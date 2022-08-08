First Alert

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Le Dîner en Blanc, a French style picnic is returning to Columbia for a second year on Saturday, September 10!. Participation in this unique event happens in three stages: Phase 1 is for members from the previous year; Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase I attendees; and Phase 3 is for people who signed up on the waiting list. To be part of the night under the stars, people can sign up to Phase 3 by visiting the official city website at columbia.dinerenblanc.com and clicking on the Register tab.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO