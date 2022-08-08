Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
Talks break down, both sides 'disappointed' as Columbus teacher strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools Board of Education President Jennifer Adair said Wednesday she is "extraordinarily disappointed" with how bargaining talks are going with the Columbus Education Association. The union for Columbus City Schools teachers will submit a 10-day strike notice to the State Employee Relations Board...
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools begin school year with new superintendent
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gahanna-Jefferson Public Schools is welcoming back students on Wednesday for the first day of school. The district is kicking off the new school year with a new superintendent. Tracey Deagle is a former Dublin City Schools educator who worked in that district for seven years.
WSYX ABC6
Inflation impacting Central Ohio families, teachers for back-to-school shopping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We are working to help Central Ohio students get back into the classroom with the supplies they need to take on the school year. Tomorrow we are collecting school supplies from our Amazon Wishlist for the Ricart/ABC 6 Backpack Drive. This year the need is...
WSYX ABC6
CCS Board of Education scheduled to meet Monday ahead of strike threat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Board of Education is holding a special meeting Monday night, just days after teachers threatened to walk off the job. In July, the district gave its final offer and then last week filed an Unfair Labor Practice Charge against the CEA, saying they're spreading misconceptions about that final offer.
WSYX ABC6
Bat colony in Grove City building cancels preschool for the year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Parents of more than 100 children are scrambling to find a new daycare after Grove City leaders found bats in their preschool building. Officials said there is a colony of bats in the Gantz Park Barn, which could mean hundreds of bats. City leaders said it's a task to humanely relocate the bats and it's also a challenge for parents to find another preschool for their kids.
WSYX ABC6
Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State refers 11 non-citizens to Ohio AG for possible election fraud
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has referred 11 non-citizens to Attorney General Dave Yost for investigation of potential election law violations. LaRose said the referrals include 10 non-citizens who registered to vote but did not cast a ballot and one non-citizen who may have...
WSYX ABC6
Cost of child care increasing in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Childcare agencies recommend families spend 7 to 10% of their monthly income on childcare, but the cost of childcare is increasing. "It’s a challenge," Jasmine Lutz, who is pregnant with her second child, said. "It’s stretching people budget-wise." As Lutz prepares for her...
WSYX ABC6
Elderly Columbus homeowners say they're being hit hardest by predatory buyers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Constant calls, text messages and letters of offers to buy your home could be reaching illegal levels in the city of Columbus. Elba Baird, 78, owns a brick duplex in the Hilltop neighborhood. She called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solver Lisa Rantala to say someone continues to call the city to complain about code violations on her property.
WSYX ABC6
August 9 declared as Dolly Parton Day in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that Tuesday, August 9, 2022, has been declared as honorary Dolly Parton Day in Ohio. Parton will be making a visit to Columbus on Tuesday to celebrate early literacy and the success of Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. Dolly...
WSYX ABC6
Voting open for 9th annual America's Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The American Association of State Troopers' annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is back for a ninth year. During the annual contest, people can vote on which state they think has the best-looking state trooper cruisers. Voting started Monday and will continue through 5 p.m....
WSYX ABC6
Chick-fil-A Columbus area restaurants giving away free breakfast item every week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you live in Columbus and enjoy Chick-fil-A, then this news is for you!. Columbus area Chick-fil-A restaurants will be offering a free breakfast item to every guest that comes to dine-in or drive-thru every Wednesday until September 28. Each week the complimentary item will...
WSYX ABC6
Scene clear after large police presence in Bridge Park in Dublin
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There was a heavy police presence in Bridge Park Wednesday evening with Dublin police asking people to leave the area. Police on the scene said was barricaded in an apartment on Longshore Drive in Bridge Park. One flood of the apartment was evacuated. Police said...
WSYX ABC6
CHIPS Act: Licking County residents react to Intel moving forward
JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WSYX) -- The signing of the CHIPS Act puts to the forefront the reality of Intel finally being able to break ground. From her porch on Green Chapel Road, one woman has been watching the progress being made at the new Intel site. She said she believes now the construction will ramp up even more.
WSYX ABC6
1 person killed in crash on I-270 in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said one person was killed in a crash involving a semi Wednesday afternoon on I-270 on the east side. Police said a car crashed into the back of a semi just after 3 p.m. on the I-270 southbound collector near East Livingston Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Sports betting coming to hundreds of bars, restaurants and Kroger stores in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On January 1, Ohioans will be able to place their sports bets and they will be able to do so in hundreds of bars, restaurants, and even Kroger stores across the state. The state released a list of businesses that have been pre-approved for type...
WSYX ABC6
Dolly Parton Day: Ohio celebrates early literacy, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tuesday was Dolly Day in the Buckeye State. Dolly Parton got her own day in Ohio and a celebration because of her work to help kids in the state. It was all in recognition of her Imagination Library, which sends kids under 5 free books.
WSYX ABC6
Semi hauling cattle overturns on I-70 ramp
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police had to wrangle a cow that escaped from an overturned semi on an I-70 ramp Tuesday night. The semi overturned around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on the ramp from I-70 eastbound to I-270 north. One of the cows managed to escape during the crash...
WSYX ABC6
Farm animals helping enrich the lives of residents at Sage Park Assisted Living
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents at Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Gahanna received a special visit from some farm animals for a special animal therapy event. Mini pigs, cows, sheep, llamas, goats, ducks, mini horses, and bunnies were all brought to the center for a country carnival for residents and their families.
WSYX ABC6
Man charged with murder in deadly shooting in Milo-Grogan neighborhood of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect in a deadly shooting behind a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood has been arrested and charged with murder. Dwann Anderson, 44, is charged with murder in the death of Tyreece Jefferson, 40, according to court documents. Jefferson was shot and killed behind the...
