ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diets

3 Ways To Add More Protein To Your Breakfast For Healthy Weight Loss, According To Experts

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Iy3Xt_0h9dFzyr00
Shutterstock

Whether it’s promoting shiny, thicker hair and a clearer complexion or providing more energy to tackle the day, protein is essential to any well-balanced diet. Since breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we asked health and nutrition experts for 3 ways to add more protein to it, and how to lose weight healthily in the process. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Jay Cowin, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, and Trista Best, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p8K9V_0h9dFzyr00

1. Use Egg Whites When Making Omelets

Whether you're making an omelet or just craving scrambled eggs for breakfast, Cowin notes that using egg whites is an instant way to add more protein to your diet. Protein, he stresses, is needed for healthy weight loss for several reasons. "The best breakfast food for healthy weight loss is anything that's packed with protein or filled with nutrients," he says, "Eating protein while doing strength training will help you maintain muscle mass, which means the weight you'll shed during this period will be pure body fat."

With that said, Cowin suggests eating an egg white and vegetable omelet this week for weight loss-promoting protein. "Egg whites are low in calories but very high in protein," Cowin adds, "They're also a good source of vitamin B. Making an omelet with this, plus vegetables is a great way to get some nutrients into your breakfast." Some good vegetable options he recommends include spinach, mushrooms, and onions.

Cowin explains that out of the three macronutrients (fat, carbs, protein), protein will keep you fullest for the longest because it "suppresses your appetite." This, he notes, is a "big help when you're trying to cut back." Protein also has a "higher thermic effect than the other macronutrients," which means your body has to burn many calories to digest and process it, he points out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z6BGC_0h9dFzyr00

2. Make A Shake With Oats & Protein Powder

While oats are already protein-rich on their own, Cowin has another idea to add even more of the nutrient to your first meal of the day. "A great breakfast food that's filled with protein is oats," he says, "You can pair this up with some almond milk and some berries, or even blend them all together with ice and add some protein powder to turn it into a shake." This, he says, is "convenient for those who are always on the go." You can also make overnight oats, he suggests "which you can customize any way you like."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OCKUI_0h9dFzyr00

3. Add Eggs To Your Avocado Toast

While avocado toast already does have protein itself from the fruit used to make it, Best suggests adding a fried or scrambled egg to your meal for even more protein. Eggs, she says, are a low-calorie and nutrient dense food. In addition, they are also and a great source of protein, which is needed for satiety (to help with weight loss) and metabolic rate. Best explains that avocado toast is becoming a "very popular breakfast staple, especially among health enthusiasts and those wanting to integrate healthier eating," she notes, adding that avocado toast is also a great meal idea for anyone trying to lose weight.

Avocados paired with eggs is an "excellent way to take in many nutrients and healthy fats that can improve our health," she stresses, as these foods are "beneficial for heart health, inflammation, and even skin health." These factors (along with the protein from the eggs) will "cause the digestion process to slow down which will keep the consumer full for longer and thereby prevent overeating." Best recommends making your avocado toast and egg meal with whole wheat bread, as "the healthy fats that avocados provide along with the fiber found in whole wheat toast are an incredible weight loss combination."

Comments / 2

Related
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 Anti-Inflammatory Foods You Should Eat For Sagging Skin On The Arms, According To A Dermatologist

This post has been updated since it was originally published on December 11, 2017. We tend to overlook the positive impact that food can have on our body. When the effects of aging begin to appear on our face, skin and body, we automatically lean toward beauty products—or a plastic surgeon, if your wallet allows that! But what if we told you that you can slow and even reverse aging symptoms, like sagging skin on the arms, just by eating nutrient-rich foods? Here are 4 of the best anti-inflammatory foods that you should eat for sagging skin, according to a dermatologist.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast Food#Healthy Eating#Protein#Asystem#Balance One Supplements
Medical News Today

What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?

Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
NUTRITION
Health Digest

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diets
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Nutrition
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Is Drinking Water With Lemon Good for You?

When life gives you lemons, should you make lemon water? Water with lemon has been enjoyed worldwide for thousands of years. Citrus drinks date back as far as the 4th century BC, and lemons were considered a status symbol in ancient Mediterranean cultures. Lemons are thought to have first been...
FOOD & DRINKS
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian Shares Photo of ‘Painful But Worth It’ Tightening Treatment on Her Stomach After Unsightly, ‘Stress-Induced’ Psoriasis Eruption In May

Kim Kardashian, a psoriasis sufferer, has been opening up about her many skincare challenges. Most recently she’s showed off “laser skincare tightening” on her stomach. Kim recently confessed to a psoriasis outbreak that may have been linked to stress when she had to fit into a notorious Marilyn Monroe dress for May’s exclusive Met Gala.
CELEBRITIES
Medical News Today

How long do eggs stay fresh?

In certain countries, people can keep eggs outside the refrigerator. However, in the United States, eggs are a perishable item. This means a person should store eggs in the refrigerator until they are ready to use them. Eggs are a consumable product produced by chickens and other birds. The eggs...
AGRICULTURE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ For Thinning Hair Thanks to The ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ & It's 20% Off

Click here to read the full article. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand costs $32 for 6.7 ounces. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
173K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy