Tennessee Moving Up In ESPN’s Preseason Bracketology

Tennessee’s men’s basketball team has followed up its strong 2021-22 season with a strong offseason. The Vols lost star point guard Kennedy Chandler but return upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James after breakout junior seasons. Pair that with a four-player prep signing class including five-star Julian Phillips and...
247Sports

Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line

Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback

Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
Knoxville Democrats Fundraising for a Nashville D

This afternoon, Democrat Caleb Hemmer, opponent to Michelle Foreman, my current Republican State Executive Committee colleague is in Knoxville raising dollars. Foreman -v- Hemmer is a November General Election contest for TN State House District 59. Total votes cast in the August 4, 2022 Republican primary between Foreman and her...
I found our Quilted Heart in the waiting room of the Breast Center of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tennessee (USA). We were waiting for my daughter (13) to go back for a bone density scan. The Quilted Heart has Sunflowers, a blue lace ribbon and is the color that makes me think happy thoughts and feel happy, YELLOW! Sunflowers to me represent hope, love, faith. A favorite shirt I used to have had sunflowers on it and the phrase, “Turn your eyes upon the SON in time of trouble” or something similar. I think of our heavenly father now every time I think of Sunflowers. Like the Sunflowers turn their faces to the sun we should turn our face to the SON. Another reason I felt compelled to bring home this spot of sunshine and happiness to our home… My daughter was diagnosed with Chron’s Disease in July of 2020 and we’ve been in and out of doctor appointments, hospital, and many different testing, which is why we were at the Breast Center the day I found this heart, it was several months ago we found it but I had forgot to follow the link till we were packing recently, we were at this location because it was the only facility that had the right equipment for her bone scan. Looking at this heart made me smile during a time when everything was weighing on me and I was starting to feel overwhelmed and too stressed. My daughter has crohn’s disease and I have a seizure disorder and we are in the midst of moving as well. I look at this heart and it makes me smile and forget all the stress even for a little bit.
278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducting change of command

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert, who...
Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville

The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting...
What you need to know before you kayak, paddleboard in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you're an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
