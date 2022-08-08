Las Vegas and the cruise industry have an overlapping customer base. Many of the people who visit Sin City and a lot of the folks who take cruises like to gamble. That's likely why Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report often has promotions where guests who have hit some of the higher tiers of their loyalty program can get a free Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report cruise simply for staying in Las Vegas for a few days. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report also has a deal with a casino chain as MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report matches the cruise line's loyalty program status.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 DAYS AGO