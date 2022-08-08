A Lawrence man charged with murder in an automobile crash on New Year’s Day waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and plans to enter criminal mediation. Adrian Joel Martinez, 38, is charged with one felony count of second-degree murder, or, in the alternative, felony involuntary manslaughter and two counts of felony aggravated battery. He is alleged to have been driving under the influence when he was involved in a crash that killed James Henderson Jr., 20, and seriously injured two other people, according to charging documents.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 11 HOURS AGO