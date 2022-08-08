Read full article on original website
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Texans land tight end Adam Shaheen in trade with Dolphins
The Houston Texans continue to load up at tight end. The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that the franchise has acquired a 2023 sixth-round pick from the Texans in exchange for tight end Adam Shaheen and a 2023 seven-round selection. Shaheen, a former second-round pick by the Chicago Bears in...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Bound for bullpen
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Flexen will shift to the bullpen, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Mariners foreshadowed Flexen's move to a relief role during their 1-0 win over the Yankees in 13 innings Tuesday, when he was spotted warming up in the bullpen late in the contest. Flexen wasn't ultimately needed to enter the game, but the Mariners will opt to shorten their rotation to five men after he was lit up for five runs over six innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Angels. Seattle could look to bring Flexen back into the rotation later in the season if workload concerns crop up for rookie George Kirby, but for the time being, the veteran right-hander will retain little fantasy value while he likely handles a low-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Bound for Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Lewis will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to Dylan Moore (back), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and offers more versatility off the bench due to his ability to play both the infield and outfield. Upon returning from a stint on the 7-day concussion IL on July 22, Lewis managed just four hits in 41 at-bats (.098 average) with the Mariners while striking out at a 39.1 percent clip. Lewis had already moved into a bench role last weekend, when Mitch Haniger came off the IL and replaced him as a lineup regular.
Yardbarker
Alec Pierce Named Starter on Indianapolis Colts' First Depth Chart
CINCINNATI — If the Colts' first unofficial depth chart is any indication, then former Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce is exceeding early NFL expectations. The Colts listed Pierce as a starting wide receiver, along with Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce has been making plays nearly every day...
Graceville adopts underdog mentality under new coach
GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Graceville football team is looking for a fresh start as they attempt to rebuild under a new head coach. “A lot of people think, just because we’re small, just because we don’t have a lot of players doesn’t mean we won’t make an impact in the game,” Graceville sophomore quarterback […]
CBS Sports
Ravens' James Proche: Misses practice
Proche didn't practice Tuesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. The absence puts his status in doubt for Thursday's preseason game against Tennessee, though it's possible Proche had already earned the right to sit that one out along with a number of Baltimore starters. He and Devin Duvernay have been getting most of the first-team reps alongside Rashod Bateman in training camp, with reports from multiple Baltimore beat writers pinpointing Proche as one of the stars of camp. Duvernay is approximately the same size, significantly faster and was drafted three rounds earlier than Proche in 2020, but the latter seems to be making a much stronger impression at camp -- in part because Duvernay missed about a week with a thigh bruise. WR usage will be one of the key things to watch with Baltimore this preseason once the team gives its starters some run, likely in the second and/or third games.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kadarius Toney: Possible hamstring injury?
Toney appeared to be favoring his hamstring during practice Tuesday, according to NJ.com's Darryl Slater. Slater notes that it was Toney's fourth limited practice (out of 11) during training camp, but with this one the reduced workload may not have been planned ahead. While neither player nor team has mentioned an injury, it's possible Toney won't be available for Thursday's preseason game against the Patriots. Reports on Toney out of Giants camp have been mixed, and perhaps trending downward, as the 2021 first-round reportedly had a bunch of drops and mistakes in a full practice Monday. He missed seven games as a rookie and had arthroscopic surgery this offseason.
CBS Sports
Saints' D'Marco Jackson: Moves to IR
New Orleans placed Jackson (undisclosed) on its IR list Tuesday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. It's not clear what injury Jackson is dealing with, but the move means he'll be shut down for the entirety of the 2022-23 season unless he works out an injury settlement with the team. As he works to rehab from whatever's holding him out, his absence will open up opportunities for Andrew Dowell and Eric Wilson at linebacker.
CBS Sports
Packers' Ty Summers: Back in action Tuesday
Summers (illness) returned to practice Tuesday after sitting out Monday, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports. As expected, Summers' aliment wasn't anything serious, and he's back in action after just one missed practice. The 26-year-old is competing with Krys Barnes and Isaiah McDuffie for a reserve role at inside linebacker, but the 2019 seventh-round pick has played mostly special teams during his first four seasons with Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: On bench Wednesday
Crawford isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees. Crawford is out of the lineup for the first time since July 15 after he went 2-for-18 with an RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last five games. Dylan Moore will start at shortstop and bat seventh after he was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Roger Goodell says NFL's evidence calls for full-season Deshaun Watson ban, calls QB's behavior 'predatory'
An investigation by former U.S. District Judge Sue L. Robinson resulted in a recommended six-game ban for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused by 24 women of sexual assault and misconduct. The NFL is appealing and looks to impose a harsher penalty on Watson. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained the league's stance on pursuing a longer suspension, saying Watson's actions were "egregious" and "predatory behavior."
Yardbarker
Comparing Unofficial Packers Depth Charts
The Green Bay Packers published a depth chart as part of their Dope Sheet preview of Friday’s preseason opener at San Francisco. The depth chart is unofficial and produced by the team’s PR staff and not coach Matt LaFleur. However, it is a decent representation of the pecking order at every position.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Bryan Edwards: On track for starting job
Edwards (shoulder) wore a non-contact jersey again Tuesday, but he nonetheless appears to be one of the team's top three wide receivers, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Scott Bair of the Falcons' website had a similar take, saying "Edwards seems like the frontline guy" even though he's listed as a second-stringer (behind Olamide Zaccheaus) on the team's initial preseason depth chart. It's not really a depth chart to be taken seriously, as it lists rookie first-round pick Drake London with the fifth unit, among other oddities. ESPN's Rothstein suggests London, Edwards and Zaccheaus are the likely top three at wide receiver, though KhaDarel Hodge also has been getting snaps with the starters and making plays throughout camp. Edwards doesn't seem likely to play in Friday's preseason game against Detroit, given that he's still managing the shoulder injury he suffered during the first week of camp. He returned to practice less than a week later, albeit with a non-contact jersey that he continues to sport during contact work.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Ronald Darby: Suffers injury Monday
Darby missed practice Tuesday after suffering a chest contusion Monday, Ellie Kinney of the Broncos' official site reports. Darby is considered day-to-day, and the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious, which is good news for the Broncos. The injury happened while he was defending Courtland Sutton on a deep pass. Darby figures to be an integral piece to Denver's secondary, as last season he never played less than 87 percent of the defensive snaps in the 11 contests for which he suited up.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Should resume team work soon
Higgins (shoulder) could return to team drills next week, with head coach Zac Taylor noting that the wideout is ready to go and looks good but won't be rushed by the Bengals, Geoff Hobson of the team's official site reports. Higgins remains on track for Week 1 after March labrum...
CBS Sports
Brewers' Brandon Woodruff: Sharp in no-decision Wednesday
Woodruff didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, giving up three runs on four hits over seven innings in a 4-3 extra-inning win over the Rays. He struck out five without walking a batter. Homers by Yu Chang and Randy Arozarena left Woodruff headed for his fourth loss of the season,...
