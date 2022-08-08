ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

This baseball manager business is not quite as easy as it looks

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m8kZG_0h9dKI4f00
Do you suppose Kevin Cash is thinking about today or tomorrow? About winning this game, or keeping arms fresh for October? About the health of today's starter, or the guys in the bullpen? [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Everyone loves to play manager. It’s one of the true joys of watching baseball.

Between the game’s pace and the wealth of numbers at our fingertips, there are a half-dozen or so key moments in every game when a fan at home can declare a strategy ahead of a manager’s decision.

Do you hit and run? Is it time to pull a pitcher? Do you pinch-hit? Is it time for a defensive replacement? We shout to the rooftops on those occasions when our verified strategy works, and we forget instantly the many times when they would have blown up in our faces.

So tell me, what would you do today if you were Kevin Cash?

Because the Rays manager is facing a perilous dance between needing to win in the regular season while being mindful of postseason preparation. He is also facing the choice between doing what’s right for the entire team and being responsible for the careers of individuals.

In short, he is stuck in a no-man’s land of impossible choices.

I was reminded of this while watching Sunday’s game against the Tigers. For an innocuous afternoon affair against a non-division opponent, it was still a critical game in Tampa Bay’s season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gSpaB_0h9dKI4f00
Rays starter Drew Rasmussen has a short outing Sunday vs. the Tigers, and not because of any poor pitches. [ CARLOS OSORIO | AP ]

The Rays had gone weeks without winning a single series. So Sunday’s result was going to be the difference between a satisfying 3-1 series victory or a disappointing 2-2 split against a last-place team.

With that backdrop in mind, Cash had decided before the game even began that starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen was not going to throw more than three innings.

Now, you might ask why.

(Or you might scream, WHAT THE %$#&?)

The answer is complex. Rasmussen, you see, is 27 years old but has never thrown more than 100 innings in a professional season. He had Tommy John surgery in the middle of his sophomore season in college, then a second Tommy John operation less than two years later.

Both the Brewers (who drafted him in 2018) and the Rays (who acquired him in 2021) have been mindful of his medical history. That’s why, before Sunday, Rasmussen had never gone over 90 innings in any pro season. After the third inning against the Tigers, he was at 91.1 innings for 2022.

Now, it’s not as if the Rays are not willing to push him to new heights. He will certainly pass 100 innings in the next couple of months, and could surpass 130 innings by the end of the postseason.

But the Rays are not keen on the idea of Rasmussen jumping from 89.1 innings last season to more than 150 innings this season and so they are managing his workload now so they don’t have to shut him down during a potential playoff series.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0h9dKI4f00

And Cash was willing to risk the wrath of critics in a fairly key game against the Tigers with the Mariners, Orioles and Indians nipping at his heels in the wild-card race.

As it turns out, the bullpen pitched magnificently and the offense came alive in the ninth inning and the Rays got their series win by beating the Tigers 7-0.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bUY9J_0h9dKI4f00
The innings are also adding up for Rays starter Jeffrey Springs. [ CARLOS OSORIO | AP ]

But the decisions will not end there, and they will not be limited to Rasmussen.

Jeffrey Springs and Corey Kluber have already thrown more innings than in any season since 2018, and Shane McClanahan is one inning away from a new career-high.

All three of those starters have also seen their ERAs jump significantly in recent outings, which could be a fluke or could be a sign that their arms are getting weary.

And so Cash and pitching coach Kyle Snyder need to figure out a way to keep the rotation intact in the next eight weeks while trying to secure a wild card and also making sure that their starters are not running on fumes if the Rays reach the postseason in October.

There could be help on the way from the injured list. Yonny Chirinos is throwing again. So is Tyler Glasnow. Those guys are not likely to show up at Tropicana Field throwing six innings at a stretch, but they could give the rotation a break while working as openers.

Luis Patino is also throwing again at Triple-A Durham and could offer rotation depth if he ever gets his command under control.

And, oh by the way, the Rays have to pull all of this juggling off without burning out the bullpen, which turned out to be a problem in the 2020 postseason.

It worked on Sunday in Detroit, but who knows what happens on Tuesday in Milwaukee.

Still think you would enjoy being a big league manager?

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Pete Rose comes out of exile to remind us why he’s there in the first place

ST. PETERSBURG — For years, I vowed to avoid reading about Pete Rose. To my everlasting regret, I broke that promise this weekend. Any Rose headline, good or bad, would make me turn the page. I did not want to read about his tax problems, I did not want to read about his futile Hall of Fame arguments, and I certainly did not want to read about a sex scandal that bizarrely emerged out of his long-running feud with a D.C. attorney.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane forecasters watching tropical wave off African coast

Hurricane forecasters are watching a tropical wave off the coast of Africa that has a moderate chance of getting more organized and strengthening by the end of the week. The National Hurricane Center in its 2 a.m. advisory Monday described the wave as a “large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the far eastern tropical Atlantic.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg police lieutenant arrested on battery charge

A St. Petersburg Police officer has been arrested on a battery charge, according to Hillsborough jail records. Lt. Robert Turner, 55, was arrested on Saturday and released Sunday on $500 bail. St. Petersburg Police spokesperson Ashley Limardo confirmed that Turner works for the agency and said he has been put on paid administrative leave while the case is investigated.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Yonny Chirinos
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Tampa Bay Times

How Florida politicians are reacting to FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago

It didn’t take long for Florida’s politicians to react to the news that the FBI had executed a search warrant at the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump. While Gov. Ron DeSantis didn’t immediately comment on the sudden news Monday, his spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, did — by evoking a Sinclair Lewis dystopian novel about the the rise of an American dictator.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

The FBI raid is awful news for Trump. Why is Trump World unable to stifle its excitement? | Column

“When you’re attacking FBI agents because you’re under criminal investigation, you’re losing.” That 2016 tweet from Trump campaign adviser, and future White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, then referring to Hillary Clinton and Democrats, took on a special irony on Monday, as former President Donald Trump and his allies spent much of the day and night railing against the FBI for raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and occasional home that morning.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Professional Baseball#Brewers#Orioles#Petersburg#Tigers
Yardbarker

Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Mariners and Yankees meet, winner takes 3-game series

New York Yankees (71-39, first in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (59-52, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Nestor Cortes (9-3, 2.57 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 115 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -129, Mariners +109; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
Tampa Bay Times

Trump says Watergate burglary and search of Mar-a-Lago were similar. They’re not

After the FBI searched Donald Trump’s home on Aug. 8, the former president criticized it in a post on his social media network, Truth Social. “What is the difference between this and Watergate, where operatives broke into the Democrat(ic) National Committee?” Trump asked. “Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Tampa Bay Times

These four professors get it right on DeSantis vs. Warren | Letters

DeSantis ousts progressive prosecutor; Andrew Warren’s removal was based on false assumptions | Aug. 6. The juxtaposition of two opinion pieces on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ firing of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren creates a compelling comparison. The Wall Street Journal supports the decision with sound bites from DeSantis and his allies. Their superficial analysis, which failed to acknowledge the real possibility that the governor’s abortion law violates the state constitution, culminates in a weak conclusion: “But if Mr. DeSantis is correct about how Mr. Warren has been running his office, then what’s the argument that his conduct doesn’t fit the bill?” That “argument” is provided cogently on the same opinion page by four expert scientists in the area of law enforcement. Rather than rely on sound bites, they provide objective data showing that Warren has been a highly effective prosecutor of the law, functioning well within the boundaries of his job description.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
24K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy