Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Facebook contractor speaks out about the 'messy' end to their job
Facebook contractors are being laid off after perks evaporated and break time began being tracked intensely. Also, DTC darling Warby Parker just cut dozens of corporate roles.
TechCrunch
The DOJ is reportedly prepping an antitrust suit against Google over its ad business
Unlike the first major Google antitrust case the federal government initiated during the Trump administration, the new lawsuit would focus on the company’s command of the digital ad market. Bloomberg reports that DOJ antitrust lawyers are in the process of wrapping up interviews with publishers after “years of work” that will ultimately culminate in the coming lawsuit.
TechCrunch
FullStory secures $25M to help companies spot issues in their apps and websites
“FullStory can confirm that Permira has invested additional growth capital at a premium to our prior valuation from last summer,” a spokesperson told TechCrunch via email. “This is a strong signal of Permira’s belief in FullStory’s … platform that enables brands to continuously improve their digital products and experiences across web and mobile. Given current market conditions, FullStory felt that now was a very opportune time to take on additional capital to grow the business globally and cement our leadership position.”
Advertising Bolsters Fox Q4 Profit in Shaky Era for Marketing Spend
Click here to read the full article. Many media companies have expressed concern about whether Madison Avenue will continue to keep spending as the nation worries about a possible recession. At Fox Corp., for now at least, advertisers have continued to loosen their purse strings. The owner of Fox News Channel and the Fox broadcasting network said profit in its fiscal fourth quarter rose, owing in part to political advertising in the run-up to the 2022 midterm elections at its local stations and higher pricing and ratings at its Fox News Media portfolio. Affiliate fees also increased at both cable and...
Fact check: Altered image shows fabricated New York Times story about Georgia Guidestones
The claim: Image shows New York TImes story about Pfizer's CEO rebuilding Georgia Guidestones. The Georgia Guidestones, a rural monument often referred to as "America's Stonehenge," was demolished in early July after an intentional bombing left the monument damaged. Since then misinformation surrounding the incident has spread online. A July...
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Revisit your marketing stack, pitch deck teardown, after the acquisition
Today, we learned that the U.S. added 528,000 new jobs last month and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%, but for many people in tech, this is a distinction without a difference: according to layoffs.fyi, 467 startups have let go of 64,518 employees so far in 2022. Marketing can’t...
CNBC
TikTok parent ByteDance acquires private hospital chain
ByteDance's healthcare unit in China, Xiaohe Health, has acquired a high-end healthcare organization called Amcare Healthcare for $1.5 billion. Amcare Healthcare was founded in Beijing in 2006 and it offers medical services like maternity care, women's health and pediatrics. TikTok parent-company ByteDance's healthcare unit in China, Xiaohe Health, has acquired...
Don’t Be So Certain That Social Media Is Undermining Democracy
If you only read The Atlantic to get your tech news, you’d probably be under the impression that social media is a Leviathan on an inexorable path to devour democracy.Headlines scream that Facebook is a “Doomsday Machine” and an autocratic “hostile foreign power” that has made American life “uniquely stupid.” A recent Atlantic headline to a Jonathan Haidt article said it plainly: “Yes, Social Media Really Is Undermining Democracy.”Whatever the magazine’s editorial stance, these claims are not empirically grounded, and it’s unlikely they’ll stop being used any time soon. Scary narratives have a way of spreading and taking hold in...
Alex Jones' $49.3-million verdict and the future of misinformation
What does the verdict against Alex Jones mean for the larger misinformation ecosystem, a world that the Infowars conspiracy theorist helped build?
Ars Technica
It’s not just social media: Cable news has bigger effect on polarization
The past two election cycles have seen an explosion of attention given to “echo chambers,” or communities where a narrow set of views makes people less likely to challenge their own opinions. Much of this concern has focused on the rise of social media, which has radically transformed the information ecosystem.
Mark Zuckerberg Started With 1 $7 Million Home Before Buying up His Neighbor’s Houses
Mark Zuckerberg has used his money to buy not just a house to live in, but more for privacy reasons. Here's a look at his real estate portfolio.
TechCrunch
Lyft creates media division to cash in on in-car ads
The ride-hailing company announced on its blog Monday that Lyft Media will help cash in on the growing market for in-vehicle digital ads, as cars become more connected and begin to feature multiple, larger infotainment screens. The announcement comes days after Lyft and its biggest competitor, Uber, announced robust second-quarter financial results.
LGBTQ Online Social Market Is Welcoming New Player
Social media is ever-changing, particularly for younger people, and some Chinese companies seem to be coming up with increasingly imaginative ways of offering the demographic new opportunities to connect with their peers. Newborn Town Inc. (HKG: 9911), which is active with apps like MICO, Yumy and YoHo, will become a...
Inc.com
The FTC Declares War on Entrepreneurs
In a midterm election year, could there be a more obvious target for politicians and their ambitious regulatory flunkies than Facebook/Meta? Talk about low hanging fruit -- picking on the techies is always good for a cheapshot by the know-nothings in D.C. Meta (formerly Facebook) is quite a tasty morsel, especially since everyone already hates co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg as well as the other billionaire bros, and for a million good reasons. Zuck, of course, seems to go out of his anhedonic way to make himself as insufferable and unpalatable as possible. What a morale booster to tell everyone in your company (and the world) at all-hands meetings that "there are probably a bunch of people at the company who shouldn't be here." And to advise them further that his feelings, if he had any, wouldn't be hurt if they left.
Opinion | Alex Jones and the Lie Economy
The incentive to churn out fantasy is more powerful than any defamation suit.
