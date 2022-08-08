ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wdrb.com

Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
LOUISVILLE, KY
kentuckytoday.com

Logistics supplier opening new location in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC, a third-party logistics supplier, has announced they will locate a new operation in Warren County with a $25 million investment creating 110 full-time jobs. The company, which will mark a 20-year presence in Kentucky next month, wants to expand its...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
BARDSTOWN, KY
lakercountry.com

Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway

Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Kentucky pastors, families enjoy Ark Encounter on day of encouragement

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – Pastors, staff members, spouses and their families from the North Central Region were treated to a day at the Ark on Tuesday. The one-day encouragement event drew about 200 to the spectacular Art Encounter for lunch, an encouragement with Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray and a day of exploring the Christian theme park.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)

Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBKR

KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone

I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
KENTUCKY STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
LOUISVILLE, KY

