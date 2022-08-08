Read full article on original website
Las Vegas Strip Casinos Have Good News for Royal Caribbean, Carnival
Las Vegas and the cruise industry have an overlapping customer base. Many of the people who visit Sin City and a lot of the folks who take cruises like to gamble. That's likely why Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report often has promotions where guests who have hit some of the higher tiers of their loyalty program can get a free Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report cruise simply for staying in Las Vegas for a few days. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report also has a deal with a casino chain as MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report matches the cruise line's loyalty program status.
Thrillist
Alaska Airlines Has Fall Flights Starting at Just $39 Right Now
Alaska Airlines is giving you the opportunity to save big on your fall travel plans, with a flight sale that starts with one way flights at $39. From now until August 4, at 11:59 pm PT, you can book flights directly through the website to take advantage of the savings of the airline's Take Care sale.
A Major Airline Just Launched a 15-Hour Nonstop Flight
At a time of constant flight delays and airports brimming with unclaimed luggage, a longer direct flight is almost always safer bet than a short transfer — even if, as those who've been on a flight of more than 10 hours know, it can feel like an entire life has passed by the time you land at your destination.
A former pilot with an American Airlines codeshare partner said he felt 'blackmailed' when asked to extend his flying time
A former pilot for Mesa Airlines said if he refused to fly extra hours, the airline did not provide a hotel and he'd have to sleep in the crew room.
Airline sends cats to San Francisco without owner, then tells him to go get them himself
After being denied boarding on his flight from Toronto to San Francisco earlier this month, Abbas Zoeb was horrified to learn that Air Canada had sent his two cats on the flight without him. The airline then suggested he somehow get to San Francisco to collect them himself, Insider reported.
A US flyer tracked his lost luggage back to London and was told by American to go pick it up from the airport — even though he was 4,000 miles away in North Carolina
A stranger texted Jamie O'Grady saying he'd found his luggage in baggage reclaim at London Heathrow. American Airlines told O'Grady to collect the bag from the airport, even though he was back in the US. O'Grady had been on a trip to Portugal from his home in North Carolina. The...
Airlines cancel more than 1,500 US flights Friday
Massive flight cancellations have spilled over into a second day after thunderstorms pounded major airports on the East Coast on Thursday.
travelawaits.com
For The First Time, It’s A Family Affair In The Cockpit Of This Airline
Saturday, July 23, 2022, may have been an important day for Southwest Airlines, but it was also the day “a dream came true” for the Petitt family. On that day, Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt flew their first flight together, making them Southwest’s first ever mother/daughter pilot team. Flight 3658 was from Denver, where the two pilots are from, to St. Louis.
FOXBusiness
United Airlines places $10M deposit for 100 electric air taxis from Archer Aviation
United Airlines has given a $10 million deposit to Archer Aviation ahead of the delivery of 100 electric air taxis with vertical takeoff and landing capability. UAL UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC. 38.67 -0.02 -0.05%. ACHR ARCHER AVIATION 4.78 +0.55 +13.00%. Last year, United agreed to order up to 200 of...
United Airlines Adds New Air Traffic Control Game To Mobile App
United Airlines had added a new air traffic control game called “Cleared to Land” to its mobile phone app, augmenting a flight simulator added earlier this year. United Airlines Adds Air Traffic Control Game “Cleared to Land” To Mobile App. The point of the new game...
Flight attendant union rep says US air travel is suffering a 'breakdown' and the 'job is not sustainable' for overstretched staff - as American travelers are hit by another weekend of travel chaos with more than 1,000 cancelations
US air travel is suffering a 'breakdown' and the 'job is not sustainable' for overstretched staff, a flight attendant union rep warns as American travelers are hit by another weekend of travel chaos with more than 1,000 cancelations. America's airport nightmares continued on Friday as thunderstorms on the East Coast...
America’s worst airports for cancelations revealed: LaGuardia and Newark Liberty top the table with 11.5% and 10.2% of all flights called off
LaGuardia and Newark Liberty airport top the table of America's worst airports for flight cancelations, according to new data. Forbes Advisor has compiled the figures from FlightAware which reveal that nearly 2,000 flights were canceled this week across 10 airports. And the publication also revealed that by July of this...
Unexpected storms diverted 100 American Airlines flights and sparked hundreds of cancellations
Severe thunderstorms around Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday caused 100 American Airlines flight diversions and led to hundreds of cancellations that extended into Thursday's schedule.
