Read full article on original website
Related
Splish-Splash! Three Indoor Waterparks In Texas To Enjoy With The Family This Labor Day!
We are about 3 and a half weeks away from the 3-day Labor Day holiday. Certainly not too early to think about where you may be headed for a much-needed break and a chance to get out of dodge! If your plans are to take the entire family for a long weekend getaway, I do not think you will be disappointed with my suggestions.
Your Family Can Stay With Giraffes At This Texas Getaway A Short Drive From Midland/Odessa
If you are looking for an unbelievable, one-of-a-kind experience, you need to take your family to Longneck Manor. At this, over the 100-acre farm, you can actually stay with and learn about giraffes and rhinos. Who wouldn't love to go on an African Safari? I think we all would, but...
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
KBAT 99.9
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT
KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kbat.com
Comments / 0