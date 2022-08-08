Multiple houses broken into last week in Medway; police investigating

(Avid_creative/Getty Images)

MEDWAY, Mass. — Police are warning the public after a plethora of houses were broken into last week.

Medway Police say there were three housebreaks that most likely occurred on Friday afternoon between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. in the Brentwood area and on Oakview Circle.

The suspect will allegedly park a short distance away from their target and knock on the door beforehand to ensure no one is home, according to authorities.

Once the suspect establishes the house is empty, police say he or she will then look for unlocked doors and will even be so bold as to break a window if an unlocked door can’t be found. Police also believe the suspect targets master bedrooms first in an effort to get what they need quickly, oftentimes looking for jewelry or large amounts of cash. Law enforcement officials are asking residents to not store valuable items in the master bedroom, and to consider creating a bait jewelry box with costume jewelry stored inside.

Police say if someone answers the door when the suspect knocks, they will have some story ready about looking for a lost dog or a different address in order to deflect suspicion. If anyone recalls a similar instance happening to them in the east side of town last week, you’re asked to call the Medway Police Station.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group