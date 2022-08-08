Read full article on original website
California sets precedent by breaking down Black employee data by lineage
California has become the first in the nation to require state agencies to include a separate category for descendants of enslaved people in its collection of employee data. Why it matters: Advocates say the data disaggregation will help identify and address long-held inequities within Black communities. Many descendants see it as a model for other states — and the federal government — to follow.
Texas environmental agency investigated for civil rights violations
The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) over potentially discriminatory tactics related to concrete batch plant permitting. What's happening: The investigation centers around a 2021 rule change to how concrete batch plants are permitted. Local officials say the change wasn't communicated to non-English-speaking communities.
Florida startup recycles AC water for cannabis growers and homeowners
One of the biggest stars at Tampa's Kush Con — among vapes claiming to make you better at sex, cheesecake-flavored gummies and a stage surrounded by weed plants — was an air conditioning tech company. Driving the news: Miami-based FutureAC Water System debuted its patent-pending water recycling product at the cannabis trade show last weekend.The system can convert air conditioning units in homes or businesses into atmospheric water generators for drinking and growing plants.The pitch: Each home AC produces 5-25 gallons of water a day, meaning that Florida is wasting millions of gallons. That water could be put to...
Former sheriff pardoned by Trump loses political bid for a third time
Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who in 2017 became the first person that then-President Trump pardoned, on Wednesday lost his third attempt at a political comeback, per AP. Driving the news: The 90-year-old, who was previously an influential figure in Republican politics known for his hardline stance on immigration,...
FEMA pays $81.9 million for COVID-19 funerals in Tennessee
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has provided nearly $81.9 million in funeral assistance in Tennessee for deaths attributed to COVID-19.The funds paid for 14,895 funerals as of Aug. 1.Why it matters: A FEMA spokesperson says funeral assistance funds are still available.The Tennessee Department of Health reports 27,030 people have died from COVID. That means more than 12,000 individuals and families are still eligible to apply for the program.By the numbers: The average FEMA reimbursement in Tennessee comes out to about $5,500 per funeral.Details: FEMA pays up to $9,000 to reimburse funeral expenses associated with a death attributed to COVID-19.That includes burial, cremation, casket, headstone and other expenses.
Baker: MBTA must prove it doesn't need federal takeover
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker does not want federal transit officials to take over the MBTA while the agency works through a litany of emergency safety fixes and service closures. The latest: Instead of the feds putting the T into a kind of receivership to directly control the agency's repairs, Baker...
Colorado is a battleground for how to frame Inflation Reduction Act
Democrats call it "the most important climate legislation in the world." Republicans label it a tax hike.State of play: The battle to define the $740 billion tax, climate and health care package is taking center stage in Colorado, where U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, one of the most vulnerable Democratic incumbents going into the midterms, is seeking re-election. Democrats consider the reconciliation deal — known as the Inflation Reduction Act — as their answer to voter concerns about inflated prices, climate change and rising health care costs.Republicans are decrying the measure as out-of-control spending that will only increase taxes.Why it matters:...
Poll: 70% of Americans want to vote on abortion in state ballots
Seven in 10 Americans, regardless of party affiliation, want to be able to vote on an abortion measure on their state ballot, according to a new Ipsos/USA Today poll released Wednesday. Driving the news: The poll was conducted after Kansas became the first state in the post-Roe era in which...
Trump says he invoked Fifth Amendment in N.Y. attorney general deposition
Former President Trump said Wednesday that he refused to answer any questions from New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) in the civil investigation over his business. Why it matters: The deposition comes as Trump has faced a new level of legal scrutiny and just days after the FBI executed a search warrant at the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in an unrelated investigation.
Tennessee senators rally around Trump after "raid"
Tennessee Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty joined the chorus of Republicans rallying around former President Trump after the FBI searched his Florida home late Monday.Why it matters: Support for Trump in the wake of what he calls a raid could serve as the party's latest loyalty litmus test. Politico reports that Trump's team is keeping tabs on which Republicans "aren't, in their view, sufficiently rushing to his defense."What they're saying: Blackburn tweeted that she stands with Trump, and accused the FBI of continuing a political witch hunt against him."The FBI flew agents from Washington, D.C. to Mar-a-Lago for the...
Iowa school district sued over "gender support policy" by parental rights group
Parents Defending Education, a conservative parental rights group, filed a lawsuit against an Iowa school district last week, contesting the district's new policy regarding transgender and gender-nonconforming students, the Iowa Torch reported. The big picture: Schools have become a battleground across the country, as parents and teachers vehemently disagree over...
HIPAA faces test in new abortion reality
Doctors are weighing the legal risks of turning over ultrasounds and other personal health records if prosecutors or law enforcement demand the information to enforce state abortion bans. Why it matters: The new post-Roe landscape is testing the suitability of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA. The...
Top takeaways from Minnesota primary results
Voters across Minnesota went to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election. Here's a look at the results in some of the most closely-watched races. Congress:DFL U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly won her primary over moderate challenger Don Samuels in the Minneapolis-based 5th Congressional District.Republican Brad Finstad was poised for a 4-point win in the 1st Congressional District special election to succeed late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn.What's next: He and Democrat Jeff Ettinger go head to head again in November for a full term.DFL U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum cruised to victory against primary challenger Amane Badhasso in...
Pennsylvania kids saw 27.5% jump in anxiety and depression at COVID onset
Pennsylvania children were diagnosed with anxiety or depression at a rate slightly above the national average at the onset of the pandemic, per a new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Why it matters: The mental health crisis among children and teens is considered a national emergency by the...
Jim Schultz wins GOP primary for Minnesota attorney general
Jim Schultz has won the Republican nomination to challenge Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison in November, AP reports. The big picture: Schultz, an attorney and political newcomer who was endorsed by the state Republican Party, defeated 2018 GOP attorney general nominee Doug Wardlow, a lawyer for MyPillow founder and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, in Tuesday's primary.
Raleigh ranks high for attracting Black millennials
A large study of the migration of millennials has found that North Carolina has been a magnet for them over the past two decades — especially Black members of the generation. Driving the news: An analysis from the Center for Economic Studies found that Charlotte and Raleigh were the...
National Democrats say they're "all in" for Hobbs in Arizona's race for governor
The Democratic Governors Association (DGA) says it's going all in to help Katie Hobbs become governor, though it's unclear how much the group will spend on her race — or whether it's willing to match its Republican counterpart. The big picture: The DGA recently transferred $1.5 million to the...
Pioneering DJ still spinning Chicano oldies at 97
Art Laboe, one of the first DJs to play R&B and rock 'n' roll in California and cherished among Mexican Americans for his ongoing inmate shoutouts, turned 97 on Sunday. The big picture: Laboe has been on the air for nearly eight decades and today hosts a show that allows family members to send dedications to incarcerated loved ones.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announces maternal health initiatives
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday that he's asking the federal government for money to expand programs geared toward maternal and infant health.State of play: Arkansas has the highest known rate of maternal mortality (pregnancy-related deaths) in the U.S., about double the national average of states with available data, according to the CDC.Although the teen birth rate has steadily declined, the state still had the second-highest teen birth rate in 2020 with 27.8 births per 1,000 females ages 15-19, the CDC reported.Arkansas has the fourth-highest infant mortality rate, and the percentage of babies born at a low weight is on...
Republican Scott Jensen to take on Tim Walz for Minnesota governor
Scott Jensen won Tuesday's Republican primary for Minnesota governor and is now the challenger to incumbent Democrat Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. Driving the news: Jensen and Walz both sailed to victory in their respective primary bids, the Associated Press projects. State of play: Minnesota hasn't elected a...
