Video Games

TechRadar

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is so much cleverer than it looks – and my tears are proof

Some video games have, historically, been excellent at addressing the immediate consequences of warfare and the systems that perpetuate that violence. Spec Ops: The Line and Metal Gear Solid 2 both come to mind in this regard. However, rare is the game that addresses the subtler, more psychological aspects of the toll of war – while simultaneously compelling the player to confront the overarching, holistic elements of the conflict they’re caught up in.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Starfield PS5: will the Bethesda game come to Sony consoles?

Should we expect a Starfield PS5 release? With Microsoft having acquired Bethesda, fans of ambitious open world RPGs are anxious about whether or not we'll see the much-anticipated game on Sony consoles. It hardly needs saying that Starfield's release is hotly anticipated. Building on the successes of The Elder Scrolls...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

XSTRM USB microphone review

The XSTRM USB Microphone is a stylish piece of kit with its attractive design, RGB lighting and gain control, making for a perfect addition to podcasting or streaming setups. With great audio recording quality and at an affordable price, it’s a promising start for Endgame Gear in the microphone market - though the AI noise cancellation is nothing to write home about.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 pre-orders - where to find the best deals right now

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is now available to pre-order following its official announcement at the recent Galaxy Unpacked event. In our early hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, we thought the manufacturer's latest smartwatch looks to offer some small but welcome changes. We particularly noticed the sturdier design and superior battery life. These are incremental upgrades, sure, but perhaps all that was needed to keep it competitive and to make a more all-rounded smartwatch.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review

Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked

We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Sony launches its premium Bravia XR Master Series 4K smart TVs in India

Sony’s premium portfolio of OLED televisions under the Master series has been updated with a new model. The company launched the latest Sony Bravia A95K series 4K smart TVs in India. It retails at Rs 3,69,990 across all major Sony Centers (online (opens in new tab) and offline) and other e-commerce platforms.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Appointlet review

Appointlet is a great tool for businesses to schedule appointments with clients. Appointlet (opens in new tab) was co-founded by two entrepreneurs, Rami El Chamaa and Jared Morse. The latter serves as the company's CEO, while the former serves as a formal advisor. Altogether, less than a dozen employees work at the company, which is impressive considering its large user base.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Asus’ landmark OLED monitor finally got a price, and it’s not cheap

Asus has finally decided to spill the beans on the long-awaited ProArt PA32DC OLED display. Previously teased almost a year ago, the monitor now has a release date and a price. Spoiler alert: It’s not exactly cheap. The company has previously teased the PA32DC OLED monitor nearly a year...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Picktime review

We consider Picktime one of the best appointment scheduling apps for every business. The company behind Picktime (opens in new tab) is headquartered in Austin, Texas, USA. It was founded in 2018 as an alternative appointment scheduling solution for enterprises in an already-crowded market. So far, it has attracted over 1 million users from 100+ countries.
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Use Controller as Mouse or Keyboard?

By default, a controller cannot navigate through you PC. And if you are a console gamer, switching between a mouse/keyboard and a controller could be an inconvenience. Wouldn’t it be easy if you could simply control the mouse cursor and type using the controller? Fortunately, in today’s world, it is possible.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Samsung launches its Android 13-based One UI 5 beta on Galaxy S22 phones

Samsung has officially started to roll out its One UI 5 open beta to Galaxy S22 owners in the US, Germany, and South Korea. The update comes only a few weeks ahead of Android 13’s expected release, and just a few days before Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event. Like the operating system it’s powered by, the One UI 5 beta looks like a relatively small update that adds some customization options, tweaks to notifications, as well as new accessibility and security settings.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra shows up on Geekbench, revealing some of its specs

The star of the upcoming Motorola event — which will be held on August 11 — will undoubtedly be the Moto Razr 2022, Motorola's next-generation foldable smartphone. However, in addition to the new Razr, we expect the company to release two new smartphones, the Motorola X30 Pro and the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. And the latter has just appeared in a new listing on Geekbench, revealing its specs (via MySmartPrice).
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Why VPN no longer has a place in a secure work environment

Remote work (opens in new tab) is the new way of working and that’s not going away. In fact, according to 2022 research from Envoy, a workplace platform that helps teams manage hybrid work, more than 55% of employees surveyed in the UK say they’d look for a new job if their employer didn’t offer hybrid work. In light of this shift in the workforce, companies need to make sure their employees can easily, reliably, and securely access the data and applications (opens in new tab) they need to be productive from anywhere.
INTERNET
Digital Trends

Perfect for school, this Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is a steal at 31% off

Laptop deals are plentiful but how about saving $230 off a Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 when you buy direct from Lenovo? Snap up this deal and you can enjoy all the benefits of a 2-in-1 laptop for less than usual. Normally priced at $730, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 is down to $500 for a limited time only as part of Lenovo’s doorbuster deals and we’re here to explain why you need it.
COMPUTERS

