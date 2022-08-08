ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Pines, FL

Salon worker arrested after treating woman’s surgical wound without licenses, police say

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXUjv_0h9dGUqf00
A salon worker in Pembroke Pines has been arrested after a months-long investigation found she misrepresented herself as a licensed masseuse and practiced nursing without a license by treating a woman’s wounds after a surgery in South America, police said. Wayne K. Roustan/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

A salon worker in Pembroke Pines has been arrested after a months-long investigation found she misrepresented herself as a licensed masseuse and practiced nursing without a license by treating a woman’s wounds after a surgery in South America, police said.

Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, of Miramar, was arrested at the Couture Salon & Spa in Pembroke Pines on Friday.

A Florida Department of Health investigator contacted Pembroke Pines Police in February about Reyes-Leon, who had treated a woman’s wounds after a “tummy tuck” surgery in Colombia, a probable cause affidavit says.

The woman had the surgery in October 2021, the affidavit says, and didn’t have her stitches removed before returning to the U.S. The Colombian surgeon’s massage therapist referred her to Reyes-Leon.

Starting in early November and continuing for about a month, the victim met with Reyes-Leon for massages, wound-care treatment and stitch removals at the spa located at 17772 SW Second St., the affidavit says. The victim told police Reyes-Leon’s office “looked normal,” with diplomas hung on a wall, medical equipment and Reyes-Leon wearing medical clothes.

Reyes-Leon showed the woman photos of her past clients, said she had decades of experience and told the woman she felt confident about being able to remove her stitches, the affidavit says, for $150. Reyes-Leon charged the woman $600 for 10 massages.

After each massage, Reyes-Leon applied ointments to the woman’s wound, the affidavit says. By the fourth or fifth massage, the woman started to feel sick.

The woman told police she could tell that Reyes-Leon seemed to be fixated on the wound, leading her to believe something was wrong. But Reyes-Leon told her “everything looked fine,” the affidavit says.

At one point, Reyes-Leon got upset with the woman and showed her pictures of infected wounds to convince her that hers was not. Reyes-Leon allegedly talked to the surgeon in Colombia and sent him videos of the woman’s wound, after which he told her to remove the stitches.

Reyes-Leon removed some of the stitches at a later appointment. After that date, the woman’s symptoms worsened, and she started suffering from vertigo, nausea and fever, the affidavit says.

Two weeks after Reyes-Leon removed some of the stitches, the woman went to Delray Medical Center where she said doctors did not want to treat her because she had the surgery in Colombia, the affidavit says.

She left with a prescription for antibiotics and some of the stitches still not removed. So she contacted Reyes-Leon again in early December, the affidavit says.

At their last meeting, Reyes-Leon gave the woman a massage and removed a 26-centimeter-long stitch, the affidavit says.

“The victim stated that she was crying from the pain and practically fainted,” the affidavit says.

Reyes-Leon told her “she was lucky to be alive.”

The woman stopped seeing Reyes-Leon after that. In late December, Reyes-Leon asked her to sign a document that would clear Reyes-Leon from any liability for her issues, but the woman refused. Reyes-Leon admitted to the woman that she was unlicensed for the work she had done, the affidavit says.

When she treated the woman, Reyes-Leon had only a facial specialist license from the state, the affidavit says. She later got a massage therapist license from the Florida Department of Health but was not licensed to practice massage or remove stitches in November and December.

Reyes-Leon faces felony charges of practicing massage without a license and practicing advanced nursing without a license, in addition to a misdemeanor charge of misrepresenting herself as a licensed masseuse.

Reyes-Leon’s attorney information was not immediately available Monday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man accused of exposing himself, groping young girl at Pembroke Lakes Mall food court

A 42-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he exposed himself to a woman and her daughter and later groped an 8-year-old girl at the Pembroke Lakes Mall food court, officials said. Julian Lambert, a Boca Raton resident, approached the first two victims about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Pembroke Pines police. Lambert exposed himself to the woman and her daughter, police said. Minutes ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miramar, FL
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Crime & Safety
Miramar, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salon#South America#Massage Therapist#The Couture Salon Spa#Pembroke Pines Police#Colombian
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Sanitation worker hit by deputy’s car in Pompano Beach dies

A sanitation worker who stepped out of his truck and into the path of a deputy’s car in Pompano Beach died Saturday, and traffic homicide detectives are investigating, authorities said. Pedro Lugo-Bello, a 59-year-old Miami resident, stopped his sanitation truck in the shared designated left turn lane in front of a construction site in the 1100 block of North Ocean Boulevard on July 29, ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man charged in fatal Tamarac stabbing

TAMARAC, Fla. – Deputies arrested a man accused of committing a fatal stabbing in Tamarac Tuesday afternoon. Keenan Whyte, 27, now faces a charge of premeditated murder. Deputies have not publicly released a suspected motive. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to the 6300 block of...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Arrest made in deadly Tamarac stabbing, deputies say

A man who was flown to a local hospital after he was stabbed in Tamarac on Tuesday afternoon died from his injuries, and deputies have arrested a suspect whom they found at the scene. The Sheriff’s Office released few details Wednesday. Deputies found the victim, who was stabbed multiple times, in the 6500 block of Landings Way shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday and took Keenan Whyte, 27, of ...
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two die in separate Palm Beach County train crashes, raising week’s total to four deaths

Two people were hit and killed by trains in Palm Beach County on Tuesday morning, according to officials, bringing to four the a total of people who have been killed by trains in the last week. One of the accidents happened shortly before 8 a.m. Tuesday in Lake Worth Beach when a pedestrian was hit by a Brightline train south of 10th Avenue North, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in head at park in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred Tuesday night at Princetonian Park in southwest Miami-Dade. According to authorities, officers responded to the park near Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. Detectives were seen placing evidence...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police arrest woman accused of posing as nurse in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of being a fake nurse has been arrested by police in Pembroke Pines. Jenny Reyes-Leon, 42, is accused of practicing nursing without a license. According to police, Reyes-Leon was working as a facial specialist at a salon, where she provided post-surgery messages,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Assistant principal faces second arrest in Broward

A Broward assistant principal who was removed from his high school after an April arrest has been rearrested, this time accused of a second felony. Robert Herzog, 39, was arrested by Coral Springs police July 20 on a charge of child neglect with no bodily harm, a third-degree felony, related to his young son. He has pleaded not guilty. In early April, Coral Springs police also arrested on ...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy