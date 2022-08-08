ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Mountain, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
NPR

Biden to sign a bill that would care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures

President Biden today plans to sign into law what is widely considered the biggest expansion of VA care ever, the PACT Act. PACT stands for Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins. It's meant to make up for broken promises over the years to care for veterans made sick by toxic exposures in Vietnam and in Iraq and Afghanistan, where U.S. troops and Iraqis alike were exposed to things like burn pits. Quil Lawrence follows veteran affairs for NPR, and he's with us now. Good morning, Quil.
POTUS
The Independent

Covid symptoms sufferers still have four months after catching virus revealed

Covid sufferers are still reporting common symptoms an average of four months after having caught the virus, a new study has found.Two hundred patients enrolled in the Covid-19 Neurological and Molecular Prospective Cohort Study in Georgia, or CONGA, to investigate the longer term impacts of the illness. Fatigue and headache were the two symptoms most participants reported having some four months after first testing positive. Muscle aches, cough, changes in smell and taste, fever, chills and nasal congestion were the next most frequently cited symptoms.“Our results support the growing evidence that there are chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms following Covid-19 infections,” Medical...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stone Mountain, GA
Health
City
Stone Mountain, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
NPR

Poll: As costs rise, Black and Hispanic renters struggle the most

According to a new poll, a majority of Americans said a lack of affordable housing is a serious problem where they live, and many fear eviction. A majority of Americans say a lack of affordable housing is a serious problem where they live. And as prices keep rising, Black and Hispanic renters are struggling the most, including with the threat of eviction. Those are some of the findings in a new poll by NPR and Harvard University. NPR's Jennifer Ludden reports.
HOUSE RENT
NPR

Encore: Agriculture companies are desperate for workers

Agriculture companies are desperate for workers. Many of the jobs are in cities and open to scientists and data engineers. Some can even be filled by people without a bachelor's degree. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Want to work in agriculture but farm life is maybe not for you? Well, right now,...
AGRICULTURE
NPR

Volunteer escorts at clinics that provide abortions are shifting their focus

In states where abortion is still legal or not banned outright, volunteer clinic escorts walk patients to and from the abortion providers' doors as a protective reassurance against protesters. Leticia Wiggins of member station WOSU reports on the expanded role these volunteers are taking on as more clinics close. LETICIA...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy