Queens, NY

Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Braves: Mets fans can’t stop crying about Spencer Strider’s comments

Despite losing four of five games to the New York Mets, Braves pitcher Spencer Strider had a simple message to his rival — see you in October. Technically, the two teams meet several times before then. But after New York answered an early-August challenge at Citi Field, Atlanta rookie pitcher Spencer Strider made sure his team kept matters in perspective, as well as the opponent.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Freddie Freeman’s latest request proves he’s ultimate competitor

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is undoubtedly a dedicated player. His latest request proves he’s more dedicated than most. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has always been one to face challenges head-on and stand out among a talented team. Now, he’s requesting a major challenge that shows why he’s had so much success.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Q 105.7

Women’s Day For The New York Mets Has A Unique Sound

Wednesday afternoon, the New York Mets hosted their first-ever Women's Day. There were pre-game panel discussions featuring women executives from team's front office, as well as the wife of a well-known pitcher. The Mets players got into the action wearing special pre-game shirts that "Women in Baseball" on the back. Even the ballpark sound was different at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon, as 13 players changed their "walk-up music" to celebrate women. See which players danced to new tunes!
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

New York Mets take game one with Cincinnati Reds | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets took care of business Monday night in the first of three with the Cincinnati Reds. Anchored by dominance from Chris Bassitt, the Mets won 5-1 at Citi Field. This win makes it four in a row for the Mets. The team now stands with a remarkable record of 71-39 and is 13-2 over their last 15 games. In the NL East, the Mets currently have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves.
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Braves infield suffers injury team can ill-afford to deal with

The Atlanta Braves are already trying to make up ground in the NL East but their matchup with the Red Sox on Tuesday proved costly due to a key injury. Given the injuries that the Atlanta Braves have been forced to endure over the past two seasons, it’s truly remarkable that they hoised the World Series trophy last year and just as much so that they remain in contention for a playoff spot again this year. But the hits just keep coming.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Cardinals: Harrison Bader says goodbye in touching tribute to St. Louis

Former St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader shared an emotional goodbye to the Cardinals after being traded to the New York Yankees. Former St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder Harrison Bader was traded to the New York Yankees at the deadline. Bader spent his entire career in St. Louis up until the deadline, and he shared some sentimental words to say goodbye.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Braves call-up Vaughn Grissom hits first HR out of Fenway: Best memes and reactions

The Atlanta Braves called up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom on Wednesday to face the Red Sox and he sent an immediate message in Fenway Park — or out of it. For the second time this season, the Atlanta Braves made the bold decision to call-up a top prospect straight from Double-A to the big leagues. After Orlando Arcia injured his hamstring on Tuesday, the club made the call to bring up 21-year-old Vaughn Grissom to start at second base after calling up NL Rookie of the Year candidate Michael Harris II earlier this season.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves latest call-up could make Dansby Swanson sweat

The Atlanta Braves are calling up their top prospect Vaughn Grissom … and like Dansby Swanson, he’s shortstop. The Atlanta Braves announced a flurry of roster moves on Wednesday morning, changing the landscape of their roster. The biggest move was in calling up their top prospect, shortstop Vaughn Grissom. And calling him up could make Dansby Swanson sweat a bit.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 Mets players who won’t be on the roster by September 1

These three members of the New York Mets roster will have at least a temporary departure from the big league club by September 1. This certainly feels like a big year for the New York Mets. How far can they take things?. The Mets swung big in the offseason then...
MLB
NBC Sports

Clark identifies rising Giants prospects who have caught his eye

SAN FRANCISCO -- Will Clark wore a suit and stood behind a podium on a Saturday night late last month, but for the rest of that homestand he was back on the dirt, a Giants logo across his chest and a baseball hat on his head. Two decades after he hung it up, Clark still loves to talk and teach the game, and his role in the Giants front office often allows him to do that in the minor leagues.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

