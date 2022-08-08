Read full article on original website
Team To Finish With More Wins: Pittsburgh vs. Steelers
Emory Hunt joins Amanda Guerra to break down which team will finish with more wins between Pittsburgh and the Steelers.
Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have the means for a move.
Josh Allen vs. Lamar Jackson: Bills QB ‘Better Version’?
No doubt, quarterback Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is big, can sling it, and can run it.
NFL・
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Steelers move Monday practice Latrobe Memorial Stadium
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced via their social media that Monday’s training camp practice was being moved to Latrobe Memorial Stadium as opposed to Saint Vincent College and would be open to the public. Pittsburgh had to cancel Their Friday Night Lights practice Latrobe Memorial Stadium due to weather last...
Steelers' Diontae Johnson dealing with hip flexor
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson is dealing with a hip flexor, per head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin indicated that Johnson can be considered day-to-day, but the Steelers may still err on the side of caution and hold Johnson out of their preseason opener this weekend versus the Seattle Seahawks. That being said, Johnson should be ready to go as the team's top target for Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Last week, the Steelers signed the 26-year-old wideout to a $36.71 million contract extension through the 2024 season.
Report: Steelers’ Johnson Being Sued for No-Showing Youth Camp
FlexWork Sports Management LLC claims that the receiver’s no-show to the camp subjected the company to “significant damages.”
Pitt Football Lands At N0. 16 in First USA Today Coaches Poll
High expectations await the Pitt Panthers as they get set to begin the 2022 campaign.
Monday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Slovis Sidelined
Pitt Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis suffered muscle spasms over the weekend and sat out of practice on Monday.
Mike Tomlin Makes It Clear Who Will Be Steelers Starter
It will be the first time in a long while that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin will be selecting a new starting quarterback. For most of his tenure in Pittsburgh, Pro Bowl play-caller Ben Roethlisberger has been his starter every single game. But now that Roethlisberger has retired, Tomlin...
Steelers Sign LB Ron'Dell Carter
The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their pass rusher room.
Wednesday Pitt Football QB Notebook: Slovis Showcasing Live Arm vs. Air
Speaking purely of arm talent, Kedon Slovis has the upper hand among Pitt Panthers quarterbacks.
Steelers Activate DL Tyson Alualu From PUP List
The Pittsburgh Steelers get their veteran nose tackle back.
Pitt Football Adds Silent Commitment to 2023 Class
The Pitt Panthers added to their 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, but the commit's identity remains unknown.
Cam Sutton Could be Steelers' Next Contract Extension
The Pittsburgh Steelers' next defensive contract could be their long-standing cornerback.
Pitt Football Practice Takeaways: Live From the South Side
The Pitt Panthers were in full pads on Monday for just the second time.
