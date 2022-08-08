Read full article on original website
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe Mertens
Her husband had just sent her a simple text message. It led her to discover that he had been cheating for years.Bella SmithKnoxville, TN
Tennessee restaurant giving out "blessing bags" to community despite being forced to closeKristen WaltersTennessee State
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Moving Up In ESPN’s Preseason Bracketology
Tennessee’s men’s basketball team has followed up its strong 2021-22 season with a strong offseason. The Vols lost star point guard Kennedy Chandler but return upperclassmen Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James after breakout junior seasons. Pair that with a four-player prep signing class including five-star Julian Phillips and...
Alabama tight end 'really looking at' Tennessee after visit, offer
A Class of 2024 tight end from Alabama recently picked up an offer from Tennessee during his latest visit with the Vols.
Long-Time Vols DL Target Parker Reopens Recruitment
Just a month before he committed to Penn State, all signs pointed towards Tennessee being the team to beat for coveted Alabama edge rusher Tomarrion Parker. Now, a little more over a month after committing to the Nittany Lions, Parker has announced his de-commitment from James Franklin ...
Bryson Eason making move as ‘athletic big man’ on Tennessee’s D-line
Bryson Eason came to Tennessee in 2020 as a four-star linebacker prospect out of perennial Memphis winner Whitehaven High School, but heading into his third season with the Vols he’s making a move to earn a role on the defensive line – as a 300-pound defensive tackle to be exact. Coming off a redshirt season in 2021, Eason has pushed this offseason to get himself firmly in the mix for an increased role in the middle of Tennessee’s new-look defensive line. Rodney Garner typically isn’t one to gush praise on individual players at his media availabilities, but the veteran defensive line coach was very complimentary of Eason after the Vols wrapped up their seventh preseason practice on Monday morning.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Lands New Prediction for Four Star Cornerback
Just a few days after announcing his final Top 3, class of 2023 cornerback Rickey Gibson has received a new prediction to land at Tennessee. On Monday afternoon, 247 Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong switched his crystal ball prediction for Gibson from Georgia to Tennessee. Wiltfong’s prediction is the first and only crystal ball prediction for Gibson so far.
A 'Thriller' in Knoxville: Reliving Michael Jacksons' Victory Tour at Neyland Stadium
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — June 28, 1984. Michael Jackson’s Thriller album was sitting pretty on the Billboard charts at No. 8 some 79 weeks after its release. All six Jackson brothers, Michael included, were preparing for their Victory Tour to kick off in just over a week’s time.
Knoxville, August 09 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Northview Academy football team will have a game with Fulton High School on August 09, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
wvlt.tv
Clinton High School softball field construction dispute goes to court
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Clinton High School, the softball team doesn’t have a field of our own. For at least the last 15 years, the team has played their games at the public field at Lakefront Park. Anderson County Schools and Director of Schools Tim Parrott was eagerly...
Mabry-Hazen House hosts guided tours to commemorate Emancipation Day in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On August 8, 1863, a group of enslaved African Americans in Greeneville, Tennessee, became free from their enslaver, Andrew Johnson, who later became the seventeenth president of the United States. August 8 is known as Emancipation Day in Tennessee. Since the first celebration in 1871, many...
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Knoxville, one of 3 Tennessee cities on list of cheapest U.S. cities to live in
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, Knoxville was named one of the cheapest cities in America to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
brianhornback.com
Knoxville Democrats Fundraising for a Nashville D
This afternoon, Democrat Caleb Hemmer, opponent to Michelle Foreman, my current Republican State Executive Committee colleague is in Knoxville raising dollars. Foreman -v- Hemmer is a November General Election contest for TN State House District 59. Total votes cast in the August 4, 2022 Republican primary between Foreman and her...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Maryville, TN USA
I found our Quilted Heart in the waiting room of the Breast Center of Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, Tennessee (USA). We were waiting for my daughter (13) to go back for a bone density scan. The Quilted Heart has Sunflowers, a blue lace ribbon and is the color that makes me think happy thoughts and feel happy, YELLOW! Sunflowers to me represent hope, love, faith. A favorite shirt I used to have had sunflowers on it and the phrase, “Turn your eyes upon the SON in time of trouble” or something similar. I think of our heavenly father now every time I think of Sunflowers. Like the Sunflowers turn their faces to the sun we should turn our face to the SON. Another reason I felt compelled to bring home this spot of sunshine and happiness to our home… My daughter was diagnosed with Chron’s Disease in July of 2020 and we’ve been in and out of doctor appointments, hospital, and many different testing, which is why we were at the Breast Center the day I found this heart, it was several months ago we found it but I had forgot to follow the link till we were packing recently, we were at this location because it was the only facility that had the right equipment for her bone scan. Looking at this heart made me smile during a time when everything was weighing on me and I was starting to feel overwhelmed and too stressed. My daughter has crohn’s disease and I have a seizure disorder and we are in the midst of moving as well. I look at this heart and it makes me smile and forget all the stress even for a little bit.
tn.gov
278th Armored Cavalry Regiment conducting change of command
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee National Guard’s 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is conducting a change of command ceremony at Knoxville’s West High School football field on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 1 p.m. Col. Steven Turner, the current 278th commander, will relinquish command to Lt. Col. Timothy Shubert, who...
Giant bone-crushing dog roamed East Tennessee fossil site
The extinct species is called Borophagus, meaning "gluttonous eater" -- and now researchers have learned the giant bone-crushing dog was present at the Pliocene-era Gray Fossil site.
newstalk987.com
Smoky Mountain Air Show Returns To Knoxville
The Smoky Mountain Air Show featuring the Blue Angels fly into Knoxville at McGhee Tyson Airport is coming soon. The show is September 10th and 11th and will feature several performers including the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, Younkin Air Shows and the Aeroshell Aerobatic team, just to name a few.
Residents want answers as rumors spread about changes to Knoxville High Senior Living
Knoxville High Senior Living could be changing and some people living there have concerns. Residents say they're worried their independent senior living facility could be turning into one of those residential apartment or condo complexes--leaving them without some of the services they depend on.
WATE
East Tennessee celebrates National Farmers Market Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — National Farmers Market Week is celebrated August 7-13, 2022. In honor of the celebration, Nourish Knoxville is hosting multiple events throughout the week to highlight the impact local farmers markets have in communities. Additionally, throughout the month of August, community members can vote in the...
wvlt.tv
Man hospitalized after Pellissippi Parkway hit-and-run, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was hospitalized Monday evening after a hit-and-run on Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Drive, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Officers reportedly responded to the scene to find a black SUV with severe back-end damage. The victim told officers that he was exiting...
What you need to know before you kayak, paddleboard in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you're an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
