firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County road not paved for more than 30 years now on DOH radar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia highway officials said a stretch of road along Woodward Drive in Kanawha County is now "on the radar" for paving, people in the neighborhood say it hasn't been a blip for decades. Lynn Brooke Place Road, one of the streets that feed...
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
wchstv.com
Funding approved for massive broadband expansion projects in Kanawha, Jackson, Lincoln
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two massive broadband expansion projects in the area moved one step closer to reality Tuesday with the approval of $6 million in grant funding. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of the funding for two broadband infrastructure projects spanning Kanawha, Lincoln...
wchstv.com
Owner, operator of cemetery responds to concerns about conditions at mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A representative of a company that owns and operates a cemetery in Eastern Kanawha County said the company has been working to make repairs to a mausoleum that some visitors have raised concerns about. The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London has been...
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
Gov. Justice announces another $6 million in grant funding for major broadband projects spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the preliminary approval of $6 million in grant funding for two massive broadband infrastructure projects – spanning Kanawha, Jackson, and Lincoln counties – through the Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program. The LEAD program is a branch...
woay.com
West Virginia Department of Highways awards contracts for 7 paving projects
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) awarded seven paving projects as part of an aggressive summer paving campaign. The projects were awarded from a bid letting held on July 12. The award of the contract is based on the WVDOH Awards Committee recommendations. Contracts...
wchstv.com
Fire shuts down section of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Metro 911 said emergency crews responded to an abandoned building fire Tuesday morning that shut down a section of MacCorkle Avenue. The blaze was reported about 9:45 a.m. at 5623 MacCorkle Ave. near the Captain D’s, dispatchers said. Video courtesy of Jimmy Easter below...
wchsnetwork.com
State BOE disagrees with scheduling move made by Lincoln County BOE
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Some members of the state Board of Education and the recently elected Lincoln County Board of Education are at odds over a recent local board decision to return Lincoln County High School to a traditional semester class schedule. The school had recently been operating under a...
Metro News
State PSC further investigating Kanawha County Commission complaints on Frontier
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. — The state Public Service Commission says it needs to do further investigation into the complaints from the Kanawha County Commission on the service of Frontier in a certain portion of the county. In a Utility Division Initial Memorandum on the commission’s case dated August 5,...
wchstv.com
Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
wchstv.com
Crews continue work on Wertz Avenue power and cable lines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Work continues on downed power lines on Wertz Avenue in Charleston. For months, lines have been down, hanging low, and covering driveways, residents said. People on the road have reported experiencing multiple outages per week. The Kanawha County Commission said contacted Suddenlink and Frontier about...
Metro News
WV DOT reveals plans for EV charging stations
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia’s plan for locating charging stations for electric vehicles across the state has been submitted to the federal government. The deadline for the submission was Aug. 1 and the plan was presented July 28. State Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said the plan sent to Washington is identical to a plan he put together for the West Virginia Legislature and submitted a month earlier.
Demolition begins on old Sears building at Charleston Town Center
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Demolition has finally begun on the former Sears building at the Charleston Town Center despite the objections of the mall’s owner. Workers are currently doing interior demolitions, but walls are expected to come down in about 60 days. On Friday Aug. 5, 2022, a Kanawha County Judge ordered the owners of […]
wchstv.com
Concerns raised over condition of Kanawha County cemetery and mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London, Kanawha County, has been getting attention on social media from concerned visitors. Dorinda Trimble makes the drive from Oak Hill to see her parents and other relatives buried at the cemetery. She was alarmed by what she saw inside the mausoleum on July 31.
woay.com
Locals come together to help provide relief for Kentucky flood victims in Nicholas County
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Locals are hoping to help provide a little bit of relief to the people of Kentucky as they continue to battle over two weeks of constant rain and flooding. “We wanted to give something back,” Director of Nicholas County Emergency Management, John Mcginnis says. “Back...
WSAZ
PSC wants answers from Frontier about extended outages
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The WSAZ newsroom has been fielding Frontier complaint calls for months. Disconnected and dissatisfied customers have been contacting the station about service outages they say linger for days, weeks and in some cases - even months. Now, according to a document from the Public...
Abduction suspect caught in West Virginia
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A man who abducted a young girl in Pennsylvania was caught by West Virginia Law Enforcement. A man from Florida was caught in West Virginia after he had abducted a young girl from Pennsylvania. Thomas Edward Grossman III allegedly traveled from Florida to Pennsylvania and abducted the girl. On his way […]
West Virginia man charged for stabbing brother with shovel
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A South Charleston man accused of stabbing his brother with a shovel was charged with assault. According to the criminal complaint, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a stabbing report at 1178 Sand Plant Road. At the scene, Chase Patrick Lily, 19, admitted to a deputy that he stabbed […]
