Kiawah Island, SC

Kiawah Island residents react to President’s planned visit

By Riley Benson
 2 days ago

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are set to travel to the Lowcountry on Wednesday for a vacation.

The announcement came hours after the President was cleared to travel and return to duties after a battle with COVID-19.

The Bidens have vacationed on Kiawah Island in the past, even during Biden’s tenure as Vice President. This trip marks the president’s first time to Kiawah Island since taking the Oval Office. One long-time renter on the Island suspects the draw of the island is its privacy, giving the couple some freedom to enjoy everyday freedoms.

President Biden, First Lady traveling to Kiawah Island this week

“He thinks like me,” says the long-time renter. “I like Kiawah, we’ve been coming here for 20 years. There are so many things he can’t do just because of his position and what he represents and what he has to do. I think it’s fantastic now that he’s president he can still come to Kiawah.”

Many people in the area are excited for the visit, hoping to catch a glimpse of the Bidens enjoying some time off.

“I’m excited that he is coming here again, I hope that I get a chance to see him,” said one long-time resident. “I just heard details of him showing up at the ice cream store or you know things like that.”

Some are less enthusiastic and fear the shutdowns and congestion that are likely with the visit. Others say it comes with the territory of having the president visit.

“But that’s just the price you have to pay,” said the long-time renter.

President Biden isn’t the only Biden the resident people will be looking for during First Family’s stop in the Lowcountry.

“I think his wife is a stud,” said the long-time resident.

The President’s full schedule during the visit has yet to be made public. Count on News 2 for full coverage of President Biden’s visit. There will be a special edition of News 2’s ‘2 The Point this week covering the visit.

anonymous
1d ago

guess we'll just protest. I've been to Kiawah.plenty of areas to protest. we don't want him here

Angelė Kavak
1d ago

We do not want him here. Specially after searching Mar-a- Lago. Stay in Delaware!

john
1d ago

Biden will look a lot better in Delaware with the illegals from Mexico that he welcomes...😂

