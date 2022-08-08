ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Anne Heche in Coma After Car Crash: Actor in ‘Extreme Critical Condition’

By Zack Sharf
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
Anne Heche is in a coma following a car crash in Los Angeles on Aug. 5. The actor’s representative said in a statement: “At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention. She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident.”

The representative originally provided an update on Saturday, saying Heche was “currently in stable condition,” and adding, “Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers. We also ask to respect her privacy during this difficult time. Thank you.”

Heche was hospitalized on Friday after crashing her car into a home in the 1700 block of Walgrove Avenue in West Los Angeles, according to reports from NBC4LA and CNN. According to multiple reports, Heche suffered burn injuries when the Mini Cooper she was driving burst into flames. The actor was also reported to have been involved in an accident a few minutes before the Walgrove Avenue crash at a nearby apartment complex.

The accident took place as Heche was gearing up to promote her role in Lifetime’s opioid crime drama “Girl in Room 13.” Heche was expected to appear this week at the network’s Television Critics Association press tour in order to tout the upcoming project.

Heche’s credits include 1997’s “Donnie Brasco” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and 1998’s “Six Days Seven Nights.” Her TV series regular credits include Fox’s “Ally McBeal,” WB Network’s “Everwood,” ABC’s “Men in Trees” and NBC’s “The Michael J. Fox Show.”

Carole Neichin
2d ago

She not almost killed herself but she almost killed the person in the house and result of her doing their house went up in flames. It's a awful to have happen, but people are acting like she is the victim and innocent. I do hope she pulls thru but if she does her life will never be the same.

Wendy
2d ago

Omg, us normal people so do not understand the pressure she is under! Being rich and famous is just SO HARD!! I loathe celebrities. When she recovers, we will be told how life is so hard, blah blah blah. Phew thank you, had to let that out. 😆

Dwight Fields
2d ago

I thought she was ok after seeing a video clip of her trying get up of a stretcher. I'm guessing that was a reaction of her beginning in shock that made her do that

People

Woman Who Lost House in Anne Heche Car Crash Is 'Extremely Fortunate' to Be Alive, Neighbor Says

The woman whose house was destroyed in Anne Heche's recent car crash is rebuilding her life with some help from her community. Lynne Mishele's neighbor, Lynne Bernstein, tells PEOPLE the tenant "was extremely fortunate" to survive the accident with no injuries, after the Emmy Award winner, 53, crashed her car into the Los Angeles residence on Friday, causing it to catch fire.
