First Alert

Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

More rain possible this afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Scattered showers and storms are anticipated later today. Weak high pressure will build back into the area for Tuesday and Wednesday. Showers and storms are likely Thursday as a cold front moves through the area. The weekend is forecast to be a little cooler and less humid.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Kershaw County overnight

BOYKIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Kershaw County was hit by another earthquake early Tuesday morning, according to the United State Geological Survey (USGS). USGS said the 1.6 magnitude earthquake hit Boykin, SC just before 2 a.m. and had a depth of 6 kilometers. The earthquake was 21.4 miles northeast of...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

Another Earthquake Confirmed Near Elgin

(Elgin, SC) -- The USGS is confirming another earthquake in Kershaw County. It happened after 2:30 p.m. Friday a little over five miles from Elgin. The quake was determined to be a one-point-six magnitude. This comes after dozens of earthquakes have been reported in that area since December of 2021.
ELGIN, SC
City
Columbia, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina takes REAL ID services on the road in CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With less than one year before the REAL ID deadline, the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is kicking off efforts to promote REAL ID. During the initiative, SCDMV Mobile Services will offer REAL IDs in several locations across the state. In the CSRA, South Carolinians...
AIKEN, SC
WSOC Charlotte

E. & J. Gallo Winery on track to ramp up SC operations this fall

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The nation’s largest winemaker is quickly approaching its target for beginning operations at its massive East Coast hub in Chester County. E. & J. Gallo Winery remains on track to start operations in October at its regional distribution center, which is part of the company’s $423 million first phase of its Fort Lawn project. Erich Kaepp, who leads Gallo’s East Coast operations, said the project’s first manufacturing elements are also on track for an anticipated February 2023 production start.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia water doing emergency repairs on water main

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia water will be doing emergency repairs to a 24-inch water main around the Interstate 20/Interstate 26 interchange. The company says work will continue and they are investigating the cause of the break. Columbia Water customers may notice pressure fluctuations while the water main is off...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Boil water notice in effect for some in Richland County

A select few who live in Richland County will need to boil their water before that morning cup of coffee or making breakfast. after a water main break at Zimalcrest Dr from Browning Rd to Center Point Circle. Officials say they are working to repair the break. If you live...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Dinner En Blanc returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Le Dîner en Blanc, a French style picnic is returning to Columbia for a second year on Saturday, September 10!. Participation in this unique event happens in three stages: Phase 1 is for members from the previous year; Phase 2 is for new members who are referred by Phase I attendees; and Phase 3 is for people who signed up on the waiting list. To be part of the night under the stars, people can sign up to Phase 3 by visiting the official city website at columbia.dinerenblanc.com and clicking on the Register tab.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Crash causes delays on connector overpass on I-26 WB at I-126

IRMO, SC (WACH) – A crash on I-26 WB at I-126 has lanes blocked Wednesday morning. According to SCDOT, it happened at 5:09 am near exit 108A. Originally, all lanes were blocked, but now the left lane is open allowing cars to pass. This situation is developing.
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Social media threats to Kershaw County school linked to Hawaii

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Sheriff Lee Boan provided an update Wednesday on an investigation into social media threats. On Monday an online source threatened the Lugoff-Elgin High School. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) said their initial findings found a fake account and that the threats weren’t credible. Boan...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

COVID wastewater testing returns for major SC cities, including Charleston, Columbia

Those who live in South Carolina's major cities will again be able to see surveillance for the virus that causes COVID-19 that has been missing, for months in some cases. Wastewater testing data is now available for Charleston, Columbia, Greenville and Myrtle Beach. In some places, it shows a decline, which could soon mean a decrease in cases, said an expert at Medical University of South Carolina.
CHARLESTON, SC
wach.com

Single-car crash in Columbia sends three people to hospital

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — UPDATE: The accident has been cleared, according to the Department of Transportation. ORIGINAL: A single-car collision at 277 Bull Street headed into Columbia has sent three people to the hospital, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say three people including two children have been...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Table Crumbs: Beltline Grill closes after less than a year, Mary's Arepas adds food truck

Editor's note: Table Crumbs is an occasional roundup of a week's serving worth of Columbia food news, in brief. Meeting Street market makes shift: West Columbia's Meeting Street artisan market will shift its weekly Saturday market time: what was once held from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays will shift to 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market, which features local West Columbia merchants, also will begin hosting a nightly market on the second Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. All of the events are held under the pavilion at 425 Meeting St.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Pet of the Week: Lily!

Columbia, SC. (WOLO)- Meet Lily! She is our Pet of the Week from Columbia Animal Services. Shelter staff say she is a 3-month-old Shepard-mix who was brought in with her litter mates as a stray. Lily has already been spayed and is ready to find her forever home!. Columbia Animal...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

First stage of cofferdam on the Congaree River is complete

Work on the Area 1 cofferdam on the Congaree River, near the Gervais Street Bridge, is coming along. The first stage of the cofferdam is complete. Dominion Energy is damming the river in order to clean tar from the bottom of the river. In June an Unexploded Ordnance Diving Team...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local Teen performs new single ‘Lost’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Many 17-year-olds are gearing up for the new school year but for Caitlin Edwards, she’s releasing new music under her stage name “Briyelle. The young singer and songwriter just released her newest track “Lost” and had an opportunity to perform the single in the Soda City Live studio.
COLUMBIA, SC

