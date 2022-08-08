ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Strip Casinos Have Good News for Royal Caribbean, Carnival

Las Vegas and the cruise industry have an overlapping customer base. Many of the people who visit Sin City and a lot of the folks who take cruises like to gamble. That's likely why Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report often has promotions where guests who have hit some of the higher tiers of their loyalty program can get a free Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report cruise simply for staying in Las Vegas for a few days. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report also has a deal with a casino chain as MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report matches the cruise line's loyalty program status.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now

Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight

At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
LIFESTYLE
travelawaits.com

For The First Time, It’s A Family Affair In The Cockpit Of This Airline

Saturday, July 23, 2022, may have been an important day for Southwest Airlines, but it was also the day “a dream came true” for the Petitt family. On that day, Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt flew their first flight together, making them Southwest’s first ever mother/daughter pilot team. Flight 3658 was from Denver, where the two pilots are from, to St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOXBusiness

United Airlines places $10M deposit for 100 electric air taxis from Archer Aviation

United Airlines has given a $10 million deposit to Archer Aviation ahead of the delivery of 100 electric air taxis with vertical takeoff and landing capability. UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 38.67 -0.02 -0.05%. ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 4.78 +0.55 +13.00%. Last year, United agreed to order up to 200 of...
Daily Mail

Flight attendant union rep says US air travel is suffering a 'breakdown' and the 'job is not sustainable' for overstretched staff - as American travelers are hit by another weekend of travel chaos with more than 1,000 cancelations

US air travel is suffering a 'breakdown' and the 'job is not sustainable' for overstretched staff, a flight attendant union rep warns as American travelers are hit by another weekend of travel chaos with more than 1,000 cancelations. America's airport nightmares continued on Friday as thunderstorms on the East Coast...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

America’s worst airports for cancelations revealed: LaGuardia and Newark Liberty top the table with 11.5% and 10.2% of all flights called off

LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airport top the table of America's worst airports for flight cancelations, according to new data. Forbes Advisor has compiled the figures from FlightAware which reveal that nearly 2,000 flights were canceled this week across 10 airports. And the publication also revealed that by July of this...
NEWARK, NJ
