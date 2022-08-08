Read full article on original website
Kanawha County teenager receives maximum sentence for fatal shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County teenager was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Monday for the shooting death of a man in March near St. Albans. Kanawha County Circuit Judge Maryclaire Akers sentenced Eli Nelson, 17, to the maximum sentence of 15 years in prison on a voluntary manslaughter charge. Nelson will be resentenced as an adult in January after his 18th birthday.
Teenager sentenced to 15 years in connection with shooting death
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A teenager who pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter will spend 15 years behind bars. Eli Nelson, 17, will stay in a juvenile facility until he turns 18. At age 18, Nelson will be sent to an adult facility to finish his sentencing. Nelson’s charges...
Ohio teacher arrested on rape charge
OHIO (WTRF) – An Ohio teacher has been arrested on a rape charge. Clayton Crosier, a teacher in Harrison County, is currently suspended from his duties by the Harrison Hills City School District and put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation and court proceedings. Crosier is a high school intervention specialist at […]
Florida man arrested in Nicholas County for abducting teenager
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday in Nicholas County for abducting a Pennsylvania teenager. Thomas Edward Grossman III, 47, of Tampa has been charged with abduction after driving from Florida to Pennsylvania to pick up a 14-year-old female, according to a news release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
Troopers investigating murder-suicide in Kentucky
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Investigators in Kentucky said a man appeared to have shot his wife and then killed himself Tuesday. Phoebe Cloud, 39, was allegedly shot by her husband Mitchell Cloud, 39, before he fatally shot himself in Harlan County, Kentucky State Police said in a news release.
West Virginia deputies accused of harassment and racial profiling
WEST VIRGINIA (WVNS)–A civil lawsuit is filed in federal court against the McDowell County sheriff’s deputies. In the suit, two deputies are accused of multiple civil rights violations, racial profiling, and harassment among other claims. The claims stem from an incident that reportedly happened on Friday, August 7th, 2020 in the Berwind area of McDowell […]
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
VSP looking for suspects who destroyed ATMs in Southwest Virginia
(WJHL) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects who destroyed two bank ATMs in Southwest Virginia. According to Virginia State Police, the first incident happened on July 30 at the New Peoples Bank on Main Street in Haysi. A drive-thru ATM was destroyed around 1 a.m., but no cash was […]
4 arrested, charged in missing Ohio man’s murder
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
Man pleads to molesting underage Indiana girls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A Brookville man charged with molesting three teenage girls has pleaded guilty a year after fleeing before his trial was scheduled to begin, according to Franklin County prosecutors. Jesse Meckley was arrested in September 2020. His trial was delayed due to the pandemic. It was...
West Virginia Sheriff says he’s no longer responding to certain 911 calls in WV city
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The city of McMechen is no longer under the watchful eye of the Sheriff. A letter has sparked discrepancies between McMechen’s Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office. The letter, written by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, says if a 911 call is not serious or violent, they are asking the […]
Maryland Drug Dealer Out On Release Sentenced For Selling Fentanyl, Heroin, PCP, Cocaine: DOJ
An Annapolis man on federal release experienced a day living up to his nickname after he was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, authorities say. Khayr "Shitty" Basimibnbrown, 42, also known as “Keith Brown", received his sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, PCP, and cocaine, according to the Department of Justice.
West Virginia State Police to hold sobriety checkpoint in Sissonville
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in Sissonville to raise awareness for the dangers of driving under the influence. According to the WVSP, the checkpoint will take place from 6 p.m. until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 17, on County Route 21 in front of Sissonville High School. Troopers […]
Ohio man accused of gunning down 4 allegedly believed his family was 'operated on with mind control'
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (TCD) -- A 39-year-old Ohio man was arrested in Kansas after allegedly gunning down several people, including a minor, and posting a social media video about mind control. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Stephen Marlow allegedly fatally shot four individuals on Friday, Aug. 5. He...
West Virginia neonatal abstinence syndrome case to be heard by Mass Litigation Panel
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Lawyers who represent approximately 600 West Virginia children who were exposed to opioids while in the womb say they have now obtained a referral of cases to the West Virginia Judiciary’s Mass Litigation Panel. The panel consists of seven active or senor status circuit court judges who hear cases with the […]
TSA catches loaded firearm at West Virginia airport
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia man was cited by police after TSA officers at Yeager Airport caught a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag on Monday. TSA officials said the .380 caliber handgun was loaded with five bullets, and the carry-on bag also contained an additional magazine with five more bullets.
Oldest Catholic church in WV to host social on Aug. 15
SWEET SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – The oldest standing Catholic church in West Virginia will be hosting an ice cream social to honor its age on Monday, August 15, 2022. Built in 1839, the church served as a family church for the late Governor of VA, John Floyd, whose daughters attended Catholic schools in Washington, D.C., […]
Ohio bill aims to reduce incarceration, allow early release to non-violent offenders
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If criminal sentencing schemes are altered, a new state bill would allow Ohioans to get out of prison early. Introduced to the Statehouse in late July, the bipartisan-backed House Bill 708, or the Sentencing Fairness and Justice Act, would permit Ohioans behind bars for non-violent offenses to appeal their sentence — […]
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
