Covid sufferers are still reporting common symptoms an average of four months after having caught the virus, a new study has found.Two hundred patients enrolled in the Covid-19 Neurological and Molecular Prospective Cohort Study in Georgia, or CONGA, to investigate the longer term impacts of the illness. Fatigue and headache were the two symptoms most participants reported having some four months after first testing positive. Muscle aches, cough, changes in smell and taste, fever, chills and nasal congestion were the next most frequently cited symptoms.“Our results support the growing evidence that there are chronic neuropsychiatric symptoms following Covid-19 infections,” Medical...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO