Salon worker arrested after treating woman’s surgical wound without licenses, police say

A salon worker in Pembroke Pines has been arrested after a months-long investigation found she misrepresented herself as a licensed masseuse and practiced nursing without a license by treating a woman’s wounds after a surgery in South America, police said.

Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, of Miramar, was arrested at the Couture Salon & Spa in Pembroke Pines on Friday.

A Florida Department of Health investigator contacted Pembroke Pines Police in February about Reyes-Leon, who had treated a woman’s wounds after a “tummy tuck” surgery in Colombia, a probable cause affidavit says.

The woman had the surgery in October 2021, the affidavit says, and didn’t have her stitches removed before returning to the U.S. The Colombian surgeon’s massage therapist referred her to Reyes-Leon.

Starting in early November and continuing for about a month, the victim met with Reyes-Leon for massages, wound-care treatment and stitch removals at the spa located at 17772 SW Second St., the affidavit says. The victim told police Reyes-Leon’s office “looked normal,” with diplomas hung on a wall, medical equipment and Reyes-Leon wearing medical clothes.

Reyes-Leon showed the woman photos of her past clients, said she had decades of experience and told the woman she felt confident about being able to remove her stitches, the affidavit says, for $150. Reyes-Leon charged the woman $600 for 10 massages.

After each massage, Reyes-Leon applied ointments to the woman’s wound, the affidavit says. By the fourth or fifth massage, the woman started to feel sick.

The woman told police she could tell that Reyes-Leon seemed to be fixated on the wound, leading her to believe something was wrong. But Reyes-Leon told her “everything looked fine,” the affidavit says.

At one point, Reyes-Leon got upset with the woman and showed her pictures of infected wounds to convince her that hers was not. Reyes-Leon allegedly talked to the surgeon in Colombia and sent him videos of the woman’s wound, after which he told her to remove the stitches.

Reyes-Leon removed some of the stitches at a later appointment. After that date, the woman’s symptoms worsened, and she started suffering from vertigo, nausea and fever, the affidavit says.

Two weeks after Reyes-Leon removed some of the stitches, the woman went to Delray Medical Center where she said doctors did not want to treat her because she had the surgery in Colombia, the affidavit says.

She left with a prescription for antibiotics and some of the stitches still not removed. So she contacted Reyes-Leon again in early December, the affidavit says.

At their last meeting, Reyes-Leon gave the woman a massage and removed a 26-centimeter-long stitch, the affidavit says.

“The victim stated that she was crying from the pain and practically fainted,” the affidavit says.

Reyes-Leon told her “she was lucky to be alive.”

The woman stopped seeing Reyes-Leon after that. In late December, Reyes-Leon asked her to sign a document that would clear Reyes-Leon from any liability for her issues, but the woman refused. Reyes-Leon admitted to the woman that she was unlicensed for the work she had done, the affidavit says.

When she treated the woman, Reyes-Leon had only a facial specialist license from the state, the affidavit says. She later got a massage therapist license from the Florida Department of Health but was not licensed to practice massage or remove stitches in November and December.

Reyes-Leon faces felony charges of practicing massage without a license and practicing advanced nursing without a license, in addition to a misdemeanor charge of misrepresenting herself as a licensed masseuse.

Reyes-Leon’s attorney information was not immediately available Monday.