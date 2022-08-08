ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2022

Clemson football won 10 games last season despite a lot of injuries and poor quarterback play. How many games are they going to win this fall?. Clemson is proof that the rules are different for the national elite. The Tigers won 10 games and finished in the top 25 for the 11th consecutive season, winning their third bowl game in four seasons. To many, however, last season was a disappointment.
Raleigh News & Observer

Freshman defender will miss 2022 season after shoulder surgery, Swinney says

A freshman Clemson football defender who joined the program over the summer will have season-ending surgery, coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday. Swinney said freshman cornerback Myles Oliver will undergo surgery to fix “an issue with his shoulder” lingering from his high school career that came up again in preseason camp.
The Spun

Dabo Swinney Says Clemson 5-Star Quarterback Is Ahead Of Schedule

Last season, for the first time years, the Clemson Tigers failed to win the ACC and make a run for the College Football Playoff. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggled under the pressure left by Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. The former five-star quarterback still has a hold on the starting quarterback job, but he's being pushed in camp.
Sports
College Sports
Football
AthlonSports.com

Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking

On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
iheart.com

This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant

Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
WYFF4.com

'I screamed': South Carolina woman reacts to winning big lottery prize

PELZER, S.C. — When an Upstate woman won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I screamed,” she said. She was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Rd. in...
townandtourist.com

15 Best Waterfalls Near Greenville, SC (Tallest & Most Beautiful)

Greenville, South Carolina is situated in a relatively unusual topographical area. In the northwestern inland portion of South Carolina, Greenville and its surrounding area have plenty of water features. The city and its surrounding areas are actually known for their waterfalls. The area is home to several major lakes and...
WYFF4.com

New entertainment complex to open in downtown Greenville near Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The newest entertainment complex in downtown Greenville is set to open this week. It's called District 356 and is adjacent to Fluor Field on Field Street. We first told you about the complex in February 2021 when Greenville city leaders unanimously passed an ordinance to create the project. (Watch that story above)
greenvillejournal.com

Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality

Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
foodieflashpacker.com

7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC

Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
FOX Carolina

New haunted attraction coming to Anderson Jockey Lot

BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the spooky season nearing, the Anderson Jockey Lot announced a new haunted attraction coming in September. The Jockey Lot said starting Sept. 15 guests will be able to experience a new haunted attraction called Night Terrors. Guests can attend Sept. 15 through Sept. 30...
greenvillejournal.com

Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup

Bank of America fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, announced Aug. 5 it has finalized its 2022 music lineup. From Oct. 14-16, over 80 bands will perform across six stages, including:. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to sample food...
The Post and Courier

Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike

Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
FOX Carolina

Where is Michael Thrasher?

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
WYFF4.com

Man visiting Anderson is shot, killed during argument, chief says

ANDERSON, S.C. — A man visiting the Upstate was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the hospital just before 7 a.m. Stewart...
