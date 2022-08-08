ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avondale, CO

Highway 50 night detour expected this week

By Aidan Hulting
 2 days ago
The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced that it will begin paving operations on Highway 50 from 8PM to 6AM this week through August 10th.

Commuters can expect roadway closures between Bonforte Boulevard and Avondale and detours starting off US Highway 50 to Paul Harvey Blvd onto William White Blvd and Pete Jimenez Parkway.

Below are some of the significant details and contact points regarding the project as outlined by CDOT.

Traffic Impacts
August 8th -10th, motorists will encounter a detour from US 50 to Paul Harvey Blvd.

Traffic impacts include:

  • Detour will take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.
  • Traffic fines will be doubled in the work zone.
  • Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zones, drive with caution, allow extra space between vehicles and give themselves extra travel time.

Project Information
For additional information about this project:

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.”
CDOT resources for information about weather forecasts, anticipated travel impacts, and current road conditions prior to hitting the road are listed here.

Or you can download the COtrip App for real-time traffic information.
