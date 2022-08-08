Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Accused Of Receiving $1 Million From ‘Segregationists’ Schools In New Political Ad
The Democratic Super PAC Progress Action Fund ran an ad titled, “Brian Kemp: Right for Segregationists. Wrong for Georgia.” The post Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Accused Of Receiving $1 Million From ‘Segregationists’ Schools In New Political Ad appeared first on NewsOne.
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Indiana Gov. Signs Bill To Give Taxpayers $200 Refund Aimed At Providing Inflation Relief
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Friday aimed at providing Hoosiers relief from inflation. Senate Bill 2 will give Hoosier taxpayers a $200 refund and will allow Hoosiers who didn’t file taxes to claim the credit on next year’s taxes. The taxpayer refund was originally proposed by Holcomb in June. He […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
Like Maine, New Hampshire in ‘unprecedented crisis’ with number of cases pending without an attorney
New Hampshire started a "hold list" of cases in December 2021 after state public defenders reached their maximum caseloads, and contract and private counsel's workloads hit capacity as well. Photo by Gabe Souza. Much like Maine, New Hampshire courts are struggling to find enough lawyers to represent the state’s poor...
O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?
Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke continued his drive across Texas as he plans to travel 5,600 miles over 49 days on his run for Texas governor against Republican Governor Greg Abbott. This past Saturday evening, O’Rourke spoke in Waco to share his similar message with the crowd of 500 people at Da Shack Farmer’s Market on Houston Drive.
wpln.org
Abortion wasn’t on the ballot in Tennessee, but it was on the minds of voters
After waiting in line for more than an hour, Jacqueline Smith voted at a recreation center in Spring Hill with one thing on her mind — Tennessee’s fleeting abortion access. Smith wants to unseat Gov. Bill Lee, who pushed through the state’s abortion ban kicking in later this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Governor Kemp Signs Executive Orders To Help Georgia Through Continuing Financial Crisis – No Gas Tax Until September
Tackling "Joe Biden's recession" On August 3, Georgia's Governor Brian Kemp announced that he has signed two executive orders that once again extend the suspension of tax on gasoline and continue efforts to address supply chain issues being experienced in the state.
Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"
Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle
TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
kcrw.com
LA author and sometimes food writer Michelle Huneven discusses ‘Search’
In an excerpt from her KCRW Bookworm interview guest-hosted by Evan Kleiman, Los Angeles-based author Michelle Huneven discusses her latest novel, “Search.” Her protagonist Dana Potowski is a restaurant critic, food writer, and longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist congregation in Southern California, where she joins the committee on the hunt for their new minister.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marjorie Taylor-Greene And 19 Other Republicans Voted Against a Bill To Prevent Human-Trafficking and Help Victims
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On July 26, Georgia's Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene was one of just 20 House Republicans who voted against the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention & Protection Reauthorization Act of 2022. Given that the bill was intended to put in place measures to prevent human-trafficking, to punish those who commit the crime and to help those who have been victim of it, her motivation to vote against seems hard to understand.
Kansas governor warns passage of constitutional amendment will invite wave of abortion restrictions
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly warned passage of an amendment removing the right to abortion from the Kansas Constitution would prompt an emboldened Republican-led Legislature to pass new restraints on the right of women to control their reproductive health. “The amendment is written in such a way that the...
Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Georgia.
Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Georgia. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Georgia.
Florida is now the first state in the United States to have its own unit focused on election fraud
In the United States, no state has ever had its own unit that is solemnly focused on attending to matters that are related to election fraud. That was until Governor DeSantis signed one into power in Florida.
One Hundred and Six Churches File Suit Against the Florida Annual Conference for Egregiously Breaching their Fiduciary Duties
One hundred and six United Methodist churches filed suit in Bradford County in the State of Florida today against the Florida Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church. The lead plaintiff is Grace United Methodist Church in Lawtey, Florida, founded in 1888 as a Methodist Episcopal church. Grace United Methodist...
Comments / 2