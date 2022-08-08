ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay

Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
Crews continue work on Wertz Avenue power and cable lines

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Work continues on downed power lines on Wertz Avenue in Charleston. For months, lines have been down, hanging low, and covering driveways, residents said. People on the road have reported experiencing multiple outages per week. The Kanawha County Commission said contacted Suddenlink and Frontier about...
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County, has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
PSC wants answers from Frontier about extended outages

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The WSAZ newsroom has been fielding Frontier complaint calls for months. Disconnected and dissatisfied customers have been contacting the station about service outages they say linger for days, weeks and in some cases - even months. Now, according to a document from the Public...
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
West Virginia man charged for stabbing brother with shovel

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A South Charleston man accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel was charged with assault. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that he stabbed […]
