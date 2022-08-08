ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Jury acquits man of murder charges in fatal Wichita shooting

A Sedgwick County jury has acquitted a Texas man of first degree murder charges in a fatal shooting that happened in Wichita. 27-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was charged in a fatal shooting that happened in October, 2020 at the Stryker Sports Complex near K-96 and Greenwich Road. Police said 31-year-old Marquell Nolen of Wichita was shot and killed during an argument behind the bleachers during a youth football game. Hall was arrested later on the basis of a bright yellow jumpsuit he was wearing and a cup he had dropped at the scene.
Wichita man sentenced in fiery crash that killed man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man was in court on Wednesday to hear his sentence after he pleaded guilty in relation to a fiery crash near Valley Center that killed a man in March 2020. Russeller Polk, 46, was sentenced to 122 months in prison, which equals out to 10 years and two months. […]
Wichita mom to serve time after son’s 2018 death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of one of her infant sons has been ordered to serve jail time for violating her probation, according to a representative from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Christy Rollings, 42, pleaded guilty in 2018 to involuntary manslaughter and four counts of endangering […]
Man acquitted in deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man is found not guilty in the deadly shooting at Stryker Sports Complex. Maurice Hall was charged with first-degree murder in the October 2020 death of 31-year-old Marquell Nolen. Police alleged Hall and Nolen were arguing at the sports complex behind the bleachers during a youth football game, when a handgun was pulled out and multiple shots were fired, striking Nolen.
Police ID man wounded after violent standoff at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend officer-involved shooting identified the man who was wounded as 38-year-old Travis B. Davis, according to Wichita Police Capt. Jason Stevens. Early Sunday, police responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 4800 block of North Seneca in Wichita.
No charges filed in deadly Reno County wildfire, rebuilding continues

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Months after a devastating fire tore through part of Reno County, investigators say no charges will be filed against anyone for starting it. Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell said after talking to the county attorney, it was determined charges could not be filed since there was no intent.
Gang-war murder connected to other crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A case from November 1991 remains on the minds of Wichita investigators, who say organized gangs turned the streets into a war zone, and solving this crime could help close the books on several others. It was November 19, 1991, at a motel on North Broadway...
Police investigate Kan. motorcycle drive-by shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a drive by shooting and asking the public for help with information. At approximately 10:30 a.m. on July 23, police responded to the 1600 block of E MacArthur in Wichita for a vandalism report, according to Officer Trevor Macy. A caller reported hearing noises at about 5a.m. that morning, and woke to find a bullet hole in their home.
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
Kansas man killed while pushing lawnmower across street

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man in his 50s was killed on Friday night after he was hit by an SUV in south Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said just after 10:15 p.m. on Friday night, they received a call of an injury accident in the 5800 block of S. Broadway Ave. When […]
Police bodycam gives insight into Wichita officer-involved shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Police activity filled a north Wichita neighborhood Sunday on 45th and Arkansas Ave. Police were contacted at 6 a.m. and again at 9 a.m. of reports of 38-year-old Travis Davis threatening his family members. When officers arrived, they heard what they believed were gunshots. He again...
