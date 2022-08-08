ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 10

The New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Monday preparing for their first preseason game. It may be hard to believe, but the last week without football until February has come and gone. The Giants, of course, hope to be playing that long themselves.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for August 9, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals worked out DB John Brannon, DB Maurice Canady, DB Rodney Clemons, DB Cortez Davis, DB Sean Davis, and DB Jameson Houston. Cowboys hosted K Brett Maher, K Matt Amendola, K Cole Murphy, and K JJ Molson. Cowboys signed K Brett Maher. Cowboys waived K Jonathan Garibay. Houston Texans. Texans...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
Person
Corey Clement

Comments / 0

Community Policy