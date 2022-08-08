ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Steelers' Diontae Johnson dealing with hip flexor

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is dealing with a hip flexor, per head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin indicated that Johnson can be considered day-to-day, but the Steelers may still err on the side of caution and hold Johnson out of their preseason opener this weekend versus the Seattle Seahawks. That being said, Johnson should be ready to go as the team's top target for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Last week, the Steelers signed the 26-year-old wideout to a $36.71 million contract extension through the 2024 season.
Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter

It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
