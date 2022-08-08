Read full article on original website
U.S. Marshals capture Kan. man wanted for rape, armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY–The search for a second suspect accused in a violent Kansas armed robbery is over. On Tuesday, the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Task Force in collaboration with other agencies located and arrested 20-year-old London D. Pike near Jefferson County and and Leavenworth County, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
lawrencekstimes.com
Man suspected in 4 killings in Ohio and arrested in Lawrence plans to waive extradition hearing, attorney says
A man accused in the shooting deaths of four people in Butler Township, Ohio, does not plan to fight extradition back to the state to face charges, his attorney told the judge Wednesday. Stephen Marlow, 39, was arrested in Lawrence Saturday night, the day after Ohio authorities allege that Marlow...
WIBW
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
WIBW
TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are surrounding an apartment complex and trying to get a suspect they say has barricaded themselves inside. Several units are posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield. TPD wouldn’t say why they’re after the individual. We’ll post any updates at wibw.com....
U.S. Marshals arrest man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Marshals have announced that they have arrested a man wanted for multiple crimes out of Shawnee County. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, on Aug. 9 members of the U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, Kansas Highway Patrol, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence Police Department, Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office […]
Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud
A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
LJWORLD
Lawrence man charged with murder in New Year’s Day crash will enter mediation to resolve case
A Lawrence man charged with murder in an automobile crash on New Year’s Day waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and plans to enter criminal mediation. Adrian Joel Martinez, 38, is charged with one felony count of second-degree murder, or, in the alternative, felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony aggravated battery. He is alleged to have been driving under the influence when he was involved in a crash that killed James Henderson Jr., 20, and seriously injured two other people, according to charging documents.
lawrencekstimes.com
Judge seals document with details of Lawrence double shooting; here’s what we know
Two Lawrence men were killed in shootings in the early hours of Sunday, July 31. Although many details are still unclear, here’s the information we have so far. Shelby Len McCoy, just a couple weeks away from his 53rd birthday, was shot at a home in the 1100 block of Tennessee Street. First responders rushed him to the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, but he did not survive.
Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
Kansas City man pleads guilty to deadly shooting outside liquor store
Jhermeil R. Taylor, of Kansas City, pleaded guilty to the shooting death of Gerald D. Berry outside Cloud 9 Liquor Store.
KCTV 5
AMBER Alert for 2-year-old girl in stolen vehicle
Construction is underway on an underground pedestrian tunnel connecting one of Lenexa’s most popular trails to its most popular park. KC Unsolved: Relatives searching for answers to find missing Prairie Village mom Angela Green. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. 51-year-old Angela Green was last seen on June 19, 2019,...
WIBW
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
KWCH.com
Lansing Correctional Facility resident dead in suspected homicide
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident Fred Patterson III died Sunday August 7, 2022, at the facility. The apparent cause of death is homicide and is pending the results of an independent autopsy. Per protocol, when a resident dies in the custody of the KDOC, the death...
WIBW
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
Man sentenced for shooting that ended with car crashing into building
Jackson County judge sentenced Mike Finnell to 12 years in prison. Finnell shot Anthony Taylor who then crashed into a Kansas City building.
KVOE
Independence woman and Olathe man jailed on alleged drug and gun charges in Osage County Monday
Two people were arrested for alleged drug and firearms violations in Osage County Monday. According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 10:10 am Monday on Interstate 35 at milepost 157. During the stop, deputies allegedly located illegal narcotics and an illegal firearm in the vehicle.
Raymore teen, 17, drowns in Jackson County lake
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 17-year-old Raymore teen died last weekend after drowning in Blue Springs Lake.
KMBC.com
KCK police investigate several vehicle thefts at GM Fairfax Plant
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating vehicle thefts at the GM Fairfax Plant. Investigators said 25 vehicles were stolen late last week. Thirteen of them were recovered in Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities have not said whether anyone has been arrested.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police investigate 2 shootings within minutes of each other
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are investigating two shootings Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:58 p.m. to the 8000 block of Garfield Avenue on a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to...
KCTV 5
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at park in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting at a park in Kansas City, Kansas, left one young adult dead and another injured. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Monday at City Park near N. 32nd Street and Ford Avenue. One person...
