ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Albans, WV

Comments / 1

Related
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge

OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier, a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Florida man arrested in Nicholas County for abducting teenager

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday in Nicholas County for abducting a Pennsylvania teenager. Thomas Edward Grossman III, 47, of Tampa has been charged with abduction after driving from Florida to Pennsylvania to pick up a 14-year-old female, according to a news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Saint Albans, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Albans, WV
City
Man, WV
WVNS

Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia deputies accused of harassment and racial profiling

WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS)–A civil lawsuit is filed in federal court against the McDowell County sheriff’s deputies. In the suit, two deputies are accused of multiple civil rights violations, racial profiling, and harassment among other claims. The claims stem from an incident that reportedly happened on Friday, August 7th, 2020 in the Berwind area of McDowell […]
Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
FORT GAY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
WJHL

VSP looking for suspects who destroyed ATMs in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who destroyed two bank ATMs in Southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, the first incident happened on July 30 at the New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. A drive-thru ATM was destroyed around 1 a.m., but no cash was […]
HAYSI, VA
Fox 19

Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
BROOKVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ

An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WDTV

TSA catches loaded firearm at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man was cited by police after TSA officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Monday. TSA officials said the .380 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets, and the carry-on bag also contained an additional magazine with five more bullets.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Oldest Catholic church in WV to host social on Aug. 15

SWEET SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The oldest standing Catholic church in West Virginia will be hosting an ice cream social to honor its age on Monday, August 15, 2022. Built in 1839, the church served as a family church for the late Governor of VA, John Floyd, whose daughters attended Catholic schools in Washington, D.C., […]
SWEET SPRINGS, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy