Alabama board denies parole for accused killer Jimmy O’Neal Spencer
The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles today denied parole for Jimmy O’Neal Spencer, whose parole five years ago sparked outrage because he stands accused of robbing and killing two women and a child eight months after his release. Attorney General Steve Marshall spoke to the three-member board this...
WAAY-TV
southeastsun.com
Jim Oakley, an Alabama legend
A legend in Alabama newspaper, educational, and political lore, Jim Oakley of Centreville turned 87 last month. Jim is known statewide as the legendary owner, publisher, and editor of the Centreville Pressnewspaper. However, he has also been intertwined with Alabama politics for over six decades. If you only counted Jim Oakley Jr.’s service to his city, Centreville, and his county, Bibb, he would be an icon. In addition, when you add his 33 years as an assistant dean and head of placement services at the University of Alabama, it qualifies him in my book and a good many Alabamian’s minds, as one of our state’s institutional legends.
alreporter.com
Parole denied for man accused of murdering 3 people in Alabama in 2018
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied the request Tuesday of a man accused of killing three people in Guntersville the last time he was granted parole.
Alabama Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort vandalized
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs released a statement Sunday that said their cemetery in Spanish Fort had been vandalized. According to officials, four of the five bronze U.S. military service seals that were on a memorial wall at the cemetery were stolen. Officials also said that the […]
How much did it cost Huntsville to hide a murder? That’s secret, too.
This is an opinion column. Earlier this summer, the City of Huntsville won the Golden Padlock Award from the Investigation Editors and Reporters. Now Huntsville appears to want a chain to go with it. It wasn’t enough, it seems, that Huntsville tried to excuse and cover up a murder committed...
Three arrested, accused of helping inmates escape Mississippi jail
Three people have been arrested and charged with aiding four inmates to escape from a Mississippi jail last week. Officials from the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests on social media. “As part of the ongoing investigation into the August 5th escape of four inmates from the Alcorn...
Man accused of killing HPD officer Billy Clardy III due in court Thursday
The man accused of killing Huntsville Police Department officer Billy Clardy III in December 2019 is scheduled to be in court Thursday.
$10k gas theft, no-kill dog shelter, and high school football records: Down in Alabama
Leada Gore is filling in for Ike Morgan for today’s Down in Alabama. Under the category of “records that will never be broken” Leada looks a several, including one high school that holds the record for the most points scored in a single quarter - 54 points. Most points scored in a game is 125. She looks at a few other records too.
WAAY-TV
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
WHNT-TV
Court grants Casey White’s defense request for ‘extraordinary expenses’
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Attorneys defending Casey White in his capital murder case have successfully petitioned a Lauderdale County Court for extraordinary expenses to assist in his defense. The defense’s motion for the funds was done “ex parte” — on behalf of just one side in a case –...
utv44.com
Univ. of South Alabama Police Chief resigns
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Zeke Aull resigned as University of South Alabama Police Chief Monday. The university put him on administrative leave in June “pending the resolution of a personnel matter.”. An email that was sent out through the university’s mass email system provided no additional details about...
Woman living in Mississippi charged with TennCare fraud
A Mississippi woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across state lines after using the health insurance after moving across state lines.
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
weisradio.com
Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident
According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
Man awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to shooting Mississippi K-9 officer tries to escape jail
The Alabama man who pleaded to shooting a Mississippi K9 officer will now face a jail escape charge. Less than a week after he pleaded guilty to the 2021 shooting of Moss Point K-9 officer Buddy, Richard J. McGuire, 44, reportedly attempted to escape the Pearl River County jail. McGuire...
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
Several agencies are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lincoln County after authorities say multiple people were shot.
Only 4 states are worse than Alabama for child well-being, KIDS COUNT report says
An annual report that tracks statistical indicators on the well-being of children shows Alabama trailing the national numbers in most categories and ranking near the bottom overall. The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data Book, published by the Annie E. Casey Foundation, ranks Alabama 46th overall. The report compares 16 indicators over...
Vote Alabama for "America's Best Looking Cruiser"!
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar.
