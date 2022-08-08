ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Talks break down, both sides 'disappointed' as Columbus teacher strike looms

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said Wednesday she is "extraordinarily disappointed" with how bargaining talks are going with the Columbus Education Association. The union for Columbus City Schools teachers will submit a 10-day strike notice to the State Employee Relations Board...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools begin school year with new superintendent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools is welcoming back students on Wednesday for the first day of school. The district is kicking off the new school year with a new superintendent. Tracey Deagle is a former Dublin City Schools educator who worked in that district for seven years.
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS Board of Education scheduled to meet Monday ahead of strike threat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday night, just days after teachers threatened to walk off the job. In July, the district gave its final offer and then last week filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA, saying they're spreading misconceptions about that final offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Cost of child care increasing in Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Childcare agencies recommend families spend 7 to 10% of their monthly income on childcare, but the cost of childcare is increasing. "It’s a challenge," Jasmine Lutz, who is pregnant with her second child, said. "It’s stretching people budget-wise." As Lutz prepares for her...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

August 9 declared as Dolly Parton Day in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Tuesday, August 9, 2022, has been declared as honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio. Parton will be making a visit to Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Dolly...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Voting open for 9th annual America's Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Association of State Troopers' annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is back for a ninth year. During the annual contest, people can vote on which state they think has the best-looking state trooper cruisers. Voting started Monday and will continue through 5 p.m....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Scene clear after large police presence in Bridge Park in Dublin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was a heavy police presence in Bridge Park Wednesday evening with Dublin police asking people to leave the area. Police on the scene said was barricaded in an apartment on Longshore Drive in Bridge Park. One flood of the apartment was evacuated. Police said...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

1 person killed in crash on I-270 in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a crash involving a semi Wednesday afternoon on I-270 on the east side. Police said a car crashed into the back of a semi just after 3 p.m. on the I-270 southbound collector near East Livingston Avenue.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Semi hauling cattle overturns on I-70 ramp

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police had to wrangle a cow that escaped from an overturned semi on an I-70 ramp Tuesday night. The semi overturned around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-270 north. One of the cows managed to escape during the crash...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Farm animals helping enrich the lives of residents at Sage Park Assisted Living

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gahanna received a special visit from some farm animals for a special animal therapy event. Mini pigs, cows, sheep, llamas, goats, ducks, mini horses, and bunnies were all brought to the center for a country carnival for residents and their families.
GAHANNA, OH

