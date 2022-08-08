Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
3 Free New York City Events to Attend in August 2022 Before Going Back to SchoolNew York CultureNew York City, NY
A Hurricane Uncovered The Remains Of A Staten Island Man, His Murder Is Still UnsolvedJeffery MacStaten Island, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Yardbarker
Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games
Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen
The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves: Ronald Acuña Jr. and teammates trolled Mets fans during weekend series
While the Braves lost their weekend series against the Mets, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Eddie Rosario had some fun at the expense of New York baseball fans. You have to hand it to Acuña and Co., they’re enjoying their one time around the sun as World Series champions. Whether that time period lasts longer will be dependent on how they finish the season.
Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez to cover Yankees-Red Sox together on ESPN
Two Yankees legends are teaming up again to broadcast one of the biggest rivalries in sports -- and tensions aren’t confined to the two teams on the field. Derek Jeter will join Alex Rodriguez and Yankees announcer Michael Kay on ESPN's "KayRod Cast" during this Sunday’s matchup between the Red Sox and Yankees at Fenway Park.
Highly-anticipated Mets prospect now one step closer to the majors
The New York Mets are reportedly promoting one of their biggest prospects to Triple-A in Syracuse. The New York Mets are promoting prospect Brett Baty to Triple-A in Syracuse, as reported by MLB insider Andy Martino of SNY. Baty was the Mets first-round pick of the 2019 draft. He’s moved...
Jacob deGrom reacts to 'emotional' Citi Field return
Jacob deGrom was as dominant as can be in his much-anticipated return to Citi Field on Sunday, pitching at home for the first time in over a year.
Braves: Mets fans can’t stop crying about Spencer Strider’s comments
Despite losing four of five games to the New York Mets, Braves pitcher Spencer Strider had a simple message to his rival — see you in October. Technically, the two teams meet several times before then. But after New York answered an early-August challenge at Citi Field, Atlanta rookie pitcher Spencer Strider made sure his team kept matters in perspective, as well as the opponent.
Mets: Jacob deGrom got emotional while mowing down the Braves
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has been on a roll since his return, which is making this season an emotional journey for him. New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom has played in just two games so far this season, and he’s having a lot of success. He’s on...
Freddie Freeman’s latest request proves he’s ultimate competitor
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is undoubtedly a dedicated player. His latest request proves he’s more dedicated than most. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has always been one to face challenges head-on and stand out among a talented team. Now, he’s requesting a major challenge that shows why he’s had so much success.
Women’s Day For The New York Mets Has A Unique Sound
Wednesday afternoon, the New York Mets hosted their first-ever Women's Day. There were pre-game panel discussions featuring women executives from team's front office, as well as the wife of a well-known pitcher. The Mets players got into the action wearing special pre-game shirts that "Women in Baseball" on the back. Even the ballpark sound was different at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon, as 13 players changed their "walk-up music" to celebrate women. See which players danced to new tunes!
MLB World Reacts To What Keith Hernandez Said About The Phillies
The New York Mets will look to cement their NL East lead with two series against the Philadelphia Phillies this month. Mets fans tuning into SNY's coverage won't hear Keith Hernandez on the call for any of those games this weekend and next weekend. The broadcaster, and recently inducted team...
Daniel Vogelbach, the ideal male form, has iconic new walk-up music
New York Mets first baseman Daniel Vogelbach has new walk-up music, and it’s undoubtedly one of the bests in MLB. The New York Mets are about to stand out even more than they already are this season. Their first baseman Daniel Vogelbach has new walk-up music, and it’s one of the best in MLB.
Atlanta Braves could have former All-Star closer for bullpen reinforcement
For the first time since the 2020 season, Kirby Yates could take the mound in a Major League Baseball game later this month. That appearance could be a boost for the defending World Champion Atlanta Braves. Yates signed to a two-year deal just before the MLB lockout went into place...
Yardbarker
New York Mets take game one with Cincinnati Reds | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets took care of business Monday night in the first of three with the Cincinnati Reds. Anchored by dominance from Chris Bassitt, the Mets won 5-1 at Citi Field. This win makes it four in a row for the Mets. The team now stands with a remarkable record of 71-39 and is 13-2 over their last 15 games. In the NL East, the Mets currently have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves.
Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with
The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
Cardinals: Harrison Bader says goodbye in touching tribute to St. Louis
Former St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader shared an emotional goodbye to the Cardinals after being traded to the New York Yankees. Former St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline. Bader spent his entire career in St. Louis up until the deadline, and he shared some sentimental words to say goodbye.
Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom hits first HR out of Fenway: Best memes and reactions
The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday to face the Red Sox and he sent an immediate message in Fenway Park — or out of it. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Braves made the bold decision to call-up a top prospect straight from Double-A to the big leagues. After Orlando Arcia injured his hamstring on Tuesday, the club made the call to bring up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom to start at second base after calling up NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II earlier this season.
Braves latest call-up could make Dansby Swanson sweat
The Atlanta Braves are calling up their top prospect Vaughn Grissom … and like Dansby Swanson, he’s shortstop. The Atlanta Braves announced a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday morning, changing the landscape of their roster. The biggest move was in calling up their top prospect, shortstop Vaughn Grissom. And calling him up could make Dansby Swanson sweat a bit.
3 Mets players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the New York Mets roster will have at least a temporary departure from the big league club by September 1. This certainly feels like a big year for the New York Mets. How far can they take things?. The Mets swung big in the offseason then...
NBC Sports
Clark identifies rising Giants prospects who have caught his eye
SAN FRANCISCO -- Will Clark wore a suit and stood behind a podium on a Saturday night late last month, but for the rest of that homestand he was back on the dirt, a Giants logo across his chest and a baseball hat on his head. Two decades after he hung it up, Clark still loves to talk and teach the game, and his role in the Giants front office often allows him to do that in the minor leagues.
