City commissioners want more public use near Tempe Town Lake

The Tempe Town Lake is a jewel of the city — one some development commissioners would like to see more available to the public as they seek a place for recreation and respite.

During a late-July Development Review Commission meeting, the commission chair said they wanted to see projects along the lake implement more open and inviting public uses.

“We’ve got this gorgeous asset that the city has invested in — the lake — and we keep building things on the lake. To my knowledge, we don’t have one restaurant or bar that someone can sit at and look at the water. I don’t think anything that exists in our city takes advantage of the vista that we’ve created,” Commission Chair Michael DiDomenico said on July 26 as they reviewed development plans for a future multifamily project.

The commission was reviewing plans for a new 21-story, mixed-use development consisting of 352 apartments as well as commercial use on 2.23 acres, known as Lincoln South Bank, at 1122 E. Vista del Lago Drive.

While the commission approved the request to modify development standards for density, building height, lot coverage and more, it wasn’t without some feedback to applicant Snell & Wilmer, the Phoenix law firm representing developer Liberty Property Co.

During the meeting, DiDomenico noted how small of a portion the Lincoln South Bank project has penciled in for retail. Plans show of the 2.23 gross acres of the site, 2,330 square feet is for commercial space.

“Did the developer not feel that there was opportunity for public-use retail? This 2,300 square feet is a good-sized Chipotle. It’s nothing,” DiDomenico said.

“This seemed like an opportunity to do something sexy because you’ve got a really great approach, and an embankment to the lake that the public could enjoy also. All of the amenities in this project are strictly for the residents, which is fantastic, it’s a nice space for them.”

He went on to say, the 2,300 square feet of retail will not draw in public traffic after the development is built.

“There’s nothing here, not even the 2,330 [square feet of] retail space that I think anyone who’s not a resident here will enjoy or see,” DiDomenico said. “Is there an opportunity to do something more?”

Jim Paton, Lincoln Property Co.’s vice president of acquisitions and development, told the commission they followed Tempe city staff recommendations as they developed the project.

“We accommodated that. When you look at what’s there today, it’s not really a retail location. I think when you look at the city of Tempe, there’s a need for residential units; there’s a lot of other opportunities for retail,” Paton said.

DiDomenico responded: “But nowhere else with the water.”

Overall, DiDomenico says he believes Tempe is missing the chance to create something along the water for the public to enjoy.

The commission chair explained how a former project was approved for the area, but didn’t get built — a senior living facility — had a lot of plans for public use.

“I always thought, well at least people will come visit grandma and grandpa and enjoy the beautiful lake. Unfortunately that didn’t happen,” DiDomenico said.

Commissioner Andrew Johnson chimed in, “I’d support a place to drink on the lake as well.”

Overall, DiDomenico says it’s not his desire to see quality projects not be built but he wants to encourage developers to do more with these “spectacular sites on the water.”

Nick Wood, representing the applicant, confirmed to the commission that they can increase the public retail space to 4,000-square-feet.

The application was unanimously approved, 7-0, for recommendation.