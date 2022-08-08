3 Ways To Add More Protein To Your Breakfast For Healthy Weight Loss, According To Experts

Shutterstock

Whether it’s promoting shiny, thicker hair and a clearer complexion or providing more energy to tackle the day, protein is essential to any well-balanced diet. Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we asked health and nutrition experts for 3 ways to add more protein to it, and how to lose weight healthily in the process. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.

1. Use Egg Whites When Making Omelets

Whether you're making an omelet or just craving scrambled eggs for breakfast, Cowin notes that using egg whites is an instant way to add more protein to your diet. Protein, he stresses, is needed for healthy weight loss for several reasons. "The best breakfast food for healthy weight loss is anything that's packed with protein or filled with nutrients," he says, "Eating protein while doing strength training will help you maintain muscle mass, which means the weight you'll shed during this period will be pure body fat."

With that said, Cowin suggests eating an egg white and vegetable omelet this week for weight loss-promoting protein. "Egg whites are low in calories but very high in protein," Cowin adds, "They're also a good source of vitamin B. Making an omelet with this, plus vegetables is a great way to get some nutrients into your breakfast." Some good vegetable options he recommends include spinach, mushrooms, and onions.

Cowin explains that out of the three macronutrients (fat, carbs, protein), protein will keep you fullest for the longest because it "suppresses your appetite." This, he notes, is a "big help when you're trying to cut back." Protein also has a "higher thermic effect than the other macronutrients," which means your body has to burn many calories to digest and process it, he points out.

2. Make A Shake With Oats & Protein Powder

While oats are already protein-rich on their own, Cowin has another idea to add even more of the nutrient to your first meal of the day. "A great breakfast food that's filled with protein is oats," he says, "You can pair this up with some almond milk and some berries, or even blend them all together with ice and add some protein powder to turn it into a shake." This, he says, is "convenient for those who are always on the go." You can also make overnight oats, he suggests "which you can customize any way you like."

3. Add Eggs To Your Avocado Toast

While avocado toast already does have protein itself from the fruit used to make it, Best suggests adding a fried or scrambled egg to your meal for even more protein. Eggs, she says, are a low-calorie and nutrient dense food. In addition, they are also and a great source of protein, which is needed for satiety (to help with weight loss) and metabolic rate. Best explains that avocado toast is becoming a "very popular breakfast staple, especially among health enthusiasts and those wanting to integrate healthier eating," she notes, adding that avocado toast is also a great meal idea for anyone trying to lose weight.

Avocados paired with eggs is an "excellent way to take in many nutrients and healthy fats that can improve our health," she stresses, as these foods are "beneficial for heart health, inflammation, and even skin health." These factors (along with the protein from the eggs) will "cause the digestion process to slow down which will keep the consumer full for longer and thereby prevent overeating." Best recommends making your avocado toast and egg meal with whole wheat bread, as "the healthy fats that avocados provide along with the fiber found in whole wheat toast are an incredible weight loss combination."