — a 158-acre addition to Norton Common that extends into Oldham County. This year's showcase, put on by...
Dairy Kastle closes 2 months early due to staffing shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local ice cream shop is shutting its doors early for the season due to staffing shortages. Dairy Kastle posted on Twitter saying their last day will be Sunday, August 14 and will reopen in March. The post said they are closing early due to a staff shortage.
Baptist Health opens urgent care center and ER in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health opened a new urgent care Center and emergency room in southern Indiana. A ribbon-cutting was held Friday morning at the facility on East 10th Street in Jeffersonville. It's staffed with board-certified physicians and equipped with on-site lab equipment and a radiology suite with X-ray and CT scanners.
Parts of Louisville are littered with trash | VIEWER RESPONSE
If you look around, parts of Louisville are littered with trash. I see it all the time. Someone pulls up next to me at a stoplight, rolls their window down and chucks out a piece of trash. I'll never understand why people litter. It's lazy and disrespectful. . I...
Safe Haven Baby Box installed in Salem, Indiana, honors little boy found dead in suitcase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Safe Haven Baby Box was installed in Salem, Indiana, and dedicated in honor of a little boy found dead inside a suitcase. The boy, believed to be 5 years old, was found in Washington County back in April. The community named the boy Angel, but it's still unknown who he is.
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
Indiana launching program to offer mental health, addiction recovery in county jails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is launching a new program that will offer mental health and addiction peer recovery professionals in county jails. According to a news release, the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration's Division of Mental Health and Addiction is leading a program designed to engage incarcerated individuals with mental health and substance use disorders with certified peer professionals and wraparound services.
Kentucky Science Center to use new corporate partnership to upgrade hands-on exhibit
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Science Center will receive upgrades thanks to a new partnership with GE Appliances. The partnership will help provide financial support for MakerPlace activities and programming. MakerPlace is a hands-on exhibit that blends science, technology, engineering, art, and math with creativity. "Thanks to GE Appliances’...
UPDATE: Police reopen streets in downtown Louisville after finding a 'pipe with wires protruding'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspicious device discovered in downtown Louisville Friday morning was removed and federal authorities have taken over the investigation. Several streets were closed for hours while several law enforcement agencies conducted a search. Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields held a news conference Friday...
Ford raises price of new all-electric truck by $7,000, citing material costs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ford is raising the prices of its all-electric truck by thousands of dollars. The automaker said the cheapest 2023 F-150 Lighting, the entry-level commercial Pro model, will now cost around $47,000, not including taxes, fees and charges added to the base price at the time of purchase.
IMAGES | Get some ideas at the Tour of Remodeled Homes in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Does your home need a refresh? Maybe there are some things you have always wanted to add or change but haven't yet. Well, the 2022 Tour of Remodeled homes in Louisville could help with remodeling ideas. Ten homes remodeled homes will be featured Saturday and Sunday...
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
