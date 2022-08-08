ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Hope for mental health hotline

By The Virginian-Pilot & Daily Press Editorial Board, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

The launch of a nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline in July could mark a major step toward getting a handle on the worsening mental health crisis. But it’s easy to see why medical professionals and mental health advocates are concerned.

Will the hotline work effectively once it’s fully operational? Will people in crisis receive the care they need, especially in rural areas? Will this reduce the burden on law enforcement and other first responders, leaving them free to focus more directly on their spheres of influence?

We hope the answer is “yes” for each, but that depends a lot on the funding and resources devoted to mental health care and treatment — a common problem that folks invested in mental health advocacy know all too well.

Replacing the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s cumbersome 800 telephone number with a three-digit, easily remembered hotline makes sense. Mental health advocates hope that using 9-8-8 will soon become as automatic as 9-1-1.

It’s also wise to expand the Suicide Prevention network into a more comprehensive network handling a wide range of mental health crises. Plans are for a system that will send a crisis-response team to deal directly with someone who is having a mental-health crisis when a telephone conversation won’t be sufficient. The expanded system also is supposed to include emergency mental health centers similar to urgent care clinics.

The goal is to have mental health professions, rather than law-enforcement officers, responding to calls for people in crises. And the belief is that a new approach will improve outcomes for all involved.

But just because the new, streamlined emergency number is up and running doesn’t guarantee that the expanded hotline will transform the way American communities deal with mental health woes.

Funding will be one problem. The law Congress passed in 2020 to establish the 988 hotline puts considerable burden on states, which must stand up call centers and response teams. The federal government has provided more than $380 million to help states establish extended mental health crisis response systems, but so much will depend on effective state administration.

When it comes to financing, Virginia is out in front. It was the first state to implement a 988 service fee monthly on telecom bills. That will help, it remains to be seen whether a new hotline can work effectively and across communities to ensure people who need help receive it quickly. That depends on having resources and professionals ready to go — now.

Officials worry that if callers don’t get the help they expect from calling the hotline — including health care assistance rather than police — people will be distrustful and hesitant to call. The old Suicide Prevention Lifeline struggled with staff shortages that led to calls going unanswered. Will a new hotline system improve that?

Virginia started the shift to the new, centralized 988 hotline last year. Calls had already risen 25% before the official rollout in July. Officials expect the call volume to grow significantly as people become aware of the new hotline.

An existing shortage of mental health providers, made worse by the pandemic, looms as an impediment to effective service. The danger is that there won’t be enough crisis-response teams to dispatch when calls come in.

The new 988 number doesn’t change the fact that Virginia’s crisis care services vary greatly from place to place. How much help is available, and how quickly, depends upon where a caller is, though every Virginia deserves access to speedy, effective and affordable mental health care.

The national mental health crisis hotline is up and running, but it’s still a long way from being a fully developed, efficient system. There’s the potential for a real breakthrough in our mental health crisis. Whether that goal is realized depends on sufficient funding, recruiting, adequate staff, building trust and doing whatever else is necessary to make this long-needed service as good as it can be. It’s worth the effort.

