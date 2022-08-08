Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
Owner, operator of cemetery responds to concerns about conditions at mausoleum
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A representative of a company that owns and operates a cemetery in Eastern Kanawha County said the company has been working to make repairs to a mausoleum that some visitors have raised concerns about. The condition of Montgomery Memorial Park in London has been...
WSAZ
Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
wchstv.com
DOH: Bids accepted for major Hal Greer Boulevard renovation in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways accepted bids Tuesday for a massive road project designed to improve a large portion of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. The project calls for realigning intersections at 10th Avenue and Charleston Avenue, widening sidewalks, adding bicycle lanes, installing new...
WSAZ
Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
firefighternation.com
Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay
Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
woay.com
Locals come together to help provide relief for Kentucky flood victims in Nicholas County
SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Locals are hoping to help provide a little bit of relief to the people of Kentucky as they continue to battle over two weeks of constant rain and flooding. “We wanted to give something back,” Director of Nicholas County Emergency Management, John Mcginnis says. “Back...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County road not paved for more than 30 years now on DOH radar
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — While West Virginia highway officials said a stretch of road along Woodward Drive in Kanawha County is now "on the radar" for paving, people in the neighborhood say it hasn't been a blip for decades. Lynn Brooke Place Road, one of the streets that feed...
Metro News
State Fair of West Virginia to open Thursday with several changes
FAIRLEA, W.Va. — When the 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia opens this Thursday in Greenbrier County, visitors can expect some changes. For the first time, metal detectors will be set up at the front entrance gates in Fairlea. State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said they’re doing that...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County adds another COVID-19 death Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported another COVID-19-related death Tuesday as the county inches closer to 700 deaths during the pandemic. The county added the death of a vaccinated 72-year-old man who’d received two booster shots as its 694th virus-related death, according to the...
wchstv.com
Funding approved for massive broadband expansion projects in Kanawha, Jackson, Lincoln
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two massive broadband expansion projects in the area moved one step closer to reality Tuesday with the approval of $6 million in grant funding. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of the funding for two broadband infrastructure projects spanning Kanawha, Lincoln...
Cabell Co. drivers say ‘half the road is gone,’ and it is just getting worse
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two large road slips are still impacting Union Ridge Road in Cabell County, and drivers say it is just getting worse. Jennifer Dooley, a spokesperson with the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT), tells 13 News they are waiting on utility relocation. Dooley says WVDOT was hoping to have it […]
WDTV
Christmas movie filmed at Greenbrier Resort creates positive ripple effect for local towns, businesses
GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Filming for a Christmas movie recently took place at America’s Resort, also known as The Greenbrier. Valerie Pritt, Communications Manager for the Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), may be a little biased, but her county comes to mind as the ideal backdrop, especially for such a project.
wchstv.com
Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
wchstv.com
Mine repair shop donates $42,000 for scholarships for welding students
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A mine repair shop has donated $42,000 to support three associate degree scholarships for welding students at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Ronnie and Diana Barnett of Mining Repair Specialists recently donated the money to the Southern Foundation to fund the scholarships, according...
Cause of Kanawha City building fire still under investigation
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are still investigating a fire that broke out in Kanawha City Tuesday morning. According to Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshal Richard Simms, authorities do not yet know how the fire started. Simms says the building was secure and there were no working utilities at the time the fire broke out. […]
wchstv.com
Charleston Main Streets unveils West Side Gateway Lighting Project
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Main Streets unveiled a more than $483,000 lighting infrastructure project it hopes will further energize the city's historic Elk City District on Charleston's West Side. Members of the organization unveiled the project Monday afternoon. They were joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, U.S....
WSAZ
Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who worked at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds for her own personal use, according to county court records obtained Tuesday. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with embezzlement. According to...
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston art office inviting public to help with new Appalachian Power Park mural
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Office of Public Art is inviting baseball fans to help with a new mural honoring a West Virginia baseball legend. The mural at Appalachian Power Park will pay tribute to Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball in a male league. Stone, who was born in Bluefield, played two seasons with the Indianapolis Clowns and the Kansas City Monarchs, both of the Negro American League.
Former Kanawha County Clerk employee accused of pocketing $21,000 of tax-payer money
