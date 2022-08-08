Read full article on original website
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Experience France without Leaving South CarolinaMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Travelers Rest, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
3 affordable weekend getaways in South CarolinaAlina Andras
This SC Town Is Considered One of the “Best Small Towns” in AmericaKennardo G. James
Clemson Football: Game-by-game predictions for 2022
Clemson football won 10 games last season despite a lot of injuries and poor quarterback play. How many games are they going to win this fall?. Clemson is proof that the rules are different for the national elite. The Tigers won 10 games and finished in the top 25 for the 11th consecutive season, winning their third bowl game in four seasons. To many, however, last season was a disappointment.
Clemson has 'long way to go' at this position
There was one position on Clemson’s football team that Dabo Swinney felt unsure of heading into the summer. The first day of preseason camp only exacerbated that feeling for the Tigers’ head coach. Aidan (...)
Raleigh News & Observer
Freshman defender will miss 2022 season after shoulder surgery, Swinney says
A freshman Clemson football defender who joined the program over the summer will have season-ending surgery, coach Dabo Swinney announced Wednesday. Swinney said freshman cornerback Myles Oliver will undergo surgery to fix “an issue with his shoulder” lingering from his high school career that came up again in preseason camp.
Dabo Swinney Says Clemson 5-Star Quarterback Is Ahead Of Schedule
Last season, for the first time years, the Clemson Tigers failed to win the ACC and make a run for the College Football Playoff. Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei struggled under the pressure left by Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence. The former five-star quarterback still has a hold on the starting quarterback job, but he's being pushed in camp.
AthlonSports.com
Dabo Swinney Has Honest Reaction To Clemson's Coaches' Poll Ranking
On Monday, the 2022 preseason college football coaches' poll was released. Clemson football checks in as the No. 4 team in the sport. The Tigers are led only by Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia. Clemson is followed by Notre Dame, Michigan and Texas A&M. Any team that receives a top-10...
iheart.com
This Is South Carolina's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
WYFF4.com
'I screamed': South Carolina woman reacts to winning big lottery prize
PELZER, S.C. — When an Upstate woman won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery, she couldn’t contain her excitement. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I screamed,” she said. She was alone in her car parked outside the Stop-A-Minit #27 on Augusta Rd. in...
townandtourist.com
15 Best Waterfalls Near Greenville, SC (Tallest & Most Beautiful)
Greenville, South Carolina is situated in a relatively unusual topographical area. In the northwestern inland portion of South Carolina, Greenville and its surrounding area have plenty of water features. The city and its surrounding areas are actually known for their waterfalls. The area is home to several major lakes and...
WYFF4.com
New entertainment complex to open in downtown Greenville near Fluor Field
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The newest entertainment complex in downtown Greenville is set to open this week. It's called District 356 and is adjacent to Fluor Field on Field Street. We first told you about the complex in February 2021 when Greenville city leaders unanimously passed an ordinance to create the project. (Watch that story above)
greenvillejournal.com
Saluda Grade rail trail may be closer than ever to reality
Existing as little more than a dream for the past 20 years, plans to convert the historic Saluda Grade rail line into a trail may be closer to reality than ever before. Plans for a 31-mile trail along the steepest mainline rail route in the U.S. recently got a huge boost with a $5 million appropriation in South Carolina’s state budget and the formation of a partnership between three influential conservation organizations to spearhead the effort.
tinybeans.com
8 Off-The-Beaten Path Adventures in South Carolina’s Old 96 District
South Carolina is renowned for many things: its subtropical beaches, world-class golf courses and iconic gastronomy. What visitors may not know is that The Palmetto State is also home to the Old 96 District—a monumental region whose rich history dates back to the 1700s. The Old 96 District, which...
Road closed following crash in Greenville
A road in Greenville is closed following a crash Tuesday morning.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
FOX Carolina
New haunted attraction coming to Anderson Jockey Lot
BELTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the spooky season nearing, the Anderson Jockey Lot announced a new haunted attraction coming in September. The Jockey Lot said starting Sept. 15 guests will be able to experience a new haunted attraction called Night Terrors. Guests can attend Sept. 15 through Sept. 30...
Return of popular Upstate festival announced for this fall
The return of a popular Upstate festival has been announced for this fall. The Bourbon and Bacon Fest is back in Greenville, September 23rd. The event will run from 630 to -11 PM at Cowboy Up located in Greenville’s Judson Mill area.
greenvillejournal.com
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
Bank of America fall for Greenville presented by Pepsi, an annual food and music festival in downtown Greenville, announced Aug. 5 it has finalized its 2022 music lineup. From Oct. 14-16, over 80 bands will perform across six stages, including:. Festival goers will also have the opportunity to sample food...
The Post and Courier
Upstate SC customers of Duke Energy brace for likely electric rate hike
Upstate ratepayers of Duke Energy Carolinas will see a 13 percent increase in their monthly electric bills if the S.C. Public Service Commission approves a request that's become common among regulated utilities this year. The subsidiary of Charlotte-based Duke Energy is seeking to recover $145 million in unanticipated fuel expenses...
FOX Carolina
Where is Michael Thrasher?
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Where is Michael Thrasher? This week marks five years since he disappeared after leaving a friend’s house in Williamston. Thrasher’s family is still searching for answers. “I wonder everyday if he’s coming down the road, but I know he ain’t”, Michael Thrasher’s mom,...
WYFF4.com
Man visiting Anderson is shot, killed during argument, chief says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man visiting the Upstate was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the hospital just before 7 a.m. Stewart...
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
