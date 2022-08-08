Read full article on original website
Swope Family of Dealerships purchases longtime Louisville motorcycle dealership
LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- The Swope Family of Dealerships has been around for 70 years and is now adding Commonwealth Motorcycles to its group of dealerships in Kentucky. According to a news release, Commonwealth Motorcycles opened in 1997 on Baxter Ave and is now located in NuLu. They have European motorcycles like Aprilia, Ducati, KTM and Piaggio.
Logistics supplier opening new location in Warren County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC, a third-party logistics supplier, has announced they will locate a new operation in Warren County with a $25 million investment creating 110 full-time jobs. The company, which will mark a 20-year presence in Kentucky next month, wants to expand its...
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
Five charming small towns in Kentucky that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Kentucky or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Speedy internet service coming to local Kentucky areas
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Many rural areas in Kentucky will soon have world-class high speed internet! Kenergy says they’re using a $150M investment to partner with Conexon Connect to transform counties into speedy internet areas. Officials with Conexon say their goal is to offer service to more than 57,000 homes and businesses in the Kenergy […]
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week underway
Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is inviting Kentuckians to celebrate Kentucky Farmers’ Markets Week this week by supporting the Kentucky farm families who bring fresh farm products to the consumers. This year’s Farmers’ Markets Week salutes the 170 farmers’ markets in 112 Kentucky counties. In those 170 markets,...
'Never forgotten' | Former operator of Kern's Korner in Louisville's Highlands dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man who ran the popular Kern's Korner on Bardstown Road passed away. The restaurant posted to Facebook announcing the death of former operator Jeff Kern, pictured above in the green shirt. Kern's father open the tavern in 1978, and Jeff Kern and his brother took...
Kentucky pastors, families enjoy Ark Encounter on day of encouragement
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – Pastors, staff members, spouses and their families from the North Central Region were treated to a day at the Ark on Tuesday. The one-day encouragement event drew about 200 to the spectacular Art Encounter for lunch, an encouragement with Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray and a day of exploring the Christian theme park.
Who stops when a school bus stops in Kentucky?
In order to protect children, a school bus safety program is trying to better educate drivers on school bus stop etiquette and laws.
Southern Indiana Band Needs Your Vote to Land Gig At 2022 Louder Than Life in Louisville KY
For any band with big aspirations, that big break can be a bit elusive, but for one rock band out of Southern Indiana, that big break is now - and you can help them make it a reality. Meet The Strangers. Like many of the greats before them, The Strangers...
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
Foodie Fest To Debut At The Depot in Jeffersonville On Saturday
This Saturday, Aug. 13, World Of Foodies will host Foodie Fest, a new all-ages event that celebrates food and community, at The Depot, a venue in Southern Indiana made of decorated shipping containers. The event is free and will run from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. List of food...
VOTE FOR ETHAN for the 2022 Shelter Hero Dog Award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ethan the Dog — one of Kentucky Humane Society's most famous faces — is up for a national award. Ethan was found clinging to life in January 2021 outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville. Starving and near death, he was nursed back to health and is now heading to Florida to receive an award for Shelter Hero Dog in the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $10 And Under (8/8)
Kids and adults alike can celebrate one of the last days of summer at this fun party. There’ll be live grunge and “high energy progressive metal” in tonight’s installment of the weekly series. TUESDAY, August 9. Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown. $7...
Kentucky private university again won't raise tuition, require standardized tests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Midway University will stay test-optional for potential incoming students through next school year. In a news release Tuesday, the private university in Kentucky said students won't be required to take a standardized test — like the ACT or SAT — to be considered for admission, something it said allows more flexibility for students.
Check your tickets: Mega Millions ticket sold in Kentucky is a winner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One lucky person in Kentucky may need to check their lottery tickets. Someone purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket at a grocery store in the commonwealth. A ticket sold at a Kroger in Erlanger, Ky. for Friday's lottery drawing matched all five white ball winning numbers,...
KY Deer Hunters: Special Regulations for New Chronic Wasting Disease Zone
I think I enjoy the fall as much as I enjoy anything. It's just the perfect weather. And there are so many events and seasons that always get me in the mood. I've already immersed myself in looking for fall getaway ideas and checking college football updates on a daily basis. And even though I don't hunt, any announcements regarding deer season make me perk up.
Semi-truck overturned in Kentucky, spilling thousands of beer cans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A semi-truck overturned on a roadway in Kentucky Wednesday morning, spilling thousands of beer cans all over the area. The Louisville Metro Police told WLKY that the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. The truck was coming from the Interstate 71 ramp onto the Gene Snyder Freeway in Kentucky when it overturned. The truck spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer.
