Danbury, CT

Company Manager From Danbury Who 'Loved To Laugh' Dies At Age 49

By Michael Mashburn
 2 days ago
Katherine Hagendorf Photo Credit: Cargain Funeral Homes

Friends and loved ones are remembering a Connecticut woman for her sense of humor and love for animals.

Fairfield County resident Katherine Hagendorf, of Danbury, died Monday, Aug. 1, at the age of 49, according to her obituary. A cause of death was not listed.

Born in New York City on Dec. 22, 1972 to parents Ross and Teresa (Brisland) Angione, Hagendorf later obtained a bachelor of arts degree in English at New York University, her memorial said.

She married her husband, John Hagendorf, on Oct. 12, 2013 in New York City.

More recently, she worked as a logistics manager in Danbury for contact lens manufacturer Gelflex.

“Katherine had a great love for all animals but especially her three cats, Patrick, Bobby and Maggie, and childhood dog, Gypsy,” reads her obituary.

“She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh. She will be forever missed by everyone who knew and loved her.”

Hagendorf is survived by her husband, John; her parents, Ross and Teresa; and siblings, Jennifer Siegler and her husband Dan, and Peter Angione and his wife, Pam.

Memorial services were held Sunday, Aug. 7, at Cargain Funeral Home, located on Fowler Avenue in Carmel.

According to her obituary, contributions in Hagendorf’s name can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

