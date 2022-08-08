First Alert

Read full article on original website
WLTX.com
More rain possible this afternoon
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scattered showers and storms are anticipated later today. Weak high pressure will build back into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. The weekend is forecast to be a little cooler and less humid.
Another light earthquake in the Midlands
The latest in a string of midlands earthquakes was detected early Tuesday morning, but this time in a different part of the Columbia area.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight
BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
iheart.com
Another Earthquake Confirmed Near Elgin
(Elgin, SC) -- The USGS is confirming another earthquake in Kershaw County. It happened after 2:30 p.m. Friday a little over five miles from Elgin. The quake was determined to be a one-point-six magnitude. This comes after dozens of earthquakes have been reported in that area since December of 2021.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
WIS-TV
Richland One to soon begin installing metal detectors at its middle and high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One, the state’s ninth-largest school district, will soon be making metal detectors a permanent fixture at its middle and high schools. After testing out the devices last spring through a pilot program, the school board approved the purchase of an initial 31...
WIS-TV
Columbia water doing emergency repairs on water main
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia water will be doing emergency repairs to a 24-inch water main around the Interstate 20/Interstate 26 interchange. The company says work will continue and they are investigating the cause of the break. Columbia Water customers may notice pressure fluctuations while the water main is off...
wach.com
Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County
A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Dinner En Blanc returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Le Dîner en Blanc, a French style picnic is returning to Columbia for a second year on Saturday, September 10!. Participation in this unique event happens in three stages: Phase 1 is for members from the previous year; Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase I attendees; and Phase 3 is for people who signed up on the waiting list. To be part of the night under the stars, people can sign up to Phase 3 by visiting the official city website at columbia.dinerenblanc.com and clicking on the Register tab.
wach.com
Crash causes delays on connector overpass on I-26 WB at I-126
IRMO, SC (WACH) – A crash on I-26 WB at I-126 has lanes blocked Wednesday morning. According to SCDOT, it happened at 5:09 am near exit 108A. Originally, all lanes were blocked, but now the left lane is open allowing cars to pass. This situation is developing.
WIS-TV
Social media threats to Kershaw County school linked to Hawaii
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Lee Boan provided an update Wednesday on an investigation into social media threats. On Monday an online source threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said their initial findings found a fake account and that the threats weren’t credible. Boan...
The Post and Courier
COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia
Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
wach.com
Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
WIS-TV
RCSD school resource officers prepare for new school year
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Saturday.
The Post and Courier
Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck
Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
abccolumbia.com
Pet of the Week: Lily!
Columbia, SC. (WOLO)- Meet Lily! She is our Pet of the Week from Columbia Animal Services. Shelter staff say she is a 3-month-old Shepard-mix who was brought in with her litter mates as a stray. Lily has already been spayed and is ready to find her forever home!. Columbia Animal...
thenewirmonews.com
First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete
Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
WIS-TV
United for Veterans: WIS partners with Range Fore Hope for Adaptive Golf Tournament
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is partnering with Range Fore Hope for its 5th annual King Fore a Day tournament. More information can be found here. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Local Teen performs new single ‘Lost’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many 17-year-olds are gearing up for the new school year but for Caitlin Edwards, she’s releasing new music under her stage name “Briyelle. The young singer and songwriter just released her newest track “Lost” and had an opportunity to perform the single in the Soda City Live studio.
