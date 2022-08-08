Evansville Parks Department audit shows $575K discrepancy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A long awaited audit from Indiana State Board of Accounts shows more than half-a-million dollars worth of questionable payments were made while Brian Holtz was the the park’s director.

It shows several of the unauthorized purchases Holtz allegedly made include audio-visual equipment, trash totes and outdoor furnishings. Other issues the audit addresses is an Old National Bank loan, a reduction of park fee and contracts not approved by the Park’s board.

The investigation lasted a lengthy two years, opening the first day of the year in 2019 and wrapping up on July 16, 2021. The audit for this investigation was filed today.

Brian Holtz, the former Evansville Parks and Recreation Director, faces criminal charges of fraud, forgery, counterfeiting and official misconduct. Holtz pleaded not guilty back in April for these charges.

The State Board of Accounts says the funds in question total $575,541. The full investigation report can be found below.

