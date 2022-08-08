ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanawha County, WV

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

Putnam County man uses diagnosis to bring awareness for ALS

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Jacob Harper is a 23 year-old from Putnam County who was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis less than a year ago. ALS is a nervous system disease that causes loss of muscle control. There is currently no cure, but Harper is using his diagnosis to help find one.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

DOH: Bids accepted for major Hal Greer Boulevard renovation in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways accepted bids Tuesday for a massive road project designed to improve a large portion of Hal Greer Boulevard in Huntington. The project calls for realigning intersections at 10th Avenue and Charleston Avenue, widening sidewalks, adding bicycle lanes, installing new...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews battle house fire in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling flames at a house fire in Kanawha County Wednesday morning, according to Metro 911 dispatchers. Dispatchers say it happened along the 200 block of Acree Lane in Pinch just after 12:00 p.m. They say the occupants of the home are out, and...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery, WV
Government
City
Montgomery, WV
City
Oak Hill, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Government
City
London, WV
firefighternation.com

Huntington (WV) Firefighters Win $415,000 in Holiday Back Pay

Huntington firefighters will receive $415,000 in back pay owed them because the city erred in the way it paid firefighters for holidays. The City Council approved the settlement Monday night putting an end to a two-year-old dispute over the holiday pay, the West Virginia Record reported. In future, firefighters who...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Bed bugs take over public housing complex in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — We have all heard the nursery rhyme, “Don’t let the bed bugs bite,” but what happens when that becomes your reality? For Charleston-Kanawha Housing residents like Chad Robinson, it so happens that bed bugs are real, and they have taken over his own home. “They jump on you, and they stay […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mausoleum#Urban Construction
wchstv.com

Kanawha County adds another COVID-19 death Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials in Kanawha County reported another COVID-19-related death Tuesday as the county inches closer to 700 deaths during the pandemic. The county added the death of a vaccinated 72-year-old man who’d received two booster shots as its 694th virus-related death, according to the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
wchstv.com

Police respond to shooting in Charleston early Wednesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot Wednesday morning in Charleston. The shooting was reported just before 8:45 a.m. near the 800 block of Central Avenue, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. Investigators with the Charleston Police Department said the victim in the shooting was...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Mine repair shop donates $42,000 for scholarships for welding students

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A mine repair shop has donated $42,000 to support three associate degree scholarships for welding students at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College. Ronnie and Diana Barnett of Mining Repair Specialists recently donated the money to the Southern Foundation to fund the scholarships, according...
WILLIAMSON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Cause of Kanawha City building fire still under investigation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities are still investigating a fire that broke out in Kanawha City Tuesday morning. According to Charleston Fire Department Fire Marshal Richard Simms, authorities do not yet know how the fire started. Simms says the building was secure and there were no working utilities at the time the fire broke out. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Charleston Main Streets unveils West Side Gateway Lighting Project

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston Main Streets unveiled a more than $483,000 lighting infrastructure project it hopes will further energize the city's historic Elk City District on Charleston's West Side. Members of the organization unveiled the project Monday afternoon. They were joined by Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, U.S....
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Woman accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman who worked at the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office is accused of embezzling more than $21,000 of county funds for her own personal use, according to county court records obtained Tuesday. Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44, of Elkview, is charged with embezzlement. According to...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Charleston art office inviting public to help with new Appalachian Power Park mural

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Office of Public Art is inviting baseball fans to help with a new mural honoring a West Virginia baseball legend. The mural at Appalachian Power Park will pay tribute to Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball in a male league. Stone, who was born in Bluefield, played two seasons with the Indianapolis Clowns and the Kansas City Monarchs, both of the Negro American League.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Former Kanawha County Clerk employee accused of pocketing $21,000 of tax-payer money

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A former Kanawha County Clerk’s Office employee was arrested for embezzlement for allegedly taking over $21,000 in cash from people paying back taxes on property they owned. According to a criminal complaint, Elizabeth Marie Sampson, 44 of Elkview, was charged with embezzlement. The complaint says Sampson worked in the Delinquent […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy