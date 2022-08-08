ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens make Justin Tucker the highest-paid kicker in NFL

The Baltimore Ravens took care of a little business on Monday, announcing a four-year contract extension with kicker Justin Tucker. Widely regarded as perhaps the best kicker in the league, Tucker has been a rock for Baltimore since his rookie season back in 2012. He is coming off perhaps his best season as a professional, as his field goal percentage of 94.6% last season was his career-best.
Lamar Jackson Contract Talks Offer Litmus Test for Guaranteed QB Cash

Click here to read the full article. Lamar Jackson’s talent to make game-changing plays on the field has the Baltimore Ravens quarterback on the verge of securing life-changing money—and perhaps a league-changing deal Jackson, who is playing this season on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, has begun negotiations for what could be the most lucrative NFL pact ever. The circumstances are both unusual and favorable for the 25-year old two-time Pro Bowler, who is negotiating his own contract with the help of trusted advisors but no agent. Many observers believe he is in position to sign a historic extension. It...
Steelers' Diontae Johnson dealing with hip flexor

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is dealing with a hip flexor, per head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin indicated that Johnson can be considered day-to-day, but the Steelers may still err on the side of caution and hold Johnson out of their preseason opener this weekend versus the Seattle Seahawks. That being said, Johnson should be ready to go as the team's top target for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Last week, the Steelers signed the 26-year-old wideout to a $36.71 million contract extension through the 2024 season.
