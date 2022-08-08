ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

TechCrunch

The DOJ is reportedly prepping an antitrust suit against Google over its ad business

Unlike the first major Google antitrust case the federal government initiated during the Trump administration, the new lawsuit would focus on the company’s command of the digital ad market. Bloomberg reports that DOJ antitrust lawyers are in the process of wrapping up interviews with publishers after “years of work” that will ultimately culminate in the coming lawsuit.
TechCrunch

FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites

“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
Variety

Advertising Bolsters Fox Q4 Profit in Shaky Era for Marketing Spend

Click here to read the full article. Many media companies have expressed concern about whether Madison Avenue will continue to keep spending as the nation worries about a possible recession. At Fox Corp., for now at least, advertisers have continued to loosen their purse strings. The owner of Fox News Channel and the Fox broadcasting network said profit in its fiscal fourth quarter rose, owing in part to political advertising in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections at its local stations and higher pricing and ratings at its Fox News Media portfolio. Affiliate fees also increased at both cable and...
CNBC

TikTok parent ByteDance acquires private hospital chain

ByteDance's healthcare unit in China, Xiaohe Health, has acquired a high-end healthcare organization called Amcare Healthcare for $1.5 billion. Amcare Healthcare was founded in Beijing in 2006 and it offers medical services like maternity care, women's health and pediatrics. TikTok parent-company ByteDance's healthcare unit in China, Xiaohe Health, has acquired...
TheDailyBeast

Don’t Be So Certain That Social Media Is Undermining Democracy

If you only read The Atlantic to get your tech news, you’d probably be under the impression that social media is a Leviathan on an inexorable path to devour democracy.Headlines scream that Facebook is a “Doomsday Machine” and an autocratic “hostile foreign power” that has made American life “uniquely stupid.” A recent Atlantic headline to a Jonathan Haidt article said it plainly: “Yes, Social Media Really Is Undermining Democracy.”Whatever the magazine’s editorial stance, these claims are not empirically grounded, and it’s unlikely they’ll stop being used any time soon. Scary narratives have a way of spreading and taking hold in...
Ars Technica

It’s not just social media: Cable news has bigger effect on polarization

The past two election cycles have seen an explosion of attention given to “echo chambers,” or communities where a narrow set of views makes people less likely to challenge their own opinions. Much of this concern has focused on the rise of social media, which has radically transformed the information ecosystem.
TechCrunch

Lyft creates media division to cash in on in-car ads

The ride-hailing company announced on its blog Monday that Lyft Media will help cash in on the growing market for in-vehicle digital ads, as cars become more connected and begin to feature multiple, larger infotainment screens. The announcement comes days after Lyft and its biggest competitor, Uber, announced robust second-quarter financial results.
Benzinga

LGBTQ Online Social Market Is Welcoming New Player

Social media is ever-changing, particularly for younger people, and some Chinese companies seem to be coming up with increasingly imaginative ways of offering the demographic new opportunities to connect with their peers. Newborn Town Inc. (HKG: 9911), which is active with apps like MICO, Yumy and YoHo, will become a...
Inc.com

The FTC Declares War on Entrepreneurs

In a midterm election year, could there be a more obvious target for politicians and their ambitious regulatory flunkies than Facebook/Meta? Talk about low hanging fruit -- picking on the techies is always good for a cheapshot by the know-nothings in D.C. Meta (formerly Facebook) is quite a tasty morsel, especially since everyone already hates co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as the other billionaire bros, and for a million good reasons. Zuck, of course, seems to go out of his anhedonic way to make himself as insufferable and unpalatable as possible. What a morale booster to tell everyone in your company (and the world) at all-hands meetings that "there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." And to advise them further that his feelings, if he had any, wouldn't be hurt if they left.
