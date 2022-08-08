Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
classiccountry1070.com
Jury acquits man of murder charges in fatal Wichita shooting
A Sedgwick County jury has acquitted a Texas man of first degree murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened in Wichita. 27-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was charged in a fatal shooting that happened in October, 2020 at the Stryker Sports Complex near K-96 and Greenwich Road. Police said 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita was shot and killed during an argument behind the bleachers during a youth football game. Hall was arrested later on the basis of a bright yellow jumpsuit he was wearing and a cup he had dropped at the scene.
Wichita man sentenced in fiery crash that killed man
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court on Wednesday to hear his sentence after he pleaded guilty in relation to a fiery crash near Valley Center that killed a man in March 2020. Russeller Polk, 46, was sentenced to 122 months in prison, which equals out to 10 years and two months. […]
Wichita mom to serve time after son’s 2018 death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering […]
Wichita grad said sorry after deadly crash with teen fleeing party shooting: affidavit
Witnesses, including the victim’s mother, told police Samara Rockmore got out of her car after striking Jaxsen Hunt and apologized, saying she “didn’t mean” to hit her and that the collision was “an accident,” the affidavit says.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas man acquitted of murder in 2020 Wichita little league football game shooting
Wichita police have said Maurice Hall shot Marquell Nolen during an argument that happened inside the entrance gate of the Stryker Sports Complex during a little-league football game for 12-year-olds.
KWCH.com
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex. Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.
Police ID man wounded after violent standoff at Kansas home
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend officer-involved shooting identified the man who was wounded as 38-year-old Travis B. Davis, according to Wichita Police Capt. Jason Stevens. Early Sunday, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 4800 block of North Seneca in Wichita.
KWCH.com
No charges filed in deadly Reno County wildfire, rebuilding continues
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Months after a devastating fire tore through part of Reno County, investigators say no charges will be filed against anyone for starting it. Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell said after talking to the county attorney, it was determined charges could not be filed since there was no intent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWCH.com
Gang-war murder connected to other crimes
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A case from November 1991 remains on the minds of Wichita investigators, who say organized gangs turned the streets into a war zone, and solving this crime could help close the books on several others. It was November 19, 1991, at a motel on North Broadway...
Suspects in 2010 killing extradited from South Carolina to Kansas
GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina— Two suspects accused in the the death of a Kansas man whose body was found in a culvert in 2010 have been extradited from South Carolina to Kansas. Just after 5p.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Kristopher Valadez and 32-year-old Candace Valadez were booked into jail the Sedgwick...
Police investigate Kan. motorcycle drive-by shooting
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and asking the public for help with information. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur in Wichita for a vandalism report, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A caller reported hearing noises at about 5a.m. that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home.
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
No charges will be filed in deadly Cottonwood Complex Fire, sheriff says
RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been five months since the destructive Cottonwood Complex Fire in eastern Reno County. It destroyed 35 homes, 92 outbuildings, and 110 vehicles. It also left one man dead. Some residents immediately began questioning whether or not there would be fines or legal charges as a result of the fire. […]
Wichita police identify man shot, injured after five-hour SWAT standoff Sunday
A police captain says the man had shattered several car windows with an ax at two separate homes.
Ex ‘Crazy Car Guy’ pitchman sentenced for meth charge stemming from Wichita drug probe
Aaron Wirtz is perhaps best remembered in Wichita as the obnoxious “crazy car guy” character in a series of Super Car Guys ads that ran in the 2010s, though he parted ways with the used car dealership years ago.
Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
Kansas man killed while pushing lawnmower across street
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
WIBW
Police bodycam gives insight into Wichita officer-involved shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police activity filled a north Wichita neighborhood Sunday on 45th and Arkansas Ave. Police were contacted at 6 a.m. and again at 9 a.m. of reports of 38-year-old Travis Davis threatening his family members. When officers arrived, they heard what they believed were gunshots. He again...
KS woman left dog locked in hot car during Sedgwick County Zoo visit, sheriff says
Zoo staff notified the sheriff’s office, which called the fire department to unlock the vehicle and rescue the Boston terrier, according to the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office. The dog is still in specialty boarding.
Remains of ‘Upham Girl’ identified as Kansas teen
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doña Ana County Sheriffs detectives identified Upham Girl’s remains as 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison from Wichita, Kansas. Dorothy’s skeletal remains were found on March 10, 1985, when three men who were rabbit hunting came across her skeletal remains off County Rd. E73 near Upham. The road was frequented by ranchers and […]
Comments / 0